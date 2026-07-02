7 Top-Rated Campsites That Are Less Than An Hour Outside Bakersfield, California

Situated at the southern end of California's Central Valley, Bakersfield is close to beautiful and varied campgrounds in every direction. The Sierra Nevada begins just to the east and stretches north, while the Transverse Ranges run along the south. The surrounding landscape offers alpine environments, rushing rivers, and broad, open plains to explore. In fact, nine state and national parks are just a day trip away from the city.

In less than an hour, you can find top-rated campsites for every kind of camper. The Bureau of Land Management offers dispersed sites where you can enjoy some time off the grid with few, if any, amenities. On the opposite end of the spectrum are scenic campgrounds with full RV hookups and modern conveniences. As a resident of Los Angeles, I'm familiar with the area and have camped near Bakersfield. To find great campsites within an hour of the city, I used my own experience supplemented by reviews on Google Maps and The Dyrt.