New York's Record-Setting, High-Elevation Lake Is A Scenic Mountain Gem Perfect For A Hiking Trip
Though it's only half a day's drive from Manhattan, the High Peaks Wilderness of New York's Adirondacks may as well be on a different planet from New York City. The Adirondacks switch out New York City's mighty skyscrapers and crowded urban streets for even taller mountain peaks and vast, pristine forests. Both its preeminent forest preserves and its proximity to major northeastern cities make the Adirondacks a top destination for outdoor exploration. Beyond the forest-lined summits of the Adirondack mountains themselves, the region is also home to numerous natural lakes, ponds, and other lovely bodies of water. While Lake Placid is a popular, premier lake destination, other, smaller lakes await hikers much closer to the high peaks of the Adirondacks — one of the more alluring and scenic being Lake Tear of the Clouds.
Unlike lower-elevation spots like Lake Placid and Lake Champlain, which see more direct tourist infrastructure and amenities, Lake Tear of the Clouds sits at a much higher elevation in the Adirondacks' High Peaks Wilderness. Beyond the more accessible Adirondack regions at lower elevations, this destination requires a more engaged hiking adventure, particularly for those who don't mind ascending to some of the Adirondacks' highest points. For those willing to make the trek, Lake Tear of the Clouds offers unforgettable views of the highest-elevation lake in the Adirondacks, and some of New York's best opportunities for rugged, challenging, but rewarding hikes.
Lake Tear of the Clouds sits under New York's highest mountain
Sitting at an elevation of 4,293 feet, Lake Tear of the Clouds lives up to its atmospheric name as the highest lake in New York State. The lake gets this state-record altitude from its location on the southwestern side of New York's prominent Mount Marcy. At 5,344 feet high, Mount Marcy is New York's highest mountain, with the jaw-dropping views and challenging hikes you'd expect from that title.
Within this impressive setting, Lake Tear of the Clouds enjoys a lush decor of a fertile, forested swamp with thick trees and excellent Mount Marcy summit views. The lake's foundation sits atop a type of topographical formation known as a "col," or a flat pass between mountain summits that allows water to accumulate in scenic lakes and ponds. Though not particularly large, Lake Tear of the Clouds takes advantage of this location by maintaining pristine water quality and a memorable atmosphere when juxtaposed against the surrounding mountains. One previous visitor describes it as "astonishingly small," yet "magical."
Beyond its mountain views, Lake Tear of the Clouds also has both geographic and historical significance. For the former, the lake is believed to be the source of the famed Hudson River. Though the mighty river's headwaters may actually originate in streams further up Mount Marcy's summit, Lake Tear of the Clouds is the highest official water source on the hydrological route that leads to the Hudson further below. On the historical front, Lake Tear of the Clouds is notable as the spot where then-Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was visiting when he was informed of the imminent death of the recently shot President William McKinley. Roosevelt would then learn that he was to become the next U.S. President.
Lake Tear is a scenic stop along the Adirondacks' most daring hikes
The trails leading to and from Lake Tear of the Clouds are among the most scenic and rewarding that the Adirondacks have to offer. As Mount Marcy is a prominent stop along challenging Adirondack Park hikes like the epic, 22-mile Great Range Traverse, Lake Tear of the Clouds is a perfect side-quest along a multi-day Adirondacks backpacking trek. The path towards the lake could also be a shorter — though still challenging — hike all its own.
The Mount Marcy Trail is a multi-day hike that lets hikers access Lake Tear of the Clouds. Starting from the High Peaks Information Center, the Mount Marcy Trail ascends 8.5 miles towards the summit. From here, hikers can descend Mount Marcy's southern slope towards the Schofield Cobble peak and an intersection that leads to Lake Tear of the Clouds. A much longer hiking challenge is the 22.7-mile Avalanche Lake Mount Marcy Loop Trail, which includes Lake Tear of the Clouds alongside a plethora of Adirondack treasures like Indian Falls, Marcy Dam, and the trail's namesake, Avalanche Lake. You can also explore other Adirondack summits near Lake Tear of the Clouds on the 18.2-mile loop across Mount Marcy, Mount Skylight, and Gray Peak.
The High Peaks Wilderness does allow backcountry camping at elevations of 3,500 feet and below in many areas. This is especially pertinent if you're including Lake Tear of the Clouds on a lengthy, multi-day Adirondacks hike like the Great Range Traverse. Otherwise, the Lake Tear of the Clouds trailhead at the High Peaks Information Center is within half an hour of charming and scenic Adirondack mountain towns like Keene Valley, which offer more picturesque vistas alongside cozy lodging options.