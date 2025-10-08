This Charming Adirondack Mountain Town Known As 'The Home Of The High Peaks' Is Surrounded By Scenic Landscapes
The Adirondack Mountains make up America's largest state park outside of Alaska, boasting endless natural beauty and recreation opportunities. The region is known for the towering summits of the High Peaks Wilderness, home to New York's highest mountain peaks and serene, glistening lakes. The Adirondacks are a scenic gem of Upstate New York, where pristine nature meets charming small-town vibes in this quiet corner of the Northeast. One of those towns is Keene Valley, New York, often called "The Home of the High Peaks" and the perfect home base for epic outdoor adventures.
The Adirondack Park is a mix of forest, lakes, rivers, and mountains spanning 6 million acres, with a series of charming towns and villages throughout. This mighty mountain range is about a 5-hour drive from New York City, around 4.5 hours from Boston, and just under 2 hours from the state capital city of Albany. The town of Keene Valley is centrally located within the region, giving visitors excellent access to rewarding hiking trails, stunning alpine lakes, and incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.
Endless outdoor recreation in the Adirondack's charming mountain towns
Whether your goal is to summit high peaks, paddle tranquil waters, or just relax in a cabin after a day of exploring, the Keene Valley area has all the outdoor fun you need to enjoy your Adirondack experience to the fullest. When it comes to hiking, there are classic High Peaks routes for those seeking a challenging hike with rewarding summit views, like the trails to Mount Dix, Mount Haystack, and Blake Peak. If you don't have all the time in the world to climb, trails like Noonmark Mountain offer sweeping views after a short (but steep) climb. For a lower elevation hike, head to one of New York's tallest waterfalls and serene dipping pools. Start at the Roaring Brook Trailhead on Route 73 and walk just over half a mile for access to the falls and pools.
For summer water activities, there are plenty of ponds, lakes, and rivers to choose from. Paddle sports like canoeing and kayaking are popular at recreation areas like Cascade Lake, located about 6 miles northwest of Keene. Lake Everest on the Ausable River in the nearby town of Wilmington is an underrated paddling paradise in the Adirondacks, with canoe and kayak rentals available at the town beach in the summer months. Keene is also a launching point for fisherman and anglers, casting their lines at local spots like Black Pond, Cascade Brook, and Spruce Hill Brook.
Accommodations and eats with stunning high peak views
In the charming mountain hamlet of Keene Valley, lodging options range from historic bed & breakfasts to cozy mountain cabins. The Keene Valley Lodge is a classic B&B offering comfortable rooms and fresh, hearty breakfast fare, located in the heart of the hamlet. Though keep in mind that it is closed during some parts of the year, so check out their website in advance. The Giant's View Lodge is perfect for a romantic couples retreat or a family vacation, with views of the High Peaks Region visible from every window in this log-style mountain home.
After a day of recreation in the mountains, relax in one of the Adirondacks' tiny riverside villages with tasty eats and mom 'n' pop shops. There are some excellent spots to eat, drink, and unwind in Keene Valley, like Baxter Mountain Tavern, known for great views, great food, and a warm atmosphere. For breakfast, try the Noon Mark Diner, serving hearty portions like the "Hiker's Plate" and homemade corned beef hash. Then if you're ready to try the local taprooms and breweries, there are creative cocktails and craft brews to be found at the Big Crow Taphouse, and Big Slide Brewery's has a respectable tap selection and hearth-oven pizza on the menu. If you love dramatic high-peak panoramas, glistening alpine lakes, and lush forests, Keene Valley is a year-round Adirondack vacation destination with lakes and small-town mountain charm that should be at the top of your getaway bucket list.