Baltimore's Underrated Suburb Is A Vibrant Community With Outdoor Escapes And Local Shops

When visiting the DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, Baltimore is one of the places where millions stop. After all, the Inner Harbor is arguably the most vibrant waterfront on the East Coast, boasting trendy bars, seafood spots, museums, and the famous National Aquarium. Yet, there's a suburb, just 10 miles outside of the city, that many visitors have never heard of. Woodlawn is known as a residential community "With people from different backgrounds and culture," according to a Niche reviewer. For locals, it's an affordable neighborhood featuring subdivisions, single-family homes, and good schools, perfect for raising a family. That said, visitors will discover a buzzing community brimming with green spaces, boutique shops, and a major shopping center, and plenty to keep them busy for a day or two.

Woodlawn has about 40,000 residents, more than some of the smaller cities in Maryland. The town is home to the Social Security Administration headquarters, which employs over 10,000 people. And with strip malls, chain restaurants along Security Boulevard, and easy access to I-695 (the Beltway), the community has an urban vibe. Although it doesn't have a traditional square, there are walkable pockets. The local parks and walking trails provide room for residents to take leisure strolls, have picnics, attend farmers' markets, or simply relax for the day.

Woodlawn is centrally located near other Baltimore suburbs, including Ellicott City, Randallstown, Pikesville, and Catonsville, making it easy to explore the surrounding towns. Moreover, it's a short drive to Baltimore Harbor via the Beltway, and only 15 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). And for anyone driving in from Delaware, Jersey, Philly, or NYC, the town is only 10 miles from I-95, so it's a convenient detour in the DMV.