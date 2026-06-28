Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast Town With A Historic Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Trails
With thousands of miles of sun-soaked coastline and tax advantages galore, Florida has long been a top retirement destination. But even with the enticing tax breaks, all those sandy beaches aren't for everyone, especially retirees who prefer cooler temperatures and the magic of each season. Luckily, plenty of charming East Coast towns rise to the occasion, and there's one picturesque, history-rich standout nestled in the Berkshire Mountains. In the shadow of Mount Greylock, the highest mountain in the state of Massachusetts, lies the quaint, leafy town of Adams, home to an historic downtown, tasty eats, and a sweeping network of scenic trails
Adams counts just over 8,000 residents, with a quarter of the inhabitants in this affordable retirement town being age 65 and over. Despite the community's small size, active retirees will find plenty to stay busy. The town's natural beauty and ideal location in the Hoosac River Valley, only a 15-minute drive from the borders of Vermont and New York, is perfect for outdoorsy retirees seeking adventure at home and further afield. Along with the great outdoors, museums, shops, and cultural events enliven Adams' downtown.
History and culture are right on your doorstep here. Adams was settled by Quakers in the 1700s, it's the birthplace of the pioneering suffragist Susan B. Anthony, and was named after the American Revolutionary Samuel Adams, also a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Church steeples and classic brick buildings rise above the town's iconic New England greenery. The Summer Street Historic District preserves a fascinating mix of buildings constructed in the Greek Revival, Late Victorian, and Federal styles. Adams most revered landmark, the Quaker Meeting House, dates all the way back to 1782.
Historic sites in Adams, Massachusetts
Adams historic, walkable downtown is brimming with landmarks and lore that reveal its storied past. Park Street, a former stagecoach route, is where downtown Adam's sprang up in the 1840s. Today, this quaint thoroughfare preserves several old, important buildings like the historic Berkshire Mill No. 1. This quintessential landmark, now converted into apartments, was the genesis of the town's prosperity in the late 1800s. The unique Armory Block, built in 1914 in the style of a medieval Norman castle, once hosted the state's national guard. Anchoring the street are the Jones Block and Mausert Block, turn-of-the-century, three-story brick buildings where ground-floor retail shops sit below housing and offices above.
A 1903 statue of President William McKinley, who visited Adams several times in support of the cotton industry, resides at the northern end of Park Street. At the southern end, a statue of Susan B. Anthony presides over Town Common, a manicured park. On the edge of downtown, you'll find the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, which preserves everything from her furniture to her literature.
For restaurants, Adams' showstopper is Bascom Lodge, which wows with stunning views from the summit of Mount Greylock. The restaurant's three-course, seasonal dinner menu showcases American dishes, and the "Sunset Beverage & Snacks Hour" is perfect for an evening cocktail. AJ's Trailside Pub is located along the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. It's high praise on Google affirms that AJ's is a top spot for grabbing a burger and a pint after a hike. Pine Brook Pub is the place for seafood, brews, and board games.
Hiking trails near Adams, Masachusetts
"Hike it. Bike it. See it. Ski it." Adams' town motto is a fitting call to action for a place surrounded by over 50 miles of nature trails. Just like nearby Dalton, an underrated enclave with a laid-back downtown and scenic trails, Adams is filled with picturesque pathways perfect for traversing by vehicle or foot. One trail that's superior for everything from a leisurely stroll to cross-country skiing is the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which resides on the native lands of the Mohican Nation. This 14-mile paved trail runs along an old railway line that formerly connected North Adams Railroad with Pittsfield, a buzzing artsy city with world-class food and fun. The trail meanders through the pretty Hoosack River Valley. Along the way lie the towns of Lanesborough and Cheshire, along with quintessential New England scenery. Birders should keep an eye out for ducks, geese, eagles, hawks, and colorful kingfishers.
Trailblazers will also find plenty of hiking on and in the vicinity of Mount Greylock, which is ensconced inside the Mount Greylock State Reservation, home to the state's highest point with unbelievably panoramic fall foliage views. Numerous treks scale this 3,491-foot behemoth. Trails also blanket Greylock Glen, a 1,063-acre tree-filled expanse at the mountain's foot that's teeming with meadows, waterfalls, wetlands, wildlife, and wildflowers.
For a relatively easy and wheelchair accessible stroll inside Greylock Glen, hit the Meadow Loop trail, a relaxed swoop around the wetlands that's just shy of 2 miles. The 6.6-mile Cheshire Harbor Trail is a great path for hiking and biking up to Mount Greylock's summit, where on a clear day you can see for a staggering 90 miles. Seasoned hikers with their sights set on Greylock's summit can tackle the craggy and steep 6-mile Gould Trail.