Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is Illinois' Charming Village With A Historic Downtown, Cute Shops, And Lake Views
Between Chicago and Milwaukee lies one of Illinois' most livable suburban areas: Lake County, brimming with inviting lakes, lush forest preserves, and family-friendly towns. One of them is Wauconda, a medium-sized enclave on 306-acre Bangs Lake that has served as a summer getaway for Chicagoans since the early 1900s. The town's name derives from an Indigenous word that roughly translates to "spirit water."
With a population of around 14,000, Wauconda is small enough to feel cozy but sizable enough to hold your interest. About an hour's drive from Chicago, it allows for commuting to the city by car or by train from nearby Fox River Grove or Barrington (another storybook Chicago suburb). For all these reasons, it's popular with young professionals, families, and visitors alike.
With buildings dating to the mid-1800s, Wauconda also gives off a distinctly old-time vibe. The past and present peacefully coexist on Main Street, where modern businesses flourish inside historic buildings. At the center of it all is Bangs Lake, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and, for those lucky enough to live or vacation on its shoreline, sparkling water views.
The past and present mingle in downtown Wauconda
Growing up in Wauconda in the late 20th century, I witnessed its transition from small town to a Chicago suburb. Even though the village developed quickly, it never lost its welcoming, small-town ambiance. That remains evident today as you stroll through downtown. North Main Street, in particular, is lined with quaint stores.
At the eastern end of the street, community spirit is alive and well at Mis Plantitas, where the knowledgeable owners share their passion for houseplants while cultivating lasting connections with customers. "The moment I walked in I was so taken back by the lush, healthy plants and I wanted them all! Definitely my go to shop and their number is on speed dial for all my questions that they happily answer," wrote one Google reviewer. Feeling nostalgic? Browse vintage accessories at At the Green Bench and the gleaming heirlooms at Whippletree Antiques. Both shops are just steps from Mis Plantitas and have also earned a reputation for friendly service.
Bliss Wine Lounge operates in one of the town's oldest buildings, whose timeworn brick facade and decorative window hoods evoke another era. Inside, however, you'll find a modern wine bar serving wines by the glass and bottle, specialty beers, small plates, and live music on the weekends. A few blocks northwest, the stately structure housing Grand Social House & Tavern was once home to one of Wauconda's earliest hotels. Its classic decor will whisk you back in time, while its menu features Italian-inspired dishes such as prosecco onion rings and red snapper Livornese. To soak in more of Lake County's past, check out the nearby town of Long Grove, which was actually Illinois' first historic district.
Outdoor life in Wauconda revolves around Bangs Lake
When the weather is balmy, there's no finer place to be in Wauconda than near (or on) Bangs Lake, where water lovers can boat, swim, and fish to their heart's content. From North Main Street, head north on Park Street and walk a few steps to Lindy's Landing, a beach bar and neighborhood institution that has been welcoming guests for more than 60 years. It's an ideal spot to enjoy a bite and a drink while taking in views of the marina and lake, whether you're in its nautical-themed dining room or outside at a table on the deck or sand. During the summer, live music adds to the atmosphere.
Looking to swim? Head northwest to Phil's Beach, a beloved local swimming spot with abundant sand, a splash pad and obstacle course, concessions, and bathrooms. There is also an enormous J-slide on display onshore, though it is no longer in use due to liability concerns. It was the most terrifying ride in town when I was growing up — even I, a consummate daredevil, would go weak-kneed at the sight of it. Interestingly, Phil's Beach also enjoyed a brief Hollywood moment. It appears in "The Blues Brothers," where a fearless youth plunges down the J-slide before the characters of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd drive across the beach with their loudspeaker, chased by bikini-clad onlookers.
Those wanting to get out on Bangs Lake can head to Bangs Lake Marina, which offers private and group sailing lessons as well as boat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals. The marina also partners with the Wauconda Township Historical Society to offer a 1.25-hour historical tour of the lake in a fun pontoon boat. If you're looking for another nearby lakeside community, about 6 miles southeast of Wauconda is Lake Zurich, a Chicago suburb with beachside parks, fishing spots, and small-town charm.