Virginia's High Elevation Lake Escape Offers Secluded Paddling, Fishing And Wildlife-Filled Hikes

Virginia is dotted with 47 wildlife management areas, their nearly 225,000 acres set aside as sanctuaries for the animals and plants that call them home. One of them, the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area, is home to the peaceful Laurel Bed Lake that sits high above sea level, and it's the ideal spot for some secluded hiking, fishing, or paddling.

Southwest Virginia is a vast area that's full of untouched land in the Appalachian Mountains. Massive parts of its nearly 9,000 square miles are covered with both national parks and national forests. More than 25,000 acres were also preserved as the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area, the second-largest WMA in the Old Dominion. It's the most biologically diverse WMA in the state, largely due to its significant changes in elevation — rising quickly from the valley along Big Tumbling Creek up to the top of Beartown Mountain, it features a wide range of ecosystems for animals to inhabit.

Clinch Mountain might not be the highest peak in the Clinch Mountain WMA, but it could be the most impressive. The ridge is both high (4,18 feet) and long (150 miles). It's also where you'll find Laurel Bed Lake. This body of water was formed when Big Tumbling Creek was dammed, and it's now a 330-acre lake nestled 3,674 feet above sea level. Birdwatchers recently sighted red-breasted mergansers and ring-necked ducks on trips to the lake, making it a relaxing spot for not just hiking and boating, but also wildlife viewing.