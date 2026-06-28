Massachusetts' Scenic Salem Pier Is A Cute Waterfront Packed With Shops, Local Art, And Tasty Bites

How do you freshen up a quaint New England town with 350 years of heritage? That was the challenge facing late '70s developers in the seaside community of Salem, Massachusetts. The name was already world-famous as a former Puritan colony and the backdrop for the Salem Witch Trials. The town was just gaining traction as a destination for Wiccan culture and LGBTQ+ tourists. Several blocks of Essex Street had been converted into a pedestrian mall. What else could add value to the town without disturbing centuries of iconic landmarks?

The answer? Pickering Wharf, a 5.5-acre commercial hub in the southeast corner of downtown Salem. Perched right on the waterfront of Salem Harbor, this cluster of shops and restaurants is designed in the style of a 19th century village, mirroring the traditional blocks right next door. The construction is clearly modern (picture convenient parking and storm windows), yet the cute shingled walls and meandering curves of Wharf Street blend nicely with the rest of Salem, Massachusetts' wildly popular harbor town with witch tours, ghost lore, and colonial charm.

The centerpiece of Pickering is an actual historic pier, which was first commissioned in 1762 and extends 2,045 feet into the water. More than just a wooden platform on pilings, Derby Wharf was a robust spit of land that could moor several tall ships at once. Today, the old wharf has been converted into a scenic park; A paved path guides visitors along the structure, and a selfie-ready brick lighthouse stands at its farthest point.