This Charming Adirondack Mountain Town Known As 'The Home Of The High Peaks' Is Surrounded By Scenic Landscapes

Whether your goal is to summit high peaks, paddle tranquil waters, or just relax in a cabin after a day of exploring, the Keene Valley area has all the outdoor fun you need to enjoy your Adirondack experience to the fullest. When it comes to hiking, there are classic High Peaks routes for those seeking a challenging hike with rewarding summit views, like the trails to Mount Dix, Mount Haystack, and Blake Peak. If you don't have all the time in the world to climb, trails like Noonmark Mountain offer sweeping views after a short (but steep) climb. For a lower elevation hike, head to one of New York's tallest waterfalls and serene dipping pools. Start at the Roaring Brook Trailhead on Route 73 and walk just over half a mile for access to the falls and pools.

For summer water activities, there are plenty of ponds, lakes, and rivers to choose from. Paddle sports like canoeing and kayaking are popular at recreation areas like Cascade Lake, located about 6 miles northwest of Keene. Lake Everest on the Ausable River in the nearby town of Wilmington is an underrated paddling paradise in the Adirondacks, with canoe and kayak rentals available at the town beach in the summer months. Keene is also a launching point for fisherman and anglers, casting their lines at local spots like Black Pond, Cascade Brook, and Spruce Hill Brook.