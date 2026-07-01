Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Glacial Lake Oasis With Mountain Trails, Camping, And Fishing

Outside the state's expansive Pacific coastline, Lake Tahoe may be California's most famous on-the-water destination. As a large, deep, and ancient lake surrounded by the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lake Tahoe has the natural credentials to make for a memorable sightseeing trip. At the same time, Lake Tahoe's many resorts and family-friendly getaways are perfect for much-needed vacations. Yet California has plenty of mountain lakes beyond the famous Lake Tahoe, many of which offer much more serene and isolated escapes into the mountains. One of California's best uncrowded bodies of water is actually more than 250 miles north, in an entirely different mountain range. Though lacking Lake Tahoe's size and tourism infrastructure, California's splendid Castle Lake is one of the state's brightest gems when it comes to tranquil mountain getaways.

Far from the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles or San Francisco, Castle Lake is located in the far north of California, about 1.5 hours north of Redding and just over 1.5 hours south of Klamath Falls, Oregon. In contrast to the regal granite peaks of Lake Tahoe's Sierra Nevada, this area of Northern California is home to the southernmost extent of the Pacific Northwest's Cascade Range. As a result, Castle Lake's mountain scenery provides a glimpse into California's volcanic history with superb views of what may be the state's most famous volcano, Mount Shasta. Beyond mountain views, Castle Lake is a fantastic spot for unhurried recreation in the California Cascades, including top opportunities for fishing, hiking, and camping in an underrated mountain wilderness.