Illinois' Serene Peoria Suburb Is A Wooded City With Parks, Trails, And Quaint Vibes

Illinois seems to have it all — big cities, quaint historic towns, and even beaches along Lake Michigan. Peoria, the state's eighth-largest city, only adds to the Midwestern state's Rolodex of notable cities. While Chicago often gets the spotlight, a 2.5-hour drive into central Illinois reveals wooded areas that envelop parts of Peoria. Just south of the city is an unsuspecting suburban oasis of outdoor activities.With a population of less than 3,000 residents and covering less than one square mile of land, Marquette Heights is a small suburb with plenty of options to access woods, trails, and green spaces.

The suburb was formerly a bedroom community for employees of construction manufacturer Caterpillar Incorporated. Over time, local efforts have worked to restore and preserve ecological diversity, yielding lush parks and beautiful trails in the area. Now nicknamed the "City of Pride," Marquette Heights has attracted families with active lifestyles and small-town vibes.

This residential community is great for parks, but visitors should be prepared to eat and stay in the neighboring towns. Quaint diners and everything in nearby Peoria, ranked the best city to live in Illinois, are all within a 20-minute drive from this small-but-mighty suburban meadowland.