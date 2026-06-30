Arkansas' Scenic City Is An Ozarks Gem And Gateway To Top-Notch Fishing And Outdoor Adventure
If you're looking for a vacation with beautiful mountains, well-stocked rivers, and heaps of outdoor fun, skip the crowds in Colorado and Tennessee. Give Arkansas a shot instead. Scenic cities in the Ozarks, like Bentonville and Eureka Springs, are jumping to the top of must-visit lists, and in between the cities are dozens of unique gateway towns like Flippin. You won't find any hotels in this little Arkansas town, but you will find some of the best trout fishing in the state and plenty of other outdoor adventures nearby to keep everyone in your travel group entertained.
Flippin sits squarely in the center of northern Arkansas, tucked into the Ozarks about two and a half hours east of Fayetteville or a little less than three hours west of Jonesboro. If you're more familiar with the Missouri Ozarks, Flippin is only an hour and a half southeast of Branson, making it an easy day trip away from Branson's often overwhelming crowds. Despite the jokes that could be made about this humorously-named town, it's actually named after a person. Thomas Flippin and his family moved into the area in 1821, and slowly but surely, the town grew. Today, its prime fishing location has inspired three boat manufacturers to set up shops in town. Flippin is surrounded by water sources, making it a convenient jumping-off point for fishing, boating, paddling, and other fun water-based activities. You'll also find some prime locations for hiking and mountain biking when you prefer to stay on land. And that's just in this small area. It's no wonder Arkansas has become one of the "best places to go" in 2026.
Enjoy Arkansas' best trout fishing on the White River
World-class fishing awaits in Flippin. The town is surrounded by waterways with both public and private access: the White River to the east, Bull Shoals Lake to the north, and Crooked Creek and Buffalo National River to the south. There's no shortage of water-based activities to be had in this corner of Arkansas, but trout fishing is the reason most visitors come to Flippin. The Norfork National Fish Hatchery keeps this area well-stocked. If you're new to trout fishing, there are plenty of guided fishing tours available where a seasoned pro will handle the boat and gear while showing you and your group how to do it.
Fishing resorts and lodges line the White River between Bull Shoals and Flippin and beyond, a testament to the excellent fishing opportunities in the area. A variety of lodging types are available, from RV camping to hotel-style rooms and private cabins, but they all include easy White River fishing access, and most offer on-site guided fishing trips and boat rentals. Stetson's is a popular and well-reviewed resort on the Flippin side of the river, and guests have confirmed that DoorDash and Walmart both deliver to the property, so you don't have to waste a minute of fishing time on running out to eat. Rainbow Drive Resort on the eastern side of the river boasts to be where the White River's record-largest brown trout was caught in 2015: a 38-pound, 7-ounce behemoth!
More outdoor adventures in the Ozarks near Flippin
In town, Flippin's Hickey City Park has basketball courts, soccer fields, a skate park, restrooms, a playground, and picnic shelters. It's a nice place to relax and let the kids run around. While the city park is lovely, the Ozarks are also a giant outdoor playground for adventure seekers, and the town is the gateway. Go exploring on the Buffalo National River in Flippin's backyard. Buffalo Point Visitor Center is 30 minutes south of Flippin and a good place to ask a park ranger for their favorite hike in the park. Hiking trails along the river bluffs provide some spectacular views of the Buffalo River, but kayaking or canoeing down the river is popular as well. Dillard's Ferry is the closest location to Flippin, but you might want to check out the Upper District paddling opportunities near Harrison, Arkansas, and its charming downtown.
For an underwater adventure, head up to Bull Shoals Lake, a crystal clear lake that's a scuba diver's paradise. The Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock is a 15-minute drive from Flippin and offers scuba training classes and equipment rentals so you can get certified and start enjoying the depths of the lake. Bull Shoals-White River State Park is another great spot for views and activities, and is located on the edge of Bull Shoals, Lakeview, and Flippin. The park has easy hiking and mountain biking trails as well as amazing views of the Bull Shoals Dam from the marina at its base.