Virginia's 'Best-Kept Secret' Must Be This Slot Canyon Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains
Crevices so tight, you need to hold your breath to squeeze past. Giant moss-covered boulders. A sandstone labyrinth to get lost in. Welcome to The Great Channels, a little-known nook of the Blue Ridge Mountains that only opened up for exploration in the past two decades.
It's located near Abingdon, Virginia, where the Virginia Creeper Trail and its tunnel of fall color is a must-ride for cyclists. Hidden beside the Virginia Creeper Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains is a 20-acre maze of twisting and turning rock and sandstone, similar to the underrated Utah hike of Zebra Canyon and Tunnel Slot. Even locals are surprised to learn about this hiking area. That's because the Channels Natural Area Preserve was privately owned until 2008, when the state purchased it. Previously, there were few trails to access the area, but intrepid explorers can now discover what experienced hikers have called the "best-kept secret" for hiking in Virginia.
Getting there is the first challenge
There are two different trailheads to approach The Great Channels. The Channels Trail is the longer, more strenuous option. It's 11 miles out and back and takes you deep into the Channels State Forest. The Brumley Mountain Trail is the shorter option at 6 and a half miles out and back. As you make your way along the backbone of Clinch Mountain, expect some steep climbs.
Both trails will deposit you at Middle Knob, the summit of Clinch Mountain with panoramic views of the valley. At the top of the mountain, look for Hayters Knob Lookout Tower, which was built in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps to spot forest fires. Just behind the tower is an unassuming trail that leads down to a group of boulders. That's your entry into the sandstone labyrinth of The Great Channels.
Entering the labyrinth is like stepping into another world. Over 400 million years ago, ice and permafrost wedged into the rock and split apart the soft sandstone, creating narrow, twisting crevices. Unlike red rock canyons, such as Utah's picturesque Capitol Reef National Park, The Great Channels are green with moss, and cool air clings to the rockface. Some hikers have been surprised at how the temperatures drop once they enter this natural maze.
Know before you go to The Great Channels
Before you venture into the labyrinth, check your bearings. Plenty of hikers have reported getting lost in the twists and turns. Make sure you have plenty of daylight to explore. Bring water, snacks, and sturdy hiking shoes with a good tread. Also, some hikers have found weak mobile phone signals in the area. So, it may be a good idea to let someone know your location and hiking plans before setting out.
Keep an eye out for wildlife, as it's a birdwatcher's paradise. Grouse and wild turkey, hawks, and black vultures are some species spotted year-round. Bald eagles roost along this ridge during the autumn months. The Channels Natural Area Preserve is also home to black bears and bobcats. If you come across these creatures, give them plenty of space. Also, hunting is allowed during certain times of the year. So, if you plan to hike during hunting season, wear bright orange or pink for visibility.
It's a vigorous hike, so if you need a place to refuel, restaurants in Abingdon are your best bet. 128 Pecan is a local favorite for hungry cyclists and hikers. Owner Jack Barrow prides himself on creating a quirky, friendly community hub that doesn't mind customers in hiking gear. Go ahead and indulge in one of their famously huge smash burgers. Then plot your next escape to the coast, where you'll find Cape Charles, another of Virginia's best-kept secrets.