Kansas' Sandy State Park In The Heart Of The State Is A Scenic Camping, Hiking, And Birdwatching Gem

The Sunflower State has been broadly stereotyped as "flatter than a pancake" after a 2003 scientific paper was published in the Annals of Improbable Research. But if Kansas were really nothing more than monotonous expanses of wheat fields and corn, it wouldn't be home to hidden gems like state parks with sand dunes. Right in the middle of the state lies one such destination where you can immerse yourself in diverse landscapes: Sand Hills State Park. This area is known for its dunes, but beyond the desert features, you can bask in the verdant scenery. With 1,123 acres of space, you can engage in a variety of activities at this scenic state park.

The reason why you'll find sand dunes here is due to winds depositing sediment from the Arkansas River, which originated from the Rocky Mountains. Over the years, the dunes formed and the local flora continued flourishing, resulting in the contrasting landscape we now see. People can discover its distinct terrain by following the trails — whether you traverse them on foot or horseback, you'll be exposed to the prairies and wetlands that coexist harmoniously with the dunes. Sand Hills State Park attracts a wide range of bird species, so bring your binoculars on your trip and enjoy seeing them in their habitat.

Since it's not every day you come across a state park like this, you have to spend a night camping under the stars — this allows you to experience the heart of Kansas. Visitors have called the campground "fantastic" and "wonderful," despite it being on the smaller side. Thanks to its central location, you can reach Sand Hills State Park from Wichita in just one hour. The drive from Topeka takes 2.5 hours, while Dodge City in southwestern Kansas is two hours away.