The Home Of 'The Venice Of America' Is A Florida County With Beautiful Beaches, Parks, And A Vibrant City

Americans don't have to cross the pond to feel the Italian influence. Florida's Broward County, located on the southeast coast, is home to Fort Lauderdale. It's an artsy and breathtaking city that's often called Florida's 'Venice of America' because of its scenic waterways that weave through the city. There are multiple boat tours available, including one that actually lets you explore the canals on a real gondola — just like you would in Venice, Italy. The LauderGo! Water Trolley also offers free rides that will take you to eight stops in Fort Lauderdale.

This vibrant city is also where you'll find the most walkable art-filled street in Florida — Las Olas — which was named one of the top three most walkable streets in the entire United States by Assisted Living Magazine. There are several local boutiques, like handmade jewelry and surfing gear, and places to eat and drink, such as Baires Grill and Earls Kitchen. Visitors will also find parks along the city's famous road, such as Las Olas Oceanside Park and Huizenga Park, which underwent renovations and offers several activities, such as community markets, movies on the lawn, and free workouts.

As one of Florida's largest cities, Fort Lauderdale may get a lot of attention as being the most vibrant spot, but there's a lot more to Broward County than just one popular city. Residents are spread throughout 31 municipalities – enough to make Broward County the second most-populous county in Florida. Besides the city of Fort Lauderdale, there are seven other communities in Broward County that have beautiful beaches: Deerfield, Hillsboro, Pompano, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Dania, Hallandale, and Hollywood.