North America's Tallest Roller Coaster Resides At This World-Renowned Ohio Amusement Park

There are many different types of amusement park vacations for every kind of traveler. If you're bringing children along, you might prefer a family environment with lots of low-thrill, kid-friendly rides. Maybe you prefer a theme park known for its costumed characters and entertainment options. But if you're seeking high thrills, you should head to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The world-famous destination has been recognized by the amusement park industry's Golden Ticket Awards as well as the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. Cedar Point even calls itself "the roller coaster capital of the world" thanks to its 18 high-thrill coasters. It's also one of the most-visited amusement parks in the United States, and the most-visited outside of Florida and California.

One of Cedar Point's coasters is officially the tallest and fastest roller coaster in North America: the Top Thrill 2. The 420-foot-tall coaster, with speeds up to 120 mph, was the tallest and fastest in the world when it opened in 2024. Those records were broken by the 640-foot-tall, 150 mph Falcon's Flight coaster in Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, which opened in 2025. However, the Top Thrill 2 remains the tallest and fastest in North America.