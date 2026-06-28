Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast Town With A Historic Downtown, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Trails

With thousands of miles of sun-soaked coastline and tax advantages galore, Florida has long been a top retirement destination. But even with the enticing tax breaks, all those sandy beaches aren't for everyone, especially retirees who prefer cooler temperatures and the magic of each season. Luckily, plenty of charming East Coast towns rise to the occasion, and there's one picturesque, history-rich standout nestled in the Berkshire Mountains. In the shadow of Mount Greylock, the highest mountain in the state of Massachusetts, lies the quaint, leafy town of Adams, home to an historic downtown, tasty eats, and a sweeping network of scenic trails

Adams counts just over 8,000 residents, with a quarter of the inhabitants in this affordable retirement town being age 65 and over. Despite the community's small size, active retirees will find plenty to stay busy. The town's natural beauty and ideal location in the Hoosac River Valley, only a 15-minute drive from the borders of Vermont and New York, is perfect for outdoorsy retirees seeking adventure at home and further afield. Along with the great outdoors, museums, shops, and cultural events enliven Adams' downtown.

History and culture are right on your doorstep here. Adams was settled by Quakers in the 1700s, it's the birthplace of the pioneering suffragist Susan B. Anthony, and was named after the American Revolutionary Samuel Adams, also a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Church steeples and classic brick buildings rise above the town's iconic New England greenery. The Summer Street Historic District preserves a fascinating mix of buildings constructed in the Greek Revival, Late Victorian, and Federal styles. Adams most revered landmark, the Quaker Meeting House, dates all the way back to 1782.