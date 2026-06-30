Baltimore's Underrated Suburb Is A Vibrant Community With Outdoor Escapes And Local Shops
When visiting the DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, Baltimore is one of the places where millions stop. After all, the Inner Harbor is arguably the most vibrant waterfront on the East Coast, boasting trendy bars, seafood spots, museums, and the famous National Aquarium. Yet, there's a suburb, just 10 miles outside of the city, that many visitors have never heard of. Woodlawn is known as a residential community "With people from different backgrounds and culture," according to a Niche reviewer. For locals, it's an affordable neighborhood featuring subdivisions, single-family homes, and good schools, perfect for raising a family. That said, visitors will discover a buzzing community brimming with green spaces, boutique shops, and a major shopping center, and plenty to keep them busy for a day or two.
Woodlawn has about 40,000 residents, more than some of the smaller cities in Maryland. The town is home to the Social Security Administration headquarters, which employs over 10,000 people. And with strip malls, chain restaurants along Security Boulevard, and easy access to I-695 (the Beltway), the community has an urban vibe. Although it doesn't have a traditional square, there are walkable pockets. The local parks and walking trails provide room for residents to take leisure strolls, have picnics, attend farmers' markets, or simply relax for the day.
Woodlawn is centrally located near other Baltimore suburbs, including Ellicott City, Randallstown, Pikesville, and Catonsville, making it easy to explore the surrounding towns. Moreover, it's a short drive to Baltimore Harbor via the Beltway, and only 15 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). And for anyone driving in from Delaware, Jersey, Philly, or NYC, the town is only 10 miles from I-95, so it's a convenient detour in the DMV.
Outdoor fun in and around Woodlawn, Maryland
Although Woodlawn wasn't named as one of America's best places to live or has expansive lakeside parks like nearby Columbia, it has its own low-key charm. The neighborhood park, Gwynn Oak Park, is a quiet spot where locals bring their families to watch the ducks and geese, have picnics, BBQs, play volleyball, or walk the trails. One of the highlights is the flowing waterfall, where you can sit under the shaded trees to admire its beauty.
One resident commented, "This place is very quiet and peaceful. I could spend an entire day there...just taking in nature," with another saying, "The waterfall is everything, so very relaxing, a good place to bring the family." It's not unusual to see cookouts, gatherings, or local events in the park when you visit, but you should be able to find parking in the neighborhood if the lot is full. As of writing this article, the park is currently improving its facilities, but the work should be completed by July 2026.
If you need a more expansive outdoor escape, take the quick 10-minute drive to Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland's oldest state park. You'll need to pack your hiking boots to trek the trails at this gorgeous park with lush forests, waterfalls, and historic bridges. No matter your skill level, you can find a trail that suits you, especially since AllTrails lists over 130 trails. Spot wildlife and multiple waterfalls while scrambling across the rocky terrain on the easy 2-mile Cascade Falls Trail. Or take on the 8-mile connecting loop, the Grist Mill, Sawmill Branch, Santee Branch, and Cascade Falls Trail, to see the different terrain in the park. It's marked as hard, but hikers rave about it, one saying, "A lot of variety on this trail: bridges, waterfalls, tunnels, and a lot of riverside hiking. This trail is top notch!"
Browse a thrift store and discover local spots in Woodlawn, Maryland
When visiting a new town or city, browsing the local shops is a way to get to know the area. While you can check out the stores at Security Square Mall, we recommend supporting the local shops as well. Charlotte B Closet Thrift Store is the cutest boutique with pink accents and an Instagrammable photo wall. The store is organized, and customers mention always finding something to brighten up their closet. Most of all, visitors enjoy the friendly service. "The owner truly makes this thrift store special with her warm, welcoming personality and hands-on customer service. I found some really cute pieces!" commented one satisfied customer.
If you have extra time, a visit to Creative Chaos Studio would be a great addition to your trip. This colorful art studio is known for its themed paint events throughout the year. The studio is housed in a refurbished school bus, which makes the experience both unique and memorable. If you can't attend one of the events, order a kit online to host your own paint party when you return home.
For a change of pace, plan your trip near the start of the football season to meet the Ravens players at their training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. It's one of my favorite memories from when I lived in Maryland, and I'm not even a big sports fan. Also, consider carving out time to visit the National Aquarium and the floating wetland park at the Baltimore Inner Harbor.