Canada's Lovely Village Has A Vibrant Downtown With Ontario's 'Prettiest Main Street' Just 2 Hours From Toronto

If you've ever watched a Hallmark movie, chances are you've noticed the picturesque towns used in scenes and wondered if they actually exist or are just made-up movie sets built for filming. Well, we have good news, as there are places that resemble scenes from your favorite rom-com. One village in particular is known for having Ontario's prettiest main street (according to Blue View Chalets), and it's located just two hours from the hustle and bustle of Toronto. Creemore has a vibrant downtown filled with locally run shops and has plenty of nature nearby, making it the ideal day trip to escape the urban chaos of Canada's largest city.

Creemore boasts not only a charming historic downtown, but also a rich Irish heritage that many visitors may not know about. Edward Webster, an Irish entrepreneur, named the village after the Irish phrase cron mór (or croi mór), which translates to "big heart." In the small village of Creemore, the name reflects the warmth and friendliness that locals bring to the community today.

Located in Clearview Township in Simcoe County, Ontario, within the Niagara Escarpment, Creemore is just a two-hour drive from Toronto. The journey to this charming village is one of the most scenic drives in rural Ontario. Winding roads juxtapose with straight country lanes, passing through rolling hills and expansive farmland that stretches as far as the eye can see. In autumn, the landscape transforms into a vibrant display of red, orange, and gold, making the drive especially memorable. No matter the season, the scenic route to Creemore is well worth the trip.