Just Outside Knoxville, Tennessee, Is A Quiet Community With Easy Outdoor Access And Antique Finds

From vibrant musical history to the dynamic presence of the University of Tennessee and beyond, Knoxville, Tennessee, is a well-known destination. But did you know that just 10 miles away (20 minutes by car), you'll find the serene community called Powell? This census-designated place, which was originally known as Powell Station, actually predates the establishment of Knoxville proper by two years. To this day, it remains tight-knit and peaceful while also offering easy proximity to the city. As The Carter Group puts it, "historic sites coexist with new neighborhoods, local businesses, and schools in this vibrant community."

In particular, Powell is notable for its ample trails to explore and its accessibility to the region's myriad outdoor attractions. And if your idea of a fun vacation looks more like hunting for antique treasures, you're in the right place, too. So if you're looking for a fun day-trip from Knoxville, or an easy add-on to a journey through the nearby Great Smoky Mountains, look no further than the hidden gem that is Powell. If you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), half an hour from Powell — and before you go, be sure to take note of the genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable.