Between Philly And Baltimore Is A Charming Town With River Views, Local Shops, And Americana Vibes
The rivers and bays between Philadelphia and Baltimore aren't just pretty to look at. Many of them also lead you to inviting towns with a distinctly American feel. North East, a Maryland town that shares its name with the river that snakes beside it, is the perfect example of the kind of place you can discover along the Great Chesapeake Bay Loop. The town sits at the head of the North East River, profiting from picturesque coastal nature fewer than 55 miles from Baltimore and Philadelphia.
But North East doesn't just let its surrounding nature do all the heavy lifting. Small-town charm is its bread and butter, with a disarmingly pretty aesthetic to boot. The romanticized side of Americana is on full display here. Quiet streets sit beneath a soft Maryland sun, lined with brick and clapboard houses and shopfronts showcasing Colonial and Craftsman architecture. Even the North East Town Hall looks like it was plucked from an American fairy tale, with its red-brick walls, gilded lettering, shuttered windows, and green-painted timber. The general vibe as you wander the streets is an homage to America's past, with cute facades framed by trees, manicured gardens and lawns.
Of course, the North East River is ever-present, complementing the town's Americana aesthetic with water views almost everywhere you turn. While the river and a creek bookend downtown, you won't see water as you explore the shops and restaurants on Main Street. One of the best places to enjoy river views is at North East Community Park. The river wraps around this 10-acre green space, providing serene river vistas from benches, a large playground, and covered picnic pavilions. Boaters often dock for the day at the pier and anglers frequently fish from the paved paths.
Shopping in a Hallmark movie
North East is quiet. This is rural Maryland after all, so anywhere beyond Main Street can feel a little lifeless if you're not into nature. But for anyone who enjoys a Hallmark-esque setting complete with cute little boutiques and antique stores, Main Street is a shopping haven. This is a classic example of the historic and communal atmosphere Main Street America strives to preserve across the country. Pleasant surprises await beneath the gabled roofs, such as the vintage treasures inside 5 & 10 Antique Market. It's the county's largest antique mall, with a variety of trinkets, clothing, artwork, homewares, toys, books, and decor. "Great store. Fits in very well with the Main Street setting," one customer wrote in a Google Review.
Part of North East's charm is how easy it is to walk from store to store. Kathy's Corner Shop is right across the street from the antique market. Make sure you take a second to admire the vibrant murals nearby before popping inside. You may also want to photograph the shop's exterior, which feels befitting of a riverside American town with its picture windows and front porch. Inside you'll find an assortment of unique and locally made items, such as jewelry, refurbished furniture, artwork, books, food, and Chesapeake Bay-inspired gifts.
Walk one minute down Main Street to Silver and Sassy, yet another highly rated boutique inside an endearing Americana house with bay windows, a chimney, portico entry, and distinct pink door. The shop specializes in curated clothing and accessories for women, including jewelry, handbags, summer dresses, and oversized sweaters. About 400 feet away you'll find Booksellers Antiques, a cozy husband-and-wife-owned store selling rare and recent books, as well as various collectibles like toys and baseball cards.
North East's small-town America charms
No Main Street is complete without some enticing eateries and restaurants. North East certainly has this covered. The Forgetful Fork, located next to Booksellers Antiques, sells farm-fresh Amish produce. They're renowned around the county for their build-your-own hoagies, salads, and crab dip. If you love seafood, check out the menu at Woody's Crab House next door. On sunny days, the front deck provides an ideal setting for tucking into crab bisque, shrimp cocktails, seafood nachos, local oysters, and blue crabs straight out of the Chesapeake Bay.
North East is also a gateway to Elk Neck State Park, a gorgeous peninsula with Chesapeake Bay views and scenic trails. One of the highlights here is a waterside walk to Turkey Point Lighthouse. The trail is wide and relatively flat, providing a scenic and easy walk to the Chesapeake Bay viewpoint. The lighthouse is a significant part of the region's history, dating back to 1833. But it's also a great spot to take in sweeping views of the bay and its various rivers. Time your visit for sunset, when a fiery sun sinks behind the water.
You can drive to North East from Baltimore in about one hour or catch a Greyhound bus here in 1.5 hours. From Philly, the drive takes just over one hour and the bus about two hours. Accommodations here are basically a few budget motels off I-95, which are a short drive from downtown. If you want those Chesapeake Bay vibes in a bigger city with downtown accommodations, you could stay 10 miles away in Havre De Grace, an artsy charmer with a sleepy waterfront. It's also a 15-minute drive from Susquehanna State Park, which has trails, fishing, and historic sites.