Between Grand Rapids And Chicago On Lake Michigan's Shoreline Is A Day Trip Destination With Pretty Beaches
Along the coast of Lake Michigan, you'll find dozens of charming beach towns that are perfect for a day trip from Grand Rapids or Chicago — one such destination is Grand Beach, Michigan. As you might guess from the name, Grand Beach is known for its shorelines. The village is nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan, with easy access to the water. Expect soft sand and stunning views, particularly at sunset.
Grand Beach has been a resort destination for Chicago-area residents since the early 1900s, when an entrepreneur purchased 600 acres of dunes and transformed them into a resort community. The village's signature white gates have welcomed visitors since then. Today, fewer than 400 people live in Grand Beach year-round, but visitors still drive there for a day trip to see the beach.
Day-trippers who visit Grand Beach come for a few hours of sun, sand, and lake views before returning home. But for those looking to stay overnight, there's The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach, a chic boutique hotel in a wooded area just a few minutes' walk from the beach. There's also the Michigan Juniper Holiday + Home rental house, which is ideal for large groups and longer stays. Grand Beach is just north of the Indiana border, about a 1.5-hour drive from Chicago or around two hours from Grand Rapids. Whether you stop by for an afternoon or stay the weekend, Grand Beach offers a peaceful escape on Lake Michigan's shoreline.
Grand Beach's beautiful shorelines
The western edge of Grand Beach is essentially one giant beach with many different access points. This beach consists of 1.5 miles of shoreline, and along its various parts, you'll see a pier, a playground, and pickleball courts. Lookout platforms at the Ely St. and Pine St. access points offer a spot to take in the beautiful views of the calm waters along the sandy shoreline. When the weather is right, you can sometimes see the Chicago skyline in the distance.
The beach itself is pretty, too, with clean sand, gentle waves, dunes, and some grass on the shore. Several Google reviews describe it as "beautiful," with one visitor even calling it the "best place on earth." If you decide to take a dip, note that there are no lifeguards and the lake bottom has a steep drop-off. So hop in at your own risk, brush up on the red flags that should make you turn around before swimming in a lake, and keep small children close.
Just a few minutes' walk from the beach, you'll see Grand Beach Golf Course, a public golf course that first opened in 1912. The nine-hole course offers more picturesque views of the lake. Previous visitors have praised the interesting layout with elevation changes and affordable prices. "It's a must-play which is steeped in history with greens to match," writes one golfer. However, others describe it as poorly maintained, with one visitor saying that this "course could be great if it [were] well cared for." For more beachside activities, take the short drive to Bridgman, a gateway to Lake Michigan adventures and hiking sandy dunes.
Outdoor fun and sights around Grand Beach, Michigan
To round out your day trip, consider taking a break from the beach to explore the surrounding area. The village is home to Grand Beach Marsh Preserve, an 11-acre nature preserve with a walking trail that leads through various types of habitat: marsh, forest, prairie, and sand dunes. It's a prime spot for birdwatchers, who report spotting eagles, wild turkeys, and red-tailed hawks, among other species. You will likely also see other wildlife, including frogs, butterflies, and deer.
Architecture fans will be interested to know that Grand Beach was once home to three houses designed by Frank Lloyd Wright — these were all summer cottages built in 1916. The W.S. Carr Summer Cottage was demolished in 2004, while the Joseph J. Bagley cottage has since been "greatly altered," according to the Chicago Tribune. The Ernest Vosburgh cottage is the "least modified" of the three, and, despite being privately owned, can still be seen from the outside near the Grand Beach Golf Course. It's a unique opportunity to glimpse one of Frank Lloyd Wright's creations, part of a body of work that helped shape 20th-century architecture.
Hungry after a day of exploring? Grand Beach is a residential community without restaurants or stores; however, neighboring New Buffalo, another under-the-radar beach resort town, has plenty of both. For those looking for a quick, peaceful getaway, Grand Beach has everything you need for a stellar day trip — a beach, a nature preserve, historic architecture, and even a golf course.