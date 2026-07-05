Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With A State Park, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun

One of the main appeals of retiring to a place like Florida is that you can enjoy so many outdoor activities, most notably white sand beaches. Unfortunately, Gardner isn't exactly known for tropical weather, but it still offers plenty of adventure for the active retiree. One of the best places to get your blood pumping outside is Dunn State Park. While this isn't the largest park in the region, it does include a pond where you can take a non-motorized boat out to enjoy the scenery or catch some fish. Or, if you're not a fan of the water, you can explore the various hiking trails throughout the park. But if you really enjoy hiking, you can head 15 minutes north to the city of Ashburnham, where two of New England's best hiking trails converge.

Alternatively, if you're more into sports, you can enjoy the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, on the northern edge of Crystal Lake. If you do choose this city for your retirement needs, you can become a member and play as often as you'd like. Either you could play all 18 holes every time or just practice your skills at the driving range and putting green.

Other highlights you can enjoy during a trip to Gardner include the Gardner Museum, which showcases the city's history, or the S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion, if you like to have a little spookiness added to your historical tours. For those who appreciate the theater, you can catch a show at the Theater at the Mount, which is part of the Mount Wachusett Community College. Finally, for a bit of quirky fun, you can marvel at the Bicentennial Giant Chair, highlighting the city's claim of being the "chair city of the world." While you can't sit in the 20-foot behemoth, it's still an impressive sight.