Just Outside Baltimore Is A Gorgeous Maryland State Park With Lush Forests, Waterfalls, And Historic Bridges

Maryland occupies something of a unique geographic niche in the lower 48 states. Blending elements of the South, the Chesapeake, the Mid-Atlantic, the DC Beltway, and Appalachia, Maryland offers a distinctive assortment of memorable destinations to visitors. From urban getaways like Baltimore's cozy and authentic Little Italy waterfront neighborhood to coastal charms like the gorgeous peninsula of Elk Neck State Park right on the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland has a little something for everyone. For outdoor lovers, one of Maryland's most enchanting destinations is the lush Patapsco Valley State Park. Looking at a map, this state park stands out for its location alone. While many pristine nature parks require long drives from civilization, Patapsco Valley State Park is located a mere 13 miles away from Baltimore. Going purely by convenience, this by itself would make Patapsco Valley one of Maryland's best state parks.

Of course, the park is far more than just an easy day trip from Maryland's largest city. Despite being so close to a major urban area, Patapsco Valley State Park is a pristine showcase of everything that makes Maryland beautiful. The park's namesake river valley bears a picturesque collection of the rich forests indicative of the top areas in Appalachia. And with mountain rivers and hilly terrain, you tend to get waterfalls as well. And as it turns out, the waterfalls in Patapsco Valley State Park are among Maryland's most stunning natural wonders. The park even has a superb collection of storied bridges for history buffs. Taken together, Patapsco Valley State Park is a top Maryland treasure, sitting amazingly close to Baltimore and Washington, DC.