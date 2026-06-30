Between Chattanooga And Nashville Is Tennessee's 'City Between The Lakes' With Endless Outdoor Fun
If you only visited Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, you would think that the state is all about country music, "honky-tonk bars," and big-ticket tourist attractions like Lookout Mountain and Ruby Falls. The fact is, the vast majority of the Volunteer State is made up of quaint communities, some offering lots of outdoor activities. One of which is Estill Springs, a lakeside town of just under 2,700 residents, whose motto is "City Between The Lakes." What two lakes, you ask? Adjacent to the town is Tims Ford Lake, often dubbed one of the "most picturesque" lakes in the state, and to the east is Woods Reservoir, aka Woods Lake, a 3,600-acre lake known as a prime fishing destination.
This means anyone choosing to detour to this lakeside community will find it's a gateway to swimming, fishing, boating, and paddling. Plus, with its proximity to Tims Ford Lake and South Cumberland state parks, visitors will have lots of opportunities to hike, chase waterfalls, and explore hidden caves on the southern side of Middle Tennessee. Families, outdoor enthusiasts, or solo travelers searching for a convenient place to stay with access to major attractions should consider a trip to Estill Springs, Tennessee.
Since Estill Springs is only 85 miles from Nashville, visitors can drive to the town in under two hours. While travelers can fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA), Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) is a great option as well. CHA is about the same driving distance from Nashville, and it offers non-stop domestic flights from several major cities. Moreover, for road trippers looking to add outdoor adventure to their trip, the town is an easy detour from Birmingham, Alabama, or Atlanta, Georgia.
Lakeside fun in and around Estill Springs
Just like Lenoir City, Tennessee, 'Lake Capital Of The South,' Estill Springs is situated near multiple waterways. Both Tims Ford and Woods lakes were created from the damming of the Elk River, and if you assumed the town's name derived from mineral springs, you would be correct, well, partially. Estill, however, was the surname of a prominent family that settled in the region. Those healing springs have long been covered up, but today, the town boasts pristine drinking water from natural springs flowing through the area.
The best place to start exploring Estill Springs would be on the water. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of ways to do so. Several boat ramps and access points can be found throughout the town, also offering walking paths, picnic tables, and quiet spaces for families to spend time outdoors. One visitor had this to say about Morris Ferry Boat Dock on Woods Lake, "Nice area to hike with picnic benches after walking across the bridge." Another remarked, "Best place to go fishing and have fun with your family."
If you drive to the neighboring town of Winchester, you can enjoy a beach day at Dry Creek Beach on Tims Ford Lake. Here, you'll find a pavilion, tree-covered spots, a volleyball net, a sandy shore, and locals love the pretty blue waters, one saying it "Feels like I'm at the ocean." Bring snacks for a picnic or burgers to grill, and plan to spend the day here by the lake. Nearby, visitors can also rent a pontoon boat at Twin Creeks Marina and Resort to fish or swim in deeper waters. The marina would be an ideal place to stay, boasting amenities like waterfront campsites and cottages. Its on-site floating restaurant, Drafts & Watercrafts, is a favorite spot on Tims Ford Lake, often praised for its food and cool vibes.
Explore hidden caves and chase waterfalls at state parks near Estill Springs
While you can certainly swim at the beach or hike/bike the waterfront trails at Tims Ford Lake State Park, locals recommend hiking and paddling to see the hidden caves. Strap on your boots for the 10-mile rugged Evans Point Trail leading to Devil's Den Cave. Or for a truly unique adventure on the water, launch a kayak and paddle to Pennington Cave. "We put our kayaks in at Anderton Boat Ramp and rowed out to Pennington Cave. It was beautiful!" commented a past visitor. This cave is only accessible by kayak, and in case you don't have one, you can rent one from the Fairview Campground or Lakeview Marina inside the park.
Recently, South Cumberland, Tennessee's most scenic state park, was separated into three parks: Savage Gulf, Head of the Crow, and Fiery Gizzard, each offering tons of outdoor activities. The latter, one of Tennessee's underrated state parks, boasts a rugged terrain brimming with waterfalls, flowing waterways, rock formations, and carved river gorges. Visitors come to challenge themselves on the Fiery Gizzard Trail, a strenuous trek that one AllTrails hiker described as "A kick in the butt," and then said, it's the "Best hike in TN." For a beginner-friendly trail, take the little ones to see the waterfall along the Denny Cove Waterfall Trail. Although the waterfall is the highlight of this one-mile route, hikers also rave about the "excellent views" from the overlooks.
If you want more outdoor activities beyond the parks and lakes, take the family for a fun night under the stars at Montana Drive-In. Adults, consider extending your time in the area on a day trip, cruising through Tennessee's scenic countryside, then touring the distilleries along the famous Tennessee Whiskey Trail.