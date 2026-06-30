Between Toronto And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Uncrowded Village With Shops, Tasty Eats, And World-Class Wine

Sandwiched between Toronto and Niagara Falls is a region renowned for its superb winemaking. The Niagara Benchlands, also known as the Twenty Valley, is dotted with small towns and villages that are ideal for weekend getaways immersed in wine country. While nearby destinations such as Niagara-on-the-Lake draw large numbers of Canadian and U.S. visitors, the charming village of Jordan offers many of the same highlights with a fraction of the crowds. Located in the middle of the Twenty Valley, Jordan is a tranquil and picturesque option for travelers seeking a boutique experience. The village itself is home to about 1,200 residents and is surrounded by dozens of wineries.

Jordan's location in the heart of the Benchlands makes it a standout culinary and wine destination. The area is home to acclaimed wineries, artisan bakeries, and several fine dining restaurants. Its wineries in particular are unlike anywhere in the Niagara area: thanks to the Benchlands' unique microclimate, the region produces distinctive cool-climate wines. Beyond wine, Jordan is also an excellent destination for boutique shopping, with independent galleries, clothing stores, antique shops, and artisan gift boutiques lining its streets.

Jordan is conveniently located about a 25-minute drive (21 miles) from Niagara Falls, making it an easy base for travelers who want to explore both destinations. For those planning to arrive by air, the nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), about an hour's drive away.