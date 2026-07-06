Between St. Louis And Mark Twain National Forest Is A Charming City With Rolling Hills, Fun Parks, And Tasty Eats

Eastern Missouri has one of the state's biggest cities, St. Louis, as well as some of the state's most beautiful landscapes with the Ozark Highlands and its forested hills, river valleys, and protected spaces like Mark Twain National Forest. If you're looking for some small town charm between the urban excitement of St. Louis and the rugged, natural beauty of the Ozarks, stop by De Soto. Home to just under 7,000 people, De Soto is a charming town where you can stretch your legs on the trails through the hills, relax at the parks, or grab something good to eat.

Within De Soto itself, there are 56 acres of protected park space. If you're looking for a family-friendly place to play and cool off in the summer, the De Soto Park Complex has a multi-level splash pad as well as a large, accessible playground. Walther Park is another popular park in De Soto, and one of its best features is its location along Joachim Creek, which means you can play in the water. As one person noted on Yelp: "Walther Park is a gem of a park in De Soto. Playgrounds, walking trails, pavilions, and of course swimming and fishing in Joachim Creek."

If you want to see some of De Soto's history, visit the Railroad Employees Memorial Park. In 1859, a railroad depot and railcar repair shop was established here, which encouraged the city's growth. There are photos from the early years of the railroad work on display at this small park as well as a caboose and handcar. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "This is an amazing little park that really shows the history of the trains that came through De Soto."