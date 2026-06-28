Near The Kansas-Nebraska Border Is A Unique State Park With Boating, Wildlife Watching, And Overnight Stays
Some state parks offer camping, some are home to miles of hiking trails, and others are ideal for water-based recreation. However, for a more unique getaway, visit Prairie Dog State Park, near the Kansas-Nebraska border. You'll know the reason this place stands out the moment you drive past the entrance sign. The prairie dog statue gives you a hint of what to expect in terms of wildlife watching — with a colony comprising around 300 prairie dogs. Funnily enough, they aren't the park's namesakes, despite it eventually becoming a haven for the burrowing ground squirrel species. Wildlife enthusiasts are in for a treat, though, as these aren't the only creatures you'll encounter here.
Covering 1,150 acres of space, Prairie Dog State Park provides a "clean and well-kept Kansas camping experience," as one visitor wrote on Google. With a number of campgrounds scattered around the park, you can have a rustic overnight stay. For those who like modern conveniences, there are a few cabin rentals available at the state park. No matter your preference, you can find a site that suits your style.
With accommodation out of the way, you can take advantage of fishing and boating on Keith Sebelius Reservoir. Whether you cast a line from a boat or opt for low-key pier fishing, the water is teeming with a variety of species. Not only that, but you can also engage in water sports such as windsurfing and water-skiing. The city of Norton is your gateway to Prairie Dog State Park, situated 10 minutes away. You can also look for domestic flights landing at Hays Regional Airport (1 hour and 40 minutes away) or McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport in Nebraska (1 hour away).
Where to stay at Prairie Dog State Park
Prairie Dog State Park lets you choose between traditional camping and a cabin retreat. There are more than 200 campsites spread across six areas: Meadowlark, Cottonwood, Shady Rest, Prairie Dog, Leota Cove, and Branded Cedar Campgrounds. Cottonwood and Meadowlark have waterfront spots. Some campsites can be reserved ahead of time, while others can be claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. From the total, 12 campsites have electric service, and 60 come with both water and electric hookups. You can set up camp at one of the primitive sites, too. Campers have access to shower houses, vault toilets, seasonally available water, and dump stations. There are picnic shelters throughout the area.
Another option is staying in a primitive or modern cabin. There are four cabins in the Prairie Dog Campground. If you simply wish to sleep under a roof, book one of the primitive cabins: Cottonwood and Cedar Crest. Both are ADA-accessible, with space for eight guests across one full-size and a few twin beds — make sure you don't forget linens. Inside, you'll find basic amenities like a fridge and microwave. Restroom facilities are within walking distance. The cabins are open for reservations year-round and are equipped with air-conditioning and heating.
The two modern cabins – Prairie Dog and Eagle View — hold up to six guests. Also ADA-accessible, these are furnished with two full-sized beds, one twin-size, and a couch bed (linens not provided). Unlike the primitive units, these come with a kitchen stocked with appliances like a coffee maker, microwave, and more. There's no need to walk to the shower house either, as they have facilities inside. Outside, there's a barbecue grill and a picnic table. Unfortunately, your pets can't join you in any of the cabins.
Enjoy boating and spotting wildlife
Prairie Dog State Park gives you access to the 2,181-acre Keith Sebelius Reservoir's northern shore. Anglers can fish for several species from the pier — bonus points if you bring your own vacation fishing gear so you don't rely on rentals. You'll reel in catfish, black bass, and crappie. Those in search of saugeye and walleye can set their rod just off the shore of the East Leota Cove. Wiper is abundant in the reservoir, too. With your catch secured, you can stop by the fish cleaning station to the west of the Leota Cove Campground.
While pier fishing is great, boat excursions can be more fun. The state park boasts two boat ramps at Leota Cove, one being two-lane and the other single-lane. The reservoir accommodates various water sports, such as waterskiing and windsurfing. If the "Windsurfing Capital of the World," Hood River in Oregon, is on your bucket list, you can try your hand at the water sport here before taking on bigger challenges.
Of course, you can't go without viewing prairie dogs. Follow the trail that starts from the Meadowlark Campground, and head north to witness them in their habitat — the population consists of nearly 300 prairie dogs. While you're at it, be on the lookout for other wildlife like coyotes, badgers, and white-tailed deer. There's ample birdlife, too — common sightings include pheasants, owls, Canada geese, and the occasional bald and golden eagle. One visitor said that they had "bunnies, wild turkeys, robins and prairie dogs joining us at our campsite." For more adventures and wildlife views, cruise along Kansas' Prairie Trail Scenic Byway to see wild bison, tour more state parks, and check out exceptional eateries.