Just Outside Knoxville, Tennessee, Is A Quiet Community With Easy Outdoor Access And Antique Finds
From vibrant musical history to the dynamic presence of the University of Tennessee and beyond, Knoxville, Tennessee, is a well-known destination. But did you know that just 10 miles away (20 minutes by car), you'll find the serene community called Powell? This census-designated place, which was originally known as Powell Station, actually predates the establishment of Knoxville proper by two years. To this day, it remains tight-knit and peaceful while also offering easy proximity to the city. As The Carter Group puts it, "historic sites coexist with new neighborhoods, local businesses, and schools in this vibrant community."
In particular, Powell is notable for its ample trails to explore and its accessibility to the region's myriad outdoor attractions. And if your idea of a fun vacation looks more like hunting for antique treasures, you're in the right place, too. So if you're looking for a fun day-trip from Knoxville, or an easy add-on to a journey through the nearby Great Smoky Mountains, look no further than the hidden gem that is Powell. If you're flying in, you'll want to arrive at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), half an hour from Powell — and before you go, be sure to take note of the genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable.
Explore the outdoors in and around Powell
As local realtor Brandon Hutchison explains, "one of Powell's biggest hidden strengths is its access to outdoor recreation that rarely feels overcrowded." For a quick and easy dose of lush greenery and fresh air, head to the Powell Greenway. This 1.7-mile route is a paved path with parking available at both ends, so you can traverse it in either direction. The Powell Greenway also links into a trail leading you to nearby Powell Station Park, where you'll find fun outdoor amenities including a playground, a splash pad, and even a skate park. If you're short on time or bringing little ones with you, another fast and easy-rated trail is the Stella Moore Collier Loop. Clocking in at just half a mile, this child-friendly trail has picnic areas along the way — as well as numerous signs featuring kids' storybooks that are available at the local public library.
Rather be on the water than on land? Head to the kayak put-in behind Powell High School and go paddling along Beaver Creek, which runs through Powell. Mostly shallow and with a mellow current, the Beaver Creek Water Trail is a great site for inexperienced paddlers eager to try their hand, or anyone looking for a peaceful excursion. There are also two ADA-compliant adaptive kayak launch sites in Powell, located at Roy Arthur Stormwater Park and at Powell High Landing. And if you're itching for even more time outdoors, Powell is also well situated for a breakaway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, about an hour away. The park contains no shortage of sights and activities for avid outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy, like the Spruce Flat Falls hike, an underrated waterfall hike for lovely and peaceful scenery.
Go shopping for antique wares
Bargain-hunters, avid shoppers, and fans of vintage items from yesteryear, you're in the right place in Powell. For a less physically strenuous (though no less diverting) activity after your outdoor adventures, shopping (or window-shopping) is the name of the game. Start off at Rusty Cottage, a woman-owned emporium that stocks a wide range of — as one shopper puts it — "very unique items that you won't find anywhere else," including antiques as well as furniture, household wares, art, and even DIY craft materials and paint. Visitors consistently rave about the friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable staff: meaning that if you've come in looking for something specific, or have questions, you can rest assured you're in good hands.
Serious antique hunters, however, should head to Floyds Antiques and Estates. Owner Angela Taylor curates this antique store and vintage market with finds from local estate sales (she's also a certified realtor and auctioneer in addition to being adept at supporting families with selling estate items). From gift items to tableware, jewelry, housewares, and beyond, this well-stocked shop is full to the brim with — as Floyd's Instagram describes it — "vintage, collectibles, oddities, and more." Visitors call this shop "off the beaten path but worth the search," noting the store's reasonable prices and friendly service. When you visit, don't miss Taylor's memorable Scooby Doo-esque "Mystery Machine" van parked outside. And if, after your time in Powell, you've got the antiquing bug, continue your Tennessee travels with a trip to the town of Clinton, which boasts a plethora of funky antique shops.