One Of America's Best Places To Live Is A Vibrant Baltimore Suburb With Lakeside Parks, Art, And Festivals
Though Maryland is one of the smallest states in the U.S., enough diversity is packed into its roughly 12,000 square miles to have earned the state its "America in Miniature" nickname. Urban landscapes like Baltimore's underrated artsy neighborhoods in proximity to essential natural environments like the Chesapeake Bay make Maryland home to nearly every type of environment in one compact East Coast state.
Among Maryland's most notable locations and attributes is a flurry of charming towns — big and small — with plenty to do year-round. For example, one can meander through Maryland's "hip and historic" city with award-winning food, art, and fun, or, alternatively, one can stop by a vibrant Baltimore suburb with lakeside parks, art, and festivals that just so happens to be one of America's best places to live.
Columbia, Maryland, is made up of neighborhoods and villages positioned between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. — making the area a prime location for residents and locals alike. Besides its proximity to these major cities, Columbia also has its own collection of appeals and attractions, earning the area a decade's worth of accolades from Forbes Magazine's "Best Places to Raise a Family" in 2010 to CNBC's "10 Perfect Suburbs" list in 2011.
Arts and live music in Columbia
Columbia did not get its acclamaim for nothing. For starters, the suburb is a celebrated arts hub that welcomes world-class performers year after year. Home to Merriweather Post Pavilion, a world-class amphitheater that sits among 40 acres of woods, the open-air entertainment venue attracts music fans with weekend-long festivals like All Things Go — headlined by artists like Lorde, Noah Kahan, and Kesha — and musicians of every genre for concerts all year. Bring a picnic blanket and grab a spot on the lawn, or get a seat under the covered pavilion. For even more live music in Columbia, head to Lake Kittamaqundi at the Columbia Lakefront for Lakefront Live to catch a free performance or movie screening.
For more arts and festival fun, visitors can enjoy the full package and start their summer with the annual Columbia Festival of the Arts for Lakefest Weekend. There, you can see even more live musicians alongside artisans and creative crafters, as well as bask in some sunshine right by the lake.
Lakes and travel in Columbia
In addition to live music and arts celebrations, Columbia is revered for its lakeside parks. Take a walk around the aforementioned Lake Kittamaqundi, colloquially referred to as "the lakefront" by Columbia locals. Enjoy the boathouse and get right up to the water on the wooden pier and launching ramp, accessible on foot or via boat.
After paying the lakefront a visit, take a stroll along the 2-mile path around Lake Elkhorn, or enjoy a picnic somewhere in its 23-acre park. If you'd still like to enjoy a side of local artists when hunger strikes after your walks around the lake, grab some food and drinks at Busboys and Poets — a Columbia restaurant staple that hosts open mic nights and has its own bookstore and eclectic gift shop.
Ultimately, Columbia's prime location between Baltimore and Washington D.C. makes the hidden Maryland gem convenient for travel. For starters, the Baltimore/Washington International Airport is located just over a 20-minute drive from Columbia. Meanwhile, the Washington Dulles International Airport is roughly 90 minutes away by car. On your drive into Columbia, consider taking a detour toward Charles Street, a historic road and one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture.