Illinois' Friendly Chicago Suburb Has Natural Beauty, Small-Town Charm, And Local Eats
Chicago may be known for its lakefront and over 600 urban parks, but with more than 2.7 million residents, sometimes travelers need a break from the hustle and bustle of a big city. Luckily, the surrounding suburbs offer a quieter setting for walking, fishing, and other recreational activities without a lengthy trip into the countryside. One place in particular that combines this natural scenery with convenient access is Roselle, Illinois, located about a 35-minute drive from Chicago. The village is also reachable for those without a car, as it has a Metra station with daily service to Chicago Union Station.
In Roselle, there are 16 parks for residents and visitors to explore. The 44.6-acre Goose Lake Park, for example, offers a walking trail, picnic tables, benches, a nine-hole disc golf course, and fishing on a scenic lake that serves as the park's centerpiece. One Google reviewer describes it as a "hidden gem," saying that visitors can view Fourth of July fireworks here without crowds.
Along the Roselle and Bloomingdale border, there's also Meacham Grove Forest Preserve, a 255-acre nature preserve with plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. Visitors can hike along portions of the 19-mile-long North Central DuPage Regional Trail or cast a line in Maple Lake. Those looking for stunning scenery can walk along Maple Lake Trail to reach the preserve's hill, which offers wetland views so beautiful that one Google reviewer unofficially dubbed it, "Where I Fell in Love With You Hill."
Downtown Roselle offers small-town charm
In addition to its natural beauty, Roselle is known for its charming downtown, especially in the area around Main Street. In contrast to a place like Chicago's luxury shopping destination, Streeterville, the area features a plethora of locally owned businesses. Lynfred Winery, for example, is a family-owned winery that sits on land that once belonged to the village's namesake, Colonel Roselle Hough. Today, it offers tastings, cellar tours, and can even accommodate overnight visitors in its bed-and-breakfast. After staying the night at Lynfred Winery, you'll be ready to explore everything else Main Street and the surrounding downtown area have to offer.
At Little Red Ribbon Boutique, you can find charming gifts for a wide range of occasions. (Even if you're not sure what to buy, Google reviewers say the shop's owner is friendly and will make recommendations.) One block from Main Street, there's the Roselle History Museum campus, which consists of three restored historic homes. There, visitors will learn more about Roselle's history and how its early residents lived their daily lives. Entrance is free. However, the museum is only open on Sundays between 2 and 4 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays by appointment.
Roselle's downtown community events also let visitors experience its welcoming atmosphere. During the summer, the village hosts an outdoor French Market on the corner of Main Street and South Prospect Street every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. If outdoor markets aren't your cup of tea, relax with live music and food at the Plaza Concert Series, located at Petal Plaza across from Roselle Village Hall every other week until the beginning of September.
Explore Roselle's locally-owned restaurants
Roselle's dining scene is another reason to visit. Along Main Street, 1913 Restaurant occupies an early 20th-century storefront that was once a dairy. Today, the eatery specializes in steak and seafood dishes, such as Ribeye Alforno and Pan-Roasted Wild Scallops, paired with seasonal ingredients. On Google, diners say they especially enjoy the restaurant's tender braised short ribs. One visitor also praised 1913 Restaurant's bourbon selection as "beyond imagination" and said that, although the restaurant is pricey, the experience is worth the cost.
Only a few doors down from 1913 Restaurant, 8000 Miles is a fusion restaurant serving a combination of Sichuan and Japanese cuisine. Its menu includes dishes like Mongolian Beef and Spicy Chili Fish, as well as dozens of sushi rolls. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio that visitors can use during the warmer months.
If you're in the mood for some Italian comfort food, Illinois is home to some of America's best Italian eateries. About eight minutes from downtown Roselle is Elena's Cucina, a family-run deli that prepares authentic dishes. There, patrons can choose from hot and cold sandwiches, including the Bourdain, which features pan-seared mortadella and provolone on a toasted baguette and is named after the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. However, it's worth noting that the deli is only open to the public on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with catering available the rest of the week. And for those interested in visiting another Chicago suburb with diverse dining options, be sure to check out Niles, Illinois, next.