Between St. Louis And Mark Twain National Forest Is A Charming City With Rolling Hills, Fun Parks, And Tasty Eats
Eastern Missouri has one of the state's biggest cities, St. Louis, as well as some of the state's most beautiful landscapes with the Ozark Highlands and its forested hills, river valleys, and protected spaces like Mark Twain National Forest. If you're looking for some small town charm between the urban excitement of St. Louis and the rugged, natural beauty of the Ozarks, stop by De Soto. Home to just under 7,000 people, De Soto is a charming town where you can stretch your legs on the trails through the hills, relax at the parks, or grab something good to eat.
Within De Soto itself, there are 56 acres of protected park space. If you're looking for a family-friendly place to play and cool off in the summer, the De Soto Park Complex has a multi-level splash pad as well as a large, accessible playground. Walther Park is another popular park in De Soto, and one of its best features is its location along Joachim Creek, which means you can play in the water. As one person noted on Yelp: "Walther Park is a gem of a park in De Soto. Playgrounds, walking trails, pavilions, and of course swimming and fishing in Joachim Creek."
If you want to see some of De Soto's history, visit the Railroad Employees Memorial Park. In 1859, a railroad depot and railcar repair shop was established here, which encouraged the city's growth. There are photos from the early years of the railroad work on display at this small park as well as a caboose and handcar. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "This is an amazing little park that really shows the history of the trains that came through De Soto."
De Soto's Washington State Park has river fun, trails, and camping
Washington State Park is less than 10 miles outside of De Soto, Missouri, and it's got great outdoor recreation as well as some unique cultural features, like its historic rock carvings. For those who thought petroglyphs were purely an artifact of the Southwest, Washington State Park will prove you wrong. One of the park's claims to fame is its hundreds of petroglyphs carved around 1,000 years ago. You can check out the two main petroglyph sites on your own, or you can take a guided tour on summer Saturdays.
Another beloved feature of the park is the Big River. You can paddle or float along a 3-mile scenic stretch of river. If you don't want to coordinate getting yourself back to your car, you can arrange to get dropped off and picked up by a shuttle. Keep in mind float trips are a summer service from Memorial Day to Labor Day and hinge on river and weather conditions. The river's also a good spot for fishing, especially if you're looking for catfish, crappie, or large and smallmouth bass.
Beyond the river, you can hike the trails through the park. It's not hiking straight up the side of a mountain, but you can definitely get in a workout as you traverse up and down the forested hills. The 1,000 Steps Trail dates back to the 1930s, and it takes you up to a pretty overlook. The longest trail at 6 miles is the Rockywood Trail. It runs through the oak and hickory forest, and you can register to spend the night in the backcountry along the trail. If you have your essentials for a camping trip, there's also a main campground at the park, but those seeking more luxury can book a 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom cabin.
Dining in De Soto, Missouri
When it comes to dining in De Soto, you have a number of good options. To start your day, stop by the Just Be Kind Cafe. It serves yummy, homemade pastries and coffee. Then, for lunch and dinner, the family-run Pogolino's Pizza is the top-rated spot in town on Tripadvisor. It's known for its pizza and wings as well as its friendly and quick service. It's one of two Missouri locations, with the other in Festus, an up-and-coming city with a vibrant downtown.
At LaChance Vineyards, about 5 miles from downtown, you can get dishes like parmesan walleye and hot honey flatbreads. If the weather's nice, consider eating outside to overlook the vines. Of course, since it's a vineyard, you'll probably want to sample some wines. Pair them with dinner or try a flight; the winery makes whites and reds and a number of sweet wines. If you want to take the taste of De Soto home with you, there's an award-winning farmer's market that runs on Saturdays from April to October. You can pick up some fresh produce or locally made treats, including baked goods, jams, honey, and more.
De Soto is about an hour away from St. Louis, which is also the location of the closest major airport. If you continue heading southwest from De Soto, you'll be in Mark Twain National Forest, with its trails and crystal-clear springs, in around 40 minutes. While you're exploring eastern Missouri, Hawn State Park is another good, under-the-radar choice, featuring canyons, creeks, and waterfalls.