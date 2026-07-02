Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is Illinois' Charming Village With A Historic Downtown, Cute Shops, And Lake Views

Between Chicago and Milwaukee lies one of Illinois' most livable suburban areas: Lake County, brimming with inviting lakes, lush forest preserves, and family-friendly towns. One of them is Wauconda, a medium-sized enclave on 306-acre Bangs Lake that has served as a summer getaway for Chicagoans since the early 1900s. The town's name derives from an Indigenous word that roughly translates to "spirit water."

With a population of around 14,000, Wauconda is small enough to feel cozy but sizable enough to hold your interest. About an hour's drive from Chicago, it allows for commuting to the city by car or by train from nearby Fox River Grove or Barrington (another storybook Chicago suburb). For all these reasons, it's popular with young professionals, families, and visitors alike.

With buildings dating to the mid-1800s, Wauconda also gives off a distinctly old-time vibe. The past and present peacefully coexist on Main Street, where modern businesses flourish inside historic buildings. At the center of it all is Bangs Lake, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and, for those lucky enough to live or vacation on its shoreline, sparkling water views.