North America's Tallest Roller Coaster Resides At This World-Renowned Ohio Amusement Park
There are many different types of amusement park vacations for every kind of traveler. If you're bringing children along, you might prefer a family environment with lots of low-thrill, kid-friendly rides. Maybe you prefer a theme park known for its costumed characters and entertainment options. But if you're seeking high thrills, you should head to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
The world-famous destination has been recognized by the amusement park industry's Golden Ticket Awards as well as the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. Cedar Point even calls itself "the roller coaster capital of the world" thanks to its 18 high-thrill coasters. It's also one of the most-visited amusement parks in the United States, and the most-visited outside of Florida and California.
One of Cedar Point's coasters is officially the tallest and fastest roller coaster in North America: the Top Thrill 2. The 420-foot-tall coaster, with speeds up to 120 mph, was the tallest and fastest in the world when it opened in 2024. Those records were broken by the 640-foot-tall, 150 mph Falcon's Flight coaster in Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, which opened in 2025. However, the Top Thrill 2 remains the tallest and fastest in North America.
What's it like to ride the Top Thrill 2?
It's easy to see why the Top Thrill 2 made our list of the 16 most terrifying roller coasters in the US. The strata-style coaster launches you three times — including two forward launches and one backward launch — before sending you over the "top hat" peak of the track. If you can stop screaming during the weightless free-fall moments, you'll also see spectacular views of the entire amusement park, a massive Midwest gem on a beautiful beach.
On Reddit's r/rollercoasters, many fans of the ride have given it rave reviews. "Even after 15 rides in a week, I cannot get enough of this ride. Its height and speed are impressive," writes one Redditor. "The backwards spike, the views, the speed, and the comfortable seats make this the finest coaster I've ever encountered out of the 231 credits I have." A roller coaster blogger at Theme Park Insider calls the third launch "the longest air time I've ever felt," adding, "You are out of your seat at the top the entire time, and by the time the train begins its downward plunge on the far side of the hill, you still haven't returned to your seat." Of course, for those who don't have the need for that much speed, Cedar Point offers many other rides, too — including one of the most buzzy new rollercoasters for 2026.