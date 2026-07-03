Texas' Best All-Inclusive Resort For 2026 Is A High-Design Hill Country Wellness Retreat Near Austin
There are many different types of vacations. Sometimes you want to travel to a new city and explore all the arts and culture there is to see. Other times, you want to climb a mountain or spend all day surfing. And sometimes, you want an all-inclusive resort where you can simply de-stress, rest, and recharge in a luxurious destination. Travel + Leisure named the 15 best all-inclusive resorts in the United States for 2026, and Miraval Resorts & Spas in Austin was the only Texas location to make the list.
With four locations (three in the US and one in Saudi Arabia), Miraval Resorts & Spas are very different from your typical all-inclusive resort. This is not a place where kids are running around screaming and adults are sipping piña coladas on the beach. Miraval is an adults-only resort focused on wellbeing: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Visiting one is like combining a luxury vacation with a wellness retreat. Your day might begin with a morning hike, followed by a meditation session and a group experience with a professional medium, then a meal made with seasonal produce from the Miraval Austin farm before heading to the spa for a chakra balancing massage. It may be a bit too "New Age" for some people, and rates starting at $692 per night puts it out of reach for many, but the brand has quite a devoted following among wellness enthusiasts with deep pockets.
How Miraval Austin embraces its Hill Country setting
Each Miraval location has its own unique spin to fit with the local culture and environment. Miraval Austin may be technically within the city limits, but you won't see taco trucks and drunk tourists in cowboy costumes here. While the breweries that make Austin "the Beer Capital of Texas" are just a short drive away, Miraval's vibe is more fresh juices with an occasional craft cocktail in the evening.
However, the resort takes inspiration from its surroundings and describes itself as a "Hill Country Haven" because of this. The scenic setting is certainly pure Hill Country, with wildflower-covered hills, juniper trees, a creek, and Lake Travis. Miraval Austin sits on 220 acres of land within the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve (where you can find one of the most breathtaking waterfall destinations in Austin), with a promise to leave 170 acres undeveloped.
In addition to its natural surroundings, Miraval Austin incorporates Texas inspirations into its design as well. The resort, which opened in 2019, was designed by prestigious design firm Hart Howerton and was "built in harmony with nature," according to a press release. That means neutral colors and custom-made furniture. You'll also see pieces created by local artists throughout the resort. The spa, designed by Clodagh, features a spa pool, a sauna, a steam room, 30 treatment rooms, and a large fitness center, in a similar natural palette.
What reviewers say about Miraval Austin
Along with the 2026 Travel + Leisure list, Miraval Austin has won many other honors including being recognized as one of the Top Destination Spas in the US in Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards in 2024 and being named as North America's Best Wellness Retreat in the 2024 World Spa Awards. Travel publications reliably praise the destination's elegant design, world-class spa, scenic location, and unplugged experience encouraging a digital detox. Travel + Leisure said it "combines Southern charm with Zen bliss" while Conde Nast Traveler called it an "immersive wellness experience" for "the wellness one percent," where "high-powered professionals come to detox, restructure, and take a break."
On review sites, Miraval Austin has strong ratings, with a 4.4 average on TripAdvisor, a 4.2 average on Google reviews, and a 3.8 average on Yelp. Positive reviews praise the beautiful views, spa treatments, and wellness activities, with one Google reviewer writing, "I left this place feeling like a whole new person." On the other hand, negative reviews mention the high price point and the no-phone policy. Swapping scrolling for sound baths isn't for everyone, but for wealthy wellness enthusiasts, Miraval Austin delivers.