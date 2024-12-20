Virginia's 'Best-Kept Secret' Must Be This Slot Canyon Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains

There are two different trailheads to approach The Great Channels. The Channels Trail is the longer, more strenuous option. It's 11 miles out and back and takes you deep into the Channels State Forest. The Brumley Mountain Trail is the shorter option at 6 and a half miles out and back. As you make your way along the backbone of Clinch Mountain, expect some steep climbs.

Both trails will deposit you at Middle Knob, the summit of Clinch Mountain with panoramic views of the valley. At the top of the mountain, look for Hayters Knob Lookout Tower, which was built in 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps to spot forest fires. Just behind the tower is an unassuming trail that leads down to a group of boulders. That's your entry into the sandstone labyrinth of The Great Channels.

Entering the labyrinth is like stepping into another world. Over 400 million years ago, ice and permafrost wedged into the rock and split apart the soft sandstone, creating narrow, twisting crevices. Unlike red rock canyons, such as Utah's picturesque Capitol Reef National Park, The Great Channels are green with moss, and cool air clings to the rockface. Some hikers have been surprised at how the temperatures drop once they enter this natural maze.