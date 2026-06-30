Between Toronto And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Uncrowded Village With Shops, Tasty Eats, And World-Class Wine
Sandwiched between Toronto and Niagara Falls is a region renowned for its superb winemaking. The Niagara Benchlands, also known as the Twenty Valley, is dotted with small towns and villages that are ideal for weekend getaways immersed in wine country. While nearby destinations such as Niagara-on-the-Lake draw large numbers of Canadian and U.S. visitors, the charming village of Jordan offers many of the same highlights with a fraction of the crowds. Located in the middle of the Twenty Valley, Jordan is a tranquil and picturesque option for travelers seeking a boutique experience. The village itself is home to about 1,200 residents and is surrounded by dozens of wineries.
Jordan's location in the heart of the Benchlands makes it a standout culinary and wine destination. The area is home to acclaimed wineries, artisan bakeries, and several fine dining restaurants. Its wineries in particular are unlike anywhere in the Niagara area: thanks to the Benchlands' unique microclimate, the region produces distinctive cool-climate wines. Beyond wine, Jordan is also an excellent destination for boutique shopping, with independent galleries, clothing stores, antique shops, and artisan gift boutiques lining its streets.
Jordan is conveniently located about a 25-minute drive (21 miles) from Niagara Falls, making it an easy base for travelers who want to explore both destinations. For those planning to arrive by air, the nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), about an hour's drive away.
Enjoy world-class wines in Jordan, Ontario
Rolling vineyards and enticing wines are one of the main appeals of the Niagara Benchlands. This area is much less trodden than its neighbors in the region, including Niagara-on-the-Lake, a little town known for its wineries near the falls. Located about 22 miles west of Niagara Falls, the Twenty Valley region offers a quieter experience centered on boutique wineries, craft breweries, and locally owned restaurants. More than 50 wineries operate throughout the Benchlands, many within a short drive of Jordan.
Flat Rock Cellars is among the region's best-known wineries, producing acclaimed Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Riesling. The sustainability-forward winery has earned numerous national and international awards over the years, including from the Decanter World Wine Awards and the Ontario Wine Awards, and continues to receive recognition for its cool-climate wines. Visitors can embark on a 30-minute private tour and wine tasting for $20 CAD (around $14 USD), or enjoy a wine-and-seasonal pairing with four courses for $40 CAD (about $30 USD). Another standout is Calamus Estate Winery, which has preserved much of its historic character, including a restored 19th-century barn that now houses its winery and retail space. In addition to its award-winning 2020 Meritage Reserve red, Calamus Estate regularly hosts wine tastings, including a "speakeasy" night on Thursday evenings, which showcases European wines and serves light bites.
For guests who want to stay within the village bounds, Cave Spring Vineyard is located right in the heart of Jordan. Aside from hosting tours of its century-old cellars, it also offers visitors the chance to amble through its rolling green vineyards, accompanied by a rose wine tasting (for $35 CAD or about $25 USD per person as of this writing).
Jordan has a variety of independent shops and tasty eats
Jordan may attract visitors mostly for its wineries, but there is just as much choice when it comes to tasty eateries. Pearl Morrissette Winery and the adjacent Pearl Morrissette Restaurant, located between Jordan and Jordan Station, have earned national acclaim. The restaurant serves a seasonal prix fixe menu inspired by French cooking, drawing on ingredients from local producers and the winery's own regenerative farmland. Guests can enjoy views of the vineyards and surrounding farmland from the top-floor restaurant, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the estate. The team behind Pearl Morrissette also operates RPM Bakehouse, which serves savory and sweet baked goods made with whole and heritage grains. Another local favorite is Inn On The Twenty, an upscale restaurant offering a unique "Winemaker's Luncheon" multi-course menu for about $30, alongside its classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.
Jordan's Main Street is home to tasty, upmarket eats and fashionable shops. Venture into hatmaker Frankie Sez Hatters for a custom-made headpiece, or purchase locally made art prints at Jordan Art Gallery. While Pamela's boutique focuses solely on women's apparel, Kindred Collective hosts many artisans under its roof and sells gifts for all, including candles, jewelry, and homeware.
Following the Niagara Wine Trail is among the best things to do while in Niagara Falls besides seeing the iconic waterfall. And if you venture beyond the best-known stops, you'll find quieter communities, trails, and lush parks galore, including nearby St. Catharines, nicknamed "Garden City" for its abundant green space.