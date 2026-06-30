Forget Cancun — Visit Mexico's 'Beverly Hills Of Puerto Vallarta' With Gorgeous Beaches And Refreshing Waters
Cancun? That Mexican tourist destination is so last century. There are far more intriguing destinations, especially if you're looking for quiet luxury, pristine beaches, and waters so clean they sparkle. When you're ready to dig your toes in the sand and settle in for a dose of serenity in the sun, head for stunning, secluded Conchas Chinas, aka the "Beverly Hills of Puerto Vallarta." Largely free of large-scale tourism, the pristine beach is peaceful, in part because it lies in a sleepy, upscale residential enclave without a major resort hotel in sight. Yet it's just minutes from Puerto Vallarta's bustling Zona Romántica.
Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific Coast of Mexico is a sophisticated, cosmopolitan city steeped in Mexican history. From the beachfront Malecón's lively shopping and dining along Banderas Bay to Centro's burgeoning arts scene and the Zona Romántica's legendary LGBTQ+ nightlife, Puerto Vallarta brims with urban charms. There's so much culture, entertainment, and gastronomy here that it's easy to forget it's surrounded by beach towns, including Conchas Chinas, a hidden gem with its own distinct character.
In Conchas Chinas, you'll find vacation rentals, condos, boutique hotels, and a handful of restaurants. One couple who discovered the luxurious Marboka Hotel wrote on Facebook, "We discovered a peaceful beach we almost never wanted to leave. Quiet, dreamy, and free from the usual buzz of crowds and vendors, it felt like our own private island." They even enjoyed breakfast at the same beachfront restaurant every day. The charm of Conchas Chinas is pretending you live there and embracing the local pace of life, even if it's only for a week.
The beach at Conchas Chinas
Conchas Chinas' beach isn't one long expanse, but rather a series of white sand coves dotted with beautiful seashells. While even some locals assume "conchas chinas" means "Chinese shells," the name refers to the region's distinctive "curly shells." Rocky outcroppings divide the shoreline into numerous calm, shallow bays, with pools of refreshing, crystalline-clear water that shifts from brilliant blue to deep emerald. The cool Pacific water offers a refreshing escape from Puerto Vallarta's tropical heat. The beach has also earned a "Blue Flag" designation, an internationally recognized label awarded to beaches that meet strict standards for safety, water quality, and accessibility, among other criteria. That sounds a lot more appealing than Cancun, which was named the world's worst tourist destination in 2025.
"Far and away the best beach in the city! There's a beautiful mix of rock formations and sandy beaches, perfect for swimming, snorkeling, tidepooling, and just lounging," wrote one Google reviewer, who also recommends bringing cash for the wandering street vendors selling fresh fruit and seafood. "Nothing beats a fresh mango or grilled shrimp on the beach!"
While the beach in Conchas Chinas is ideal for swimming and snorkeling, its rocky shoreline makes it less than suitable for water sports like surfing or sailing. For those, check out the hidden beach town of Bucerías. But if you're craving quiet luxury and a relaxing beach day surrounded by striking natural beauty, this could be your happy place. Find a little cove, and it can feel like your own private saltwater pool. You may never want to leave: Small wonder Mexico is the most popular country in the world for expat retirees.
How to visit Conchas Chinas
If you're staying in one of LGBTQ-friendly Puerto Vallarta's popular hotspots like the Malecón area, Centro, or Zona Romántica, you can easily take a day trip to Conchas Chinas. From the Zona Romántica, it's about a six-minute drive by taxi or rideshare, or 30 minutes by bus. Driving yourself is less convenient, as the beach has no dedicated parking lot and street parking is limited.
You can also make Conchas Chinas your home base, riding into the city for day or evening forays while basking in beach vibes the rest of the time. Your best bet for doing so is to nab a vacation rental. This affluent residential neighborhood has no large resort hotels or main commercial drag. Instead, it's known for private villas climbing the hillside above the ocean. Many are historic, while others are modern architectural gems, with a few oceanfront condo complexes in the mix as well. Here, you can stay in a historic bed and breakfast decorated in colorful Mexican style, or lean into the Beverly Hills angle by splurging on a beachfront villa with a private pool.
Outside of the beach vendors serving fruit and seafood, dining options are limited in Conchas Chinas. One standout is the well-reviewed La Playita, which features an open palapa-style dining room with ocean views. Come at happy hour to catch the sunset, and during whale season, you might get lucky and spot a whale or two. It's also a popular brunch destination. Located at the northernmost tip of Conchas Chinas, some visitors stroll down here from the Zona Romántica on foot. If you do, take the beach instead of walking along the highway.