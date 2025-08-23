One Of America's Best Places To Live Is A Vibrant Baltimore Suburb With Lakeside Parks, Art, And Festivals

Though Maryland is one of the smallest states in the U.S., enough diversity is packed into its roughly 12,000 square miles to have earned the state its "America in Miniature" nickname. Urban landscapes like Baltimore's underrated artsy neighborhoods in proximity to essential natural environments like the Chesapeake Bay make Maryland home to nearly every type of environment in one compact East Coast state.

Among Maryland's most notable locations and attributes is a flurry of charming towns — big and small — with plenty to do year-round. For example, one can meander through Maryland's "hip and historic" city with award-winning food, art, and fun, or, alternatively, one can stop by a vibrant Baltimore suburb with lakeside parks, art, and festivals that just so happens to be one of America's best places to live.

Columbia, Maryland, is made up of neighborhoods and villages positioned between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. — making the area a prime location for residents and locals alike. Besides its proximity to these major cities, Columbia also has its own collection of appeals and attractions, earning the area a decade's worth of accolades from Forbes Magazine's "Best Places to Raise a Family" in 2010 to CNBC's "10 Perfect Suburbs" list in 2011.