America's 6 Pretty Islands You Can Walk To At Low Tides

One of nature's great transient wonders comes and goes with the tides. Tidal islands, like all things tide-related, are the result of the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, which dictate the rise and fall of the ocean's surface and continuously shape the coastlines. These part-time islands, part-time peninsulas can be found all over the world and don't require a boat ride or a swim to access — if you time it right. In fact, at low tide, a tombolo (also known as a sandbar) will appear, and you can simply set out on foot.

There are a handful of spectacular tidal islands you can enjoy in the U.S. Part of the allure is that visiting them is ephemeral — it's special to reach a destination knowing that the path will disappear in a matter of hours. Tidal islands make for great day trips, particularly for those looking to hike, kayak, explore tidepools, or simply spend some time picnicking by the water. Tidepooling is especially fascinating in the intertidal zones surrounding these islands, where reefs and temporarily exposed coastlines provide a glimpse into a world of marine life.

When visiting any tidal islands, it's important to check local tide charts and follow visitation guidance carefully — you don't want to get stranded out there when the water rises again. Also, intertidal zones can change dramatically and are especially susceptible to adverse weather conditions, like wind and rain, so be sure to wear proper footwear and dress appropriately for the conditions.