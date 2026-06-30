New York's Record-Setting, High-Elevation Lake Is A Scenic Mountain Gem Perfect For A Hiking Trip

Sitting at an elevation of 4,293 feet, Lake Tear of the Clouds lives up to its atmospheric name as the highest lake in New York State. The lake gets this state-record altitude from its location on the southwestern side of New York's prominent Mount Marcy. At 5,344 feet high, Mount Marcy is New York's highest mountain, with the jaw-dropping views and challenging hikes you'd expect from that title.

Within this impressive setting, Lake Tear of the Clouds enjoys a lush decor of a fertile, forested swamp with thick trees and excellent Mount Marcy summit views. The lake's foundation sits atop a type of topographical formation known as a "col," or a flat pass between mountain summits that allows water to accumulate in scenic lakes and ponds. Though not particularly large, Lake Tear of the Clouds takes advantage of this location by maintaining pristine water quality and a memorable atmosphere when juxtaposed against the surrounding mountains. One previous visitor describes it as "astonishingly small," yet "magical."

Beyond its mountain views, Lake Tear of the Clouds also has both geographic and historical significance. For the former, the lake is believed to be the source of the famed Hudson River. Though the mighty river's headwaters may actually originate in streams further up Mount Marcy's summit, Lake Tear of the Clouds is the highest official water source on the hydrological route that leads to the Hudson further below. On the historical front, Lake Tear of the Clouds is notable as the spot where then-Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was visiting when he was informed of the imminent death of the recently shot President William McKinley. Roosevelt would then learn that he was to become the next U.S. President.