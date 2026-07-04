Illinois' Friendly Chicago Suburb Has Natural Beauty, Small-Town Charm, And Local Eats

Chicago may be known for its lakefront and over 600 urban parks, but with more than 2.7 million residents, sometimes travelers need a break from the hustle and bustle of a big city. Luckily, the surrounding suburbs offer a quieter setting for walking, fishing, and other recreational activities without a lengthy trip into the countryside. One place in particular that combines this natural scenery with convenient access is Roselle, Illinois, located about a 35-minute drive from Chicago. The village is also reachable for those without a car, as it has a Metra station with daily service to Chicago Union Station.

In Roselle, there are 16 parks for residents and visitors to explore. The 44.6-acre Goose Lake Park, for example, offers a walking trail, picnic tables, benches, a nine-hole disc golf course, and fishing on a scenic lake that serves as the park's centerpiece. One Google reviewer describes it as a "hidden gem," saying that visitors can view Fourth of July fireworks here without crowds.

Along the Roselle and Bloomingdale border, there's also Meacham Grove Forest Preserve, a 255-acre nature preserve with plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors. Visitors can hike along portions of the 19-mile-long North Central DuPage Regional Trail or cast a line in Maple Lake. Those looking for stunning scenery can walk along Maple Lake Trail to reach the preserve's hill, which offers wetland views so beautiful that one Google reviewer unofficially dubbed it, "Where I Fell in Love With You Hill."