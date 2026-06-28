Near The Kansas-Nebraska Border Is A Unique State Park With Boating, Wildlife Watching, And Overnight Stays

Some state parks offer camping, some are home to miles of hiking trails, and others are ideal for water-based recreation. However, for a more unique getaway, visit Prairie Dog State Park, near the Kansas-Nebraska border. You'll know the reason this place stands out the moment you drive past the entrance sign. The prairie dog statue gives you a hint of what to expect in terms of wildlife watching — with a colony comprising around 300 prairie dogs. Funnily enough, they aren't the park's namesakes, despite it eventually becoming a haven for the burrowing ground squirrel species. Wildlife enthusiasts are in for a treat, though, as these aren't the only creatures you'll encounter here.

Covering 1,150 acres of space, Prairie Dog State Park provides a "clean and well-kept Kansas camping experience," as one visitor wrote on Google. With a number of campgrounds scattered around the park, you can have a rustic overnight stay. For those who like modern conveniences, there are a few cabin rentals available at the state park. No matter your preference, you can find a site that suits your style.

With accommodation out of the way, you can take advantage of fishing and boating on Keith Sebelius Reservoir. Whether you cast a line from a boat or opt for low-key pier fishing, the water is teeming with a variety of species. Not only that, but you can also engage in water sports such as windsurfing and water-skiing. The city of Norton is your gateway to Prairie Dog State Park, situated 10 minutes away. You can also look for domestic flights landing at Hays Regional Airport (1 hour and 40 minutes away) or McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport in Nebraska (1 hour away).