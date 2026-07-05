Between Grand Rapids And Chicago On Lake Michigan's Shoreline Is A Day Trip Destination With Pretty Beaches

Along the coast of Lake Michigan, you'll find dozens of charming beach towns that are perfect for a day trip from Grand Rapids or Chicago — one such destination is Grand Beach, Michigan. As you might guess from the name, Grand Beach is known for its shorelines. The village is nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan, with easy access to the water. Expect soft sand and stunning views, particularly at sunset.

Grand Beach has been a resort destination for Chicago-area residents since the early 1900s, when an entrepreneur purchased 600 acres of dunes and transformed them into a resort community. The village's signature white gates have welcomed visitors since then. Today, fewer than 400 people live in Grand Beach year-round, but visitors still drive there for a day trip to see the beach.

Day-trippers who visit Grand Beach come for a few hours of sun, sand, and lake views before returning home. But for those looking to stay overnight, there's The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach, a chic boutique hotel in a wooded area just a few minutes' walk from the beach. There's also the Michigan Juniper Holiday + Home rental house, which is ideal for large groups and longer stays. Grand Beach is just north of the Indiana border, about a 1.5-hour drive from Chicago or around two hours from Grand Rapids. Whether you stop by for an afternoon or stay the weekend, Grand Beach offers a peaceful escape on Lake Michigan's shoreline.