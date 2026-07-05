Situated North Of Dallas Is A Growing City With A Vibrant Downtown, Fun Shops, And Local Art
As far as Texas cities go, Dallas is certainly one of the biggest and best options to visit. However, if you've already explored Dallas and are looking for something new, you can head north about an hour to one of the fastest-growing cities in the state: Sherman.
There are a few reasons why Sherman is such an up-and-coming destination. First, its proximity to the Dallas metro area means it's close enough to amenities and attractions without feeling crowded or expensive. Second, Sherman has a vibrant downtown district full of charming shops, artistic boutiques, and delicious food. Finally, the town has numerous parks, museums, and other attractions that can enhance your stay, whether you're visiting for a day, a weekend, or longer.
So, while Northern Texas and the panhandle are often overlooked, Sherman illustrates the value of paying closer attention to these parts of the Lone Star State. Plus, while the city is attractive for new residents, you don't have to be looking for a new place to live to appreciate its appeal. Let's break down why Sherman, Texas, should be on your travel list.
Getting to know Sherman, Texas
As with many small towns, the best way to get to know Sherman is to explore its downtown area, which is centered around the Grayson County Courthouse. If you're trying to find unique souvenirs or home accessories, you can stop into boutiques like Proper Gifts and Decor or A Touch of Class Antique Mall. There's also Orchid House Antiques if you love hunting for one-of-a-kind items you can't find anywhere else. Alternatively, if you're on the prowl for stylish clothing, you can browse the racks at Laurel E. Boutique or Spades to find something that fits your vibe.
When you're hungry, indulge your taste buds with a diverse selection of cuisines. If you're in the mood for Indian favorites like curry or biryani, check out Good Karma Indian Kitchen. If you prefer more Latin flavors, you can get Mexican tamales at Lupe's World-Famous Tamales or pupusas at Pupuseria Los Primos. Or, if you just want good old-fashioned American food, stop into The Post Restaurant. This pub is housed in a building dating back to 1874, so you get a blend of historical significance to go with your beer and Tex-Mex.
Interestingly enough, the downtown area has also been designated as a Texas Cultural District, much like the state's "most historic small town" of Bastrop. This means there are many opportunities to experience the arts and culture of Sherman. Some notable highlights of the Cultural District include the Jazz Museum, the Sherman Museum, and the Sherman Kidd-Key Auditorium, which is the city's performing arts center. If you want to explore traditional art, you can paint your own ceramics at Pickles and Pottery or browse pieces from local artists at Sparrows Gallery.
Planning a vacation to Sherman
As you would expect, the easiest way to reach Sherman is to fly into the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, aka the U.S. airport that takes the longest to walk across (a full 1.5 miles). From there, it's about an hour drive to reach the city center. As far as accommodations go, there are a few hotels and motels throughout Sherman, including chains like Days Inn or Motel 6, as well as many vacation rentals in and around the city.
Although the downtown area is certainly a highlight of Sherman, you should also take advantage of its parks and green spaces. If you're looking for sports courts, walking trails, and a splash pad, Fairview Park is one of the most popular options within the city. Alternatively, if you want nature trails or to take a canoe or kayak out on a lake, Herman Baker Park is the best option, as it spans over 83 acres and includes a 34-acre lake. However, if you're really trying to incorporate lake activities, you may want to head 20 minutes north to the town of Denison near the Oklahoma border, where you'll find Eisenhower State Park, complete with a sandy swim cove, camping, and fishing.
Other highlights you can explore when visiting Sherman include the Stone Creek Golf Club on the southern edge of town or the Harber Wildlife Museum to the north, which features numerous exhibits about animals from around the world.