Cancun? That Mexican tourist destination is so last century. There are far more intriguing destinations, especially if you're looking for quiet luxury, pristine beaches, and waters so clean they sparkle. When you're ready to dig your toes in the sand and settle in for a dose of serenity in the sun, head for stunning, secluded Conchas Chinas, aka the "Beverly Hills of Puerto Vallarta." Largely free of large-scale tourism, the pristine beach is peaceful, in part because it lies in a sleepy, upscale residential enclave without a major resort hotel in sight. Yet it's just minutes from Puerto Vallarta's bustling Zona Romántica.

Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific Coast of Mexico is a sophisticated, cosmopolitan city steeped in Mexican history. From the beachfront Malecón's lively shopping and dining along Banderas Bay to Centro's burgeoning arts scene and the Zona Romántica's legendary LGBTQ+ nightlife, Puerto Vallarta brims with urban charms. There's so much culture, entertainment, and gastronomy here that it's easy to forget it's surrounded by beach towns, including Conchas Chinas, a hidden gem with its own distinct character.

In Conchas Chinas, you'll find vacation rentals, condos, boutique hotels, and a handful of restaurants. One couple who discovered the luxurious Marboka Hotel wrote on Facebook, "We discovered a peaceful beach we almost never wanted to leave. Quiet, dreamy, and free from the usual buzz of crowds and vendors, it felt like our own private island." They even enjoyed breakfast at the same beachfront restaurant every day. The charm of Conchas Chinas is pretending you live there and embracing the local pace of life, even if it's only for a week.