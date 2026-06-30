Arkansas' Scenic City Is An Ozarks Gem And Gateway To Top-Notch Fishing And Outdoor Adventure

If you're looking for a vacation with beautiful mountains, well-stocked rivers, and heaps of outdoor fun, skip the crowds in Colorado and Tennessee. Give Arkansas a shot instead. Scenic cities in the Ozarks, like Bentonville and Eureka Springs, are jumping to the top of must-visit lists, and in between the cities are dozens of unique gateway towns like Flippin. You won't find any hotels in this little Arkansas town, but you will find some of the best trout fishing in the state and plenty of other outdoor adventures nearby to keep everyone in your travel group entertained.

Flippin sits squarely in the center of northern Arkansas, tucked into the Ozarks about two and a half hours east of Fayetteville or a little less than three hours west of Jonesboro. If you're more familiar with the Missouri Ozarks, Flippin is only an hour and a half southeast of Branson, making it an easy day trip away from Branson's often overwhelming crowds. Despite the jokes that could be made about this humorously-named town, it's actually named after a person. Thomas Flippin and his family moved into the area in 1821, and slowly but surely, the town grew. Today, its prime fishing location has inspired three boat manufacturers to set up shops in town. Flippin is surrounded by water sources, making it a convenient jumping-off point for fishing, boating, paddling, and other fun water-based activities. You'll also find some prime locations for hiking and mountain biking when you prefer to stay on land. And that's just in this small area. It's no wonder Arkansas has become one of the "best places to go" in 2026.