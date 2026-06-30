Visit California's Once-Thriving Military Fort Outside San Francisco With Ocean Views And Preserved Buildings

Looking out across the Golden Gate Bridge, it's nearly impossible to imagine a naval invasion from the fog-shrouded Pacific Ocean. Yet, in the lead-up to World War II, that's exactly what the U.S. Army and Navy prepared for. Starting in the late 1930s, the U.S. government expanded and modernized a network of coastal defense fortifications along the West Coast. One such place is Fort Cronkhite, an oceanfront outpost designed to protect San Francisco, set against a backdrop of pounding surf and the rolling Marin Headlands.

Fort Cronkhite defended not only the city, but also 30-plus Bay Area shipyards that produced a staggering 1,400 naval vessels, according to the National Park Service. Perched on a ridge above the fort, the battery housed one of the most powerful coastal defense weapons in the U.S. arsenal during World War II, a set of two 16-inch naval guns capable of hitting targets 25 miles off the coast. Although it was never fired in live combat, the battery served as an early model for similar coastal batteries along the West Coast. The outpost also housed hundreds of troops, part of an influx of soldiers in need of housing due to the draft.

The fort still looks much the same as it did in the 1940s — from the outside at least. Rows of hastily erected wooden buildings overlook Rodeo Lagoon and the rainbow-pebbled shoreline of Rodeo Beach. These structures served as mess halls, barracks, and other support facilities until the atomic bomb and long-range bombers made the battery obsolete. However, the fort remained operational through part of the Cold War.