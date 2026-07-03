Texas' Best All-Inclusive Resort For 2026 Is A High-Design Hill Country Wellness Retreat Near Austin

There are many different types of vacations. Sometimes you want to travel to a new city and explore all the arts and culture there is to see. Other times, you want to climb a mountain or spend all day surfing. And sometimes, you want an all-inclusive resort where you can simply de-stress, rest, and recharge in a luxurious destination. Travel + Leisure named the 15 best all-inclusive resorts in the United States for 2026, and Miraval Resorts & Spas in Austin was the only Texas location to make the list.

With four locations (three in the US and one in Saudi Arabia), Miraval Resorts & Spas are very different from your typical all-inclusive resort. This is not a place where kids are running around screaming and adults are sipping piña coladas on the beach. Miraval is an adults-only resort focused on wellbeing: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Visiting one is like combining a luxury vacation with a wellness retreat. Your day might begin with a morning hike, followed by a meditation session and a group experience with a professional medium, then a meal made with seasonal produce from the Miraval Austin farm before heading to the spa for a chakra balancing massage. It may be a bit too "New Age" for some people, and rates starting at $692 per night puts it out of reach for many, but the brand has quite a devoted following among wellness enthusiasts with deep pockets.