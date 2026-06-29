6 Once-Thriving Illinois Towns That Transformed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties

With the third most populated city in the United States and numerous lakefront mansions, Illinois may not seem like the most likely candidate for a wealth of eerie, abandoned villages, but The Prairie State is, in fact, home to an estimated 82 ghost towns. With empty streets of boarded-up brick buildings and fields dotted with paint-peeling wooden homes, these Illinois abandoned towns feel like preserved windows into a slice of Midwestern history. Many of the buildings in Sailor Springs, a once-prosperous natural springs resort town, have been reclaimed by nature. Much of Kaskaskia, the state's former capital, has slipped away into the Mississippi.

While these oft-forgotten hamlets are no doubt eerie, there's also something wistfully beautiful about them as well. Whether you're a history buff or simply nostalgic for the slower-paced way of life of the rural Midwestern towns of yesteryear, these six once-thriving Illinois towns are rich with history and spooky charm.