Between Chattanooga And Nashville Is Tennessee's 'City Between The Lakes' With Endless Outdoor Fun

If you only visited Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, you would think that the state is all about country music, "honky-tonk bars," and big-ticket tourist attractions like Lookout Mountain and Ruby Falls. The fact is, the vast majority of the Volunteer State is made up of quaint communities, some offering lots of outdoor activities. One of which is Estill Springs, a lakeside town of just under 2,700 residents, whose motto is "City Between The Lakes." What two lakes, you ask? Adjacent to the town is Tims Ford Lake, often dubbed one of the "most picturesque" lakes in the state, and to the east is Woods Reservoir, aka Woods Lake, a 3,600-acre lake known as a prime fishing destination.

This means anyone choosing to detour to this lakeside community will find it's a gateway to swimming, fishing, boating, and paddling. Plus, with its proximity to Tims Ford Lake and South Cumberland state parks, visitors will have lots of opportunities to hike, chase waterfalls, and explore hidden caves on the southern side of Middle Tennessee. Families, outdoor enthusiasts, or solo travelers searching for a convenient place to stay with access to major attractions should consider a trip to Estill Springs, Tennessee.

Since Estill Springs is only 85 miles from Nashville, visitors can drive to the town in under two hours. While travelers can fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA), Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) is a great option as well. CHA is about the same driving distance from Nashville, and it offers non-stop domestic flights from several major cities. Moreover, for road trippers looking to add outdoor adventure to their trip, the town is an easy detour from Birmingham, Alabama, or Atlanta, Georgia.