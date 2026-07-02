7 Top-Rated Campsites That Are Less Than An Hour Outside Bakersfield, California
Situated at the southern end of California's Central Valley, Bakersfield is close to beautiful and varied campgrounds in every direction. The Sierra Nevada begins just to the east and stretches north, while the Transverse Ranges run along the south. The surrounding landscape offers alpine environments, rushing rivers, and broad, open plains to explore. In fact, nine state and national parks are just a day trip away from the city.
In less than an hour, you can find top-rated campsites for every kind of camper. The Bureau of Land Management offers dispersed sites where you can enjoy some time off the grid with few, if any, amenities. On the opposite end of the spectrum are scenic campgrounds with full RV hookups and modern conveniences. As a resident of Los Angeles, I'm familiar with the area and have camped near Bakersfield. To find great campsites within an hour of the city, I used my own experience supplemented by reviews on Google Maps and The Dyrt.
Sandy Flat Campground
Sandy Flat Campground is about 50 minutes up the Kern River from Bakersfield in the Sierra Nevada. The campground features a beach along a calm, swimmable stretch of the river and impressive boulders to scramble over. Be careful not to venture too far upstream or downstream, though. The Kern is considered one of the most dangerous rivers in the world because of its powerful currents. About 3 miles down the road is Remington Hot Springs, where tubs carved into the riverbank are filled with natural hot spring water. When I visited in late spring, the tubs were full early Sunday morning, and the crowds had mostly cleared by around 10 a.m. It seems like I'm not the only one who likes this spot, as it holds a 4.5 star-rating on Google.
Tehachapi Mountain Camp
At 6,000 feet, reached by tight hairpin curves that keep many RVs at bay, sits Tehachapi Mountain Camp. On The Dyrt, the campground has a 4.5-star rating, with campers praising it for its beautiful scenery. The campground is about 50 minutes from Bakersfield in the Tehachapi Mountains, part of the Transverse Ranges. Just beyond lies the Mojave Desert, making the forests of cedar, oak, pine, and fir here the last concentrated greenery for many miles. Fortunately, the higher elevation keeps the temperatures much cooler than in the nearby desert.
Buena Vista Aquatic Area
The campground in the Buena Vista Aquatic Area sits right along the water on a short peninsula jutting into the lake. The sites are spacious enough for multiple tents, and many include RV hookups. Along with the views of the Central Valley's farmland and distant mountains, you'll also experience the region's summer heat, so come prepared. The lakeside camping has a 4.3-star rating on Google, and is a well-regarded spot for fishing, with anglers catching bass, catfish, and trout, as well as for boating and jet skiing. The park is only about 30 minutes from Bakersfield, but it feels far from home. Reservations can be made through the Kern County Parks website.
San Emigdio Campground
At the southern end of the 450-mile-long Central Valley is the Wind Wolves Preserve. Within the preserve is the San Emigdio Campground, a peaceful spot with a perfect 5-star rating on Google as of this writing. With only 11 reviews, it remains something of a hidden gem. Campers appreciate the clean restrooms, scenic hiking trails, and the calls of the tule elk off in the distance. "Small campground with spacious sites. Lovely view of the San Emigdio mts and the Central Valley," summed up a reviewer. San Emigdio Creek runs through the campground, and there are plenty of opportunities to spend an afternoon on a beach. The preserve is about 45 minutes south of Bakersfield. From there, it's just another 45 minutes to the Cuyama Valley, a tranquil destination that's one of California's best-kept secrets.
Kern River Campground
Right where the Kern River flows into the Central Valley sits the Kern River Campground. It's practically down the street, only a little over 15 minutes from Bakersfield. With a 4.3-star rating on Google Maps, the campground is pretty popular. Its swimming holes offer respites from the Central Valley's summer heat. Some campsites sit right along the river, giving you a short walk to the water and nature's own sound machine to help you sleep at night. Given the campground's proximity to town, don't be surprised if an ice cream truck makes an appearance, as reported by one reviewer. Campers here appreciate the clean restrooms, friendly camp host, and plentiful shade. To make a reservation, go to the Kern County Parks website.
Keysville Special Recreation Management Area
The Keysville Special Recreation Management Area sits on Bureau of Land Management land, so amenities are limited to a vault toilet near the road leading to the river. Camping free at dispersed sites throughout the historic mining area. You can camp on the beach, on the rocks overlooking the river, or up above it all. There's plenty to explore, including the ruins of an old cabin, remnants of Gold Rush-era structures and mines, and more than 70 miles of trails for mountain biking, horseback riding, and ATVs. Reviewers on Google give the site an average rating of 4.5 stars, with one calling it "amazingly beautiful and peaceful during the week!" while noting that the area can get busy on weekends.
John Whitehead Jr Campground
The historic town of Allensworth was once a thriving community founded by the escaped slave and Civil War veteran Allen Allensworth. Along with a group of fellow African Americans, he established what became California's only town founded and run by African Americans. The community ultimately declined after problems with its water supply, followed by the economic hardships of the Great Depression. Today, the unique and significant town of Allensworth is preserved as Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park. Rated 4.7 stars on Google, you can camp at one of the 15 campsites, including two with RV hookups at nearby John Whitehead Jr Campground, just a short walk from the outdoor museum town. Spend the day steeped in Central Valley history doing a self-guided audio tour. The park is only 45 minutes north of Bakersfield.