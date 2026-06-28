The Home Of 'The Venice Of America' Is A Florida County With Beautiful Beaches, Parks, And A Vibrant City
Americans don't have to cross the pond to feel the Italian influence. Florida's Broward County, located on the southeast coast, is home to Fort Lauderdale. It's an artsy and breathtaking city that's often called Florida's 'Venice of America' because of its scenic waterways that weave through the city. There are multiple boat tours available, including one that actually lets you explore the canals on a real gondola — just like you would in Venice, Italy. The LauderGo! Water Trolley also offers free rides that will take you to eight stops in Fort Lauderdale.
This vibrant city is also where you'll find the most walkable art-filled street in Florida — Las Olas — which was named one of the top three most walkable streets in the entire United States by Assisted Living Magazine. There are several local boutiques, like handmade jewelry and surfing gear, and places to eat and drink, such as Baires Grill and Earls Kitchen. Visitors will also find parks along the city's famous road, such as Las Olas Oceanside Park and Huizenga Park, which underwent renovations and offers several activities, such as community markets, movies on the lawn, and free workouts.
As one of Florida's largest cities, Fort Lauderdale may get a lot of attention as being the most vibrant spot, but there's a lot more to Broward County than just one popular city. Residents are spread throughout 31 municipalities – enough to make Broward County the second most-populous county in Florida. Besides the city of Fort Lauderdale, there are seven other communities in Broward County that have beautiful beaches: Deerfield, Hillsboro, Pompano, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Dania, Hallandale, and Hollywood.
Beautiful beaches in Broward County
In total, there are 24 miles of beautiful beaches in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale's beach has places to eat and shop that are just steps away from the sand. If you're looking for a hidden beach town near Fort Lauderdale to escape crowds, check out Deerfield Beach. Anglers can drop a line in the water while visiting Pompano and Dania Beach. Hillsboro Beach has an old lighthouse you can climb for scenic views, and Hallandale Beach has a beautiful stretch of coastline. The beach there is ADA-accessible and those with limited mobility can use one of the beach wheelchairs available for residents and visitors.
The sandy shores are beautiful, but there are some interesting things to see beneath the water's surface, too. Snorkelers and divers visit the beaches in Broward County because The Florida Reef Tract stretches through the Atlantic in this region where there's an abundance of marine life. According to NOAA Fisheries, "[It is] the largest coral barrier reef in the continental United States, and the third largest barrier reef ecosystem in the world." You can also snorkel among shipwrecks off the coast of Lauderdale-By-The Sea.
According to Tripadvisor, the highest-ranked beach in Broward County is Hollywood Beach. One reviewer described it, writing, "The beach itself is beautiful and pristine. I have been to beaches around the world, and the sand and water access here were truly impressive. The water was clear and inviting ... The boardwalk is lively but relaxed, with people walking, jogging, biking, rollerblading, and skating throughout the day. The atmosphere strikes a perfect balance. It feels vibrant and social."
Exploring Broward County's parks
Visitors to Broward County can plan some extra time to check out the area's parks — there are more than 50. Some are located in more bustling areas, such as Huizenga Park in Fort Lauderdale's vibrant downtown district. The park offers a variety of ongoing events, and you can see outdoor movies, test your knowledge at trivia night, hear live music, join a group fitness class, or take your four-legged best friend out for "Yappy Hour."
For those who want to experience nature, there are other options, such as West Lake Park, home to the Anne Kolb Nature Center. It is one of South Florida's largest urban parks and the perfect spot to hike and kayak with wildlife. Visitors can take a walk along the nature trail and climb the observation tower. It's easy to get there, too, as it is only two miles from the popular Hollywood Boardwalk. There are also some state-run parks in Broward County, such as Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, which has more than two miles of undeveloped coastline. Bring your binoculars if you go to either of these two parks, as both are part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.
If you're coming from out of state, you can book a flight to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), located within the Fort Lauderdale city limits. Amtrak and Florida's Brightline train also make stops in Fort Lauderdale. The latter doesn't service the entire state, but for those located along Brightline's route, which extends from Orlando to Miami, it offers another way some Floridians can get to Broward County.