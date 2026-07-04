America's 6 Pretty Islands You Can Walk To At Low Tides
One of nature's great transient wonders comes and goes with the tides. Tidal islands, like all things tide-related, are the result of the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, which dictate the rise and fall of the ocean's surface and continuously shape the coastlines. These part-time islands, part-time peninsulas can be found all over the world and don't require a boat ride or a swim to access — if you time it right. In fact, at low tide, a tombolo (also known as a sandbar) will appear, and you can simply set out on foot.
There are a handful of spectacular tidal islands you can enjoy in the U.S. Part of the allure is that visiting them is ephemeral — it's special to reach a destination knowing that the path will disappear in a matter of hours. Tidal islands make for great day trips, particularly for those looking to hike, kayak, explore tidepools, or simply spend some time picnicking by the water. Tidepooling is especially fascinating in the intertidal zones surrounding these islands, where reefs and temporarily exposed coastlines provide a glimpse into a world of marine life.
When visiting any tidal islands, it's important to check local tide charts and follow visitation guidance carefully — you don't want to get stranded out there when the water rises again. Also, intertidal zones can change dramatically and are especially susceptible to adverse weather conditions, like wind and rain, so be sure to wear proper footwear and dress appropriately for the conditions.
Indian Island, Washington
You may have heard of the San Juan Islands, a biodiverse archipelago in northwestern Washington. Comprising more than 170 islands, the largest and arguably most underrated island, filled with lush forests and lakes, is also home to its very own tidal getaway. Just off the shores of Eastsound Village on Orcas Island, you'll see a striking little land mass called Indian Island. This 1.25-acre island is popular for its wildlife viewing and vibrant tidepooling opportunities. Walking to it at low tide is a rare occurrence, though, with tides dropping low enough to cross on foot just 40 or so days each year.
Bar Island, Maine
Maine's Acadia National Park is famous for its postcard-worthy scenery, but if you look beyond its mainland forests, mountain ranges, and rocky coastline, you'll find Bar Island. At low tide, a natural land bridge approximately 0.5 miles long emerges, allowing for crossing by foot or by all-terrain vehicle. Visitors to Bar Island can enjoy tidepooling as well as hiking along the leisurely Bar Island Trail, which is just 1.9 miles round-trip, per the National Park Service. Hikers and day trippers should plan their visits strictly within a short window of 1.5 hours before and 1.5 hours after low tide each day.
Charles Island, Connecticut
Just off the shores of Milford, Connecticut, Charles Island is a protected area within the boundaries of the iconic and beautiful Silver Sands State Park. Low tide here reveals a 0.5-mile natural land bridge or sandbar connecting Charles Island to the rest of the state park. This island is steeped in a variety of legends, and even a curse, involving hidden treasure, kidnapping, and pirates. Whether you believe in them or not, it's always a good idea to be aware of the changing tides, which are particularly powerful surrounding this tidal island, and review safety guidelines (AllTrails has a list here).
Battery Point Island, California
Crescent City in Northern California is home to Battery Point Island, more commonly referred to simply by the landmark that calls this land mass home – Battery Point Lighthouse. One of California's first lighthouses and a recognized point of interest on the National Register of Historic Places, this lighthouse can only be visited at low tide via a 200-foot walkable land bridge connecting the tidal island to the mainland. Visitors can admire the natural beauty of this rocky outcrop and take a tour of the lighthouse itself daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., tide permitting, per the Del Norte County Historical Society.
Abbey Island, Washington
Abbey Island is an iconic sight and one of the most photographed natural landmarks in Olympic National Park. You'll find it just off the shores of Ruby Beach, a striking coastline featuring rich mineral-tinted sands and basalt sea stacks that rise dramatically from the ocean. Visitors can enjoy landscape photography, spectacular tidepooling along the exposed reefs, and strolls around the perimeter of Abbey Island when the tide rolls out. Keep a close eye on the tide charts, because according to the Washington Trails Association, high tide can create dangerous conditions due to the steep bluffs and potential for floating log piles along the beach.
Crowninshield Island, Massachusetts
You'll find Crowninshield Island off the coast of Marblehead, Massachusetts, an unsung town with classic New England charm. Crowninshield Island was named after Louise du Pont Crowninshield, a preservationist and philanthropist who dedicated her wealth and influence to pioneering the historic preservation movement in the U.S. in the 1900's, and spent her summers right here in Marblehead. Today, this five-acre island is home to a beautiful beach, coastal woodlands, and a short loop trail that can be visited daily, weather permitting, within the short window of time spanning just one hour before and after low tide.