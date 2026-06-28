Massachusetts' Scenic Salem Pier Is A Cute Waterfront Packed With Shops, Local Art, And Tasty Bites
How do you freshen up a quaint New England town with 350 years of heritage? That was the challenge facing late '70s developers in the seaside community of Salem, Massachusetts. The name was already world-famous as a former Puritan colony and the backdrop for the Salem Witch Trials. The town was just gaining traction as a destination for Wiccan culture and LGBTQ+ tourists. Several blocks of Essex Street had been converted into a pedestrian mall. What else could add value to the town without disturbing centuries of iconic landmarks?
The answer? Pickering Wharf, a 5.5-acre commercial hub in the southeast corner of downtown Salem. Perched right on the waterfront of Salem Harbor, this cluster of shops and restaurants is designed in the style of a 19th century village, mirroring the traditional blocks right next door. The construction is clearly modern (picture convenient parking and storm windows), yet the cute shingled walls and meandering curves of Wharf Street blend nicely with the rest of Salem, Massachusetts' wildly popular harbor town with witch tours, ghost lore, and colonial charm.
The centerpiece of Pickering is an actual historic pier, which was first commissioned in 1762 and extends 2,045 feet into the water. More than just a wooden platform on pilings, Derby Wharf was a robust spit of land that could moor several tall ships at once. Today, the old wharf has been converted into a scenic park; A paved path guides visitors along the structure, and a selfie-ready brick lighthouse stands at its farthest point.
How to enjoy Pickering Wharf
Like many historic wharf areas, Pickering is mostly a nexus of recreation and nightlife. Pleasure boats line the docks of Pickering Wharf Marina, and several restaurants serve seafood by the water, including the highly rated Finz Seafood & Grill, and Sea Level Oyster Bar. You'll find similar "magick" retailers here to those of Essex Street, such as "metaphysical supply store," The Cauldron Black, and event space, The Witchery, which hosts everything from crafting workshops to yoga sessions. Staff can help you uncover the secrets of Salem's witchcraft history — and even point out "Hocus Pocus" filming locations.
Downtown Salem has several quality hotels, and they're all within easy walking distance of the town's major attractions. But one of the most important anchor points of Pickering Wharf is the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites; this sizable complex has 86 rooms, which were recently renovated and offer some of the best views in Salem. The hotel boasts an indoor pool and upscale on-site restaurant Mainstay Social, so it's little surprise this place is popular for weddings. Staying at the Waterfront puts you within stumbling distance of Notch, a fashionable brewery with exposed brick walls, superlative craft beers, and seating right on the docks.
One of the best parts of Pickering Wharf is its proximity to the rest of Salem; you're only a five minute walk from the town's more traditional sights, including the Salem Witch Trials Memorial. Downtown is compact and easy to navigate, so you can hit lots of attractions in a single day. If you want to get off the beaten track, visit Massachusetts' tiny duo of forested islands off Salem's coast, which has secret tidal trails and cottage ruins.