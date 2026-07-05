Virginia's Once-Historic Farm Is Now A Picturesque State Park Filled With Mountain Trails And Fishing Spots

At Virginia's far-western edge, near the West Virginia border, Hayfields State Park sits in the folds of the Allegheny Mountains. It's one of the newer additions to Virginia's state park network, opened in October of 2025, per the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The park has a high elevation, with rolling mountain pastures and the Bullpasture River flowing through it. Hikers can come for the trails that skirt the river and snake along the hills with expansive views of the surrounding summits, while anglers can come for trout fishing in the river.

The land that makes up Hayfields State Park, spanning over 1,000 acres, was historically farmland. According to International Parks, immigrants from the British Isles and Germany began to set up farms around the mid-1700s in the area. The pastures of Hayfields State Park are a reflection of the land that was tilled over centuries for its use as a farm that made hay, as Blue Ridge Country reports. Some of those pastures are still, in fact, in use by local farmers. A couple of historic structures remain from its early agricultural days, too. The park's office is located in a farmhouse from the 1800s, with a barn next to it. There's also a cabin from the 1840s remaining on the park's western side. Today, the farmland and old structures double as a scenic setting for a hiking and fishing day trip.