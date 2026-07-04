Canada's Lovely Village Has A Vibrant Downtown With Ontario's 'Prettiest Main Street' Just 2 Hours From Toronto
If you've ever watched a Hallmark movie, chances are you've noticed the picturesque towns used in scenes and wondered if they actually exist or are just made-up movie sets built for filming. Well, we have good news, as there are places that resemble scenes from your favorite rom-com. One village in particular is known for having Ontario's prettiest main street (according to Blue View Chalets), and it's located just two hours from the hustle and bustle of Toronto. Creemore has a vibrant downtown filled with locally run shops and has plenty of nature nearby, making it the ideal day trip to escape the urban chaos of Canada's largest city.
Creemore boasts not only a charming historic downtown, but also a rich Irish heritage that many visitors may not know about. Edward Webster, an Irish entrepreneur, named the village after the Irish phrase cron mór (or croi mór), which translates to "big heart." In the small village of Creemore, the name reflects the warmth and friendliness that locals bring to the community today.
Located in Clearview Township in Simcoe County, Ontario, within the Niagara Escarpment, Creemore is just a two-hour drive from Toronto. The journey to this charming village is one of the most scenic drives in rural Ontario. Winding roads juxtapose with straight country lanes, passing through rolling hills and expansive farmland that stretches as far as the eye can see. In autumn, the landscape transforms into a vibrant display of red, orange, and gold, making the drive especially memorable. No matter the season, the scenic route to Creemore is well worth the trip.
What to see Ontario's prettiest main street
With a population just shy of 1,300 residents, the village of Creemore offers far more than you might expect. Along Mill Street, you'll discover an eclectic mix of independent shops, adorned with hanging baskets of bright flowers. Settle into one of Creemore's cozy cafés, like the highly rated Bank Café. Grab a coffee along with a piece of its self-proclaimed "best carrot cake ever," and thumb through a copy of the Creemore Echo — Canada's smallest independent newspaper — while soaking up the small-town charm that makes Creemore so special.
One of the most charming aspects of Creemore's downtown is that most of the buildings lining its picturesque main street are heritage buildings dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s. Furthermore, you won't find any big-chain restaurants or retailers in Creemore, another characteristic of the village that reinforces its strong sense of community. With plenty of historic plaques dotted throughout Creemore, The Purple Hills Arts and Heritage Society created a downloadable self-guided tour, allowing visitors to locate historic buildings while learning about their past lives
No visit to Creemore is complete without a stop at its beloved brewery. Ranked as the top thing to do in Creemore on Tripadvisor, Creemore Springs Brewery is a good time whether you're a beer lover, or simply curious and wanting to take part in a tour. Housed in a beautifully restored heritage building that was once a hardware store, the brewery has been crafting its signature lager using fresh spring water from Creemore since 1987.
Other ways to enjoy your visit to Creemore
There's more to Creemore than its charming main street. Wander beyond the village's main strip, and you'll discover some of its unique historic landmarks. Visit North America's smallest jail, built in 1892, where anyone who had one drink too many and became disorderly might have spent the night. Just a short stroll away stands the last remaining log cabin in Creemore, built in 1870 and now preserved as a heritage site.
For those looking to enjoy Creemore's natural surroundings, there are plenty of hiking trails just a short drive from downtown. Blue Mountain Resort — an underrated ski village with a famous Scandinavian spa — is a short 30-minute drive from Creemore, and offers visitors the chance to hit the slopes during the snowy winter months. Visiting during the summer? Blue Mountain is home to plenty of hiking and mountain biking trails as well, so you can stay active while soaking in the views.
The Creemore Nature Preserve, just a five-minute drive from downtown, has four easy-to-walk trails that snake through mature maple forests along scenic brooks. For even more hiking trails, head to Noisy River Provincial Park, just a short 13-minute drive from Creemore along County Road 9. Noisy River is the starting point for the Bruce Trail from the Blue Mountains and provides sweeping views from its cliffs across vast valleys and stunning greenery. If your appetite for picturesque towns hasn't been satisfied yet, check out Meaford, a storybook charmer with local shops and natural beauty, while a two-hour drive south will bring you to Paris, known as "Canada's prettiest little town."