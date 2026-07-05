Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With A State Park, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun
When it comes to retirement destinations, Florida is often the go-to choice for many people, thanks to its incredible scenery, weather, and senior-friendly cities. However, the United States is full of fabulous locales for your golden years, so why limit yourself to the Sunshine State? For example, if you head up the East Coast, you can discover a wide array of small towns and hidden gems, such as the city of Gardner in Massachusetts. Situated in the northern center of the state, this place is great for visitors and retirees for multiple reasons.
First, while Gardner has a slightly higher cost of living compared to the national average, it's cheaper than other parts of Massachusetts, especially big cities like Boston. Plus, you have easy access to gorgeous scenery, including multiple lakes, a state park, and various wilderness areas. Despite Gardner's relatively small size, it has a wide assortment of tasty eats to ensure you stay happy and satisfied during your retirement. Overall, according to World Atlas, these factors help make Gardner one of the nine places in Massachusetts to retire comfortably.
So, if you're looking to avoid big cities but still want access to amenities and decent infrastructure, now may be the best time to take a closer look at Gardner. Even if you're not planning on retiring soon, the city is worth checking out.
A retiree's guide to Gardner, Massachusetts
One of the main appeals of retiring to a place like Florida is that you can enjoy so many outdoor activities, most notably white sand beaches. Unfortunately, Gardner isn't exactly known for tropical weather, but it still offers plenty of adventure for the active retiree. One of the best places to get your blood pumping outside is Dunn State Park. While this isn't the largest park in the region, it does include a pond where you can take a non-motorized boat out to enjoy the scenery or catch some fish. Or, if you're not a fan of the water, you can explore the various hiking trails throughout the park. But if you really enjoy hiking, you can head 15 minutes north to the city of Ashburnham, where two of New England's best hiking trails converge.
Alternatively, if you're more into sports, you can enjoy the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, on the northern edge of Crystal Lake. If you do choose this city for your retirement needs, you can become a member and play as often as you'd like. Either you could play all 18 holes every time or just practice your skills at the driving range and putting green.
Other highlights you can enjoy during a trip to Gardner include the Gardner Museum, which showcases the city's history, or the S.K. Pierce Haunted Victorian Mansion, if you like to have a little spookiness added to your historical tours. For those who appreciate the theater, you can catch a show at the Theater at the Mount, which is part of the Mount Wachusett Community College. Finally, for a bit of quirky fun, you can marvel at the Bicentennial Giant Chair, highlighting the city's claim of being the "chair city of the world." While you can't sit in the 20-foot behemoth, it's still an impressive sight.
Planning a visit to Gardner
Although Gardner does have its own municipal airport, the closest major travel hub would be the Boston Logan International Airport, which is just over an hour from the city. Also, keep in mind that Boston has one of the best airports for getting tipsy while traveling. Since Gardner is not exactly a "touristy" town, it doesn't have many hotels. The two main options are the Colonial Hotel, which is a semi-luxurious resort on the edge of town, or the Gardner Inn Hotel in the heart of the city. There are also a few vacation rentals throughout Gardner if you want something a bit cozier.
As we mentioned, Gardner's dining scene is pretty extensive, so you'll be able to indulge yourself during your visit or as a retired transplant. For traditional American cuisine, check out the Williams Restaurant, featuring steaks, pasta, and seafood. Or, you can enjoy old-school vibes at either Blue Moon Diner or Chair City Diner, both of which offer retro decor and eclectic menus. Or, if you like to eat and drink, visit the Gardner Ale House at Moon Hill Brewing and knock back a pint while enjoying burgers and sandwiches.
Finally, when planning your visit, you may want to coincide with one of the city's annual festivals. For example, there's the Food Truck Festival in July, or Oktoberfest in late September/early October, centered around the Gardner Ale House. While this Oktoberfest isn't as lively as the one held at Harvard, Massachusetts' ivy-clad campus, it's still a fabulous celebration of small-town spirit.