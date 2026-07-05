Canada's 'Jewel Of The 30,000 Islands' Is A Cottage Country Great Lakes Town With Outdoor Fun And Beaches
When you think of Canada, what comes to mind? Perhaps it's endless forests, sparkling lakes, rugged shorelines, or snow-covered landscapes. Those images are well deserved. Canada is home to some of the world's most spectacular scenery, boasts more lakes than any other country, and, speaking from experience as a Canadian myself, its winters can bring truly impressive snowfall. Nestled in Ontario's renowned cottage country is the charming town of Parry Sound, known as the "Jewel of the 30,000 Islands." Surrounded by the breathtaking waters of Georgian Bay, Parry Sound offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure, scenic beaches, and small-town charm, making it a destination worth visiting in every season.
Having spent many years riding my motorcycle up to Parry Sound, I can truthfully say it is one of the most scenic landscapes I've seen within Ontario's cottage country. As you make your way north into the natural beauty of "The Sound," you can't help but be completely in awe of the landscapes. The scenery shifts from highways lined with towering gneiss rock walls of the impressive Canadian Shield to sweeping, curvaceous roads through dense forested areas. Every mile offers another unforgettable view, making the drive to Parry Sound just as rewarding as the destination itself.
Reaching "The Sound" is easy, whether you're traveling from the south or the north. From Toronto, the fastest route is a three-hour drive north along Highway 400. If you're traveling south from Sudbury, the journey takes about two hours via Highway 69. As motorcyclists, we decided to take a longer route to Parry Sound. After traveling north on Highway 400 and crossing the Seguin River, we turned west onto Highway 124 before making our way into downtown Parry Sound. The extra time on the road gave us even more opportunities to take in the landscapes of the Canadian Shield along the way.
Things to do in Parry Sound, Ontario
As you enter Parry Sound, one of the first things you'll notice is the marina located in the heart of downtown. Seaplanes sit docked along the waterfront, waiting to take flight over the world's largest freshwater archipelago. Known as the "Jewel of the 30,000 Islands," Parry Sound owes its nickname to the thousands of islands that dot its eastern and northern shores. This extraordinary landscape in Parry Sound is the direct result of the rugged Canadian Shield terrain, which the town sits directly on top of. The region is also home to Georgian Bay Islands, Canada's smallest national park, with gorgeous island trails and camping.
Parry Sound also happens to be home to the Great Lakes' largest freshwater natural harbor. Nestled on the shores of Lake Huron at the mouth of the Seguin River, named after the Ojibwe word "ziigwan," meaning "spring", the town boasts one of the most unique coastlines in Georgian Bay. Paddle the shoreline by kayak, canoe, or embark on a scenic tour aboard the Island Queen Cruise to channel your inner William Edward Parry, after whom Parry Sound is named. The Island Queen's three-hour cruise glides through tight passageways of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, maneuvering among the granite islands and offering breathtaking views of the remarkable landscape.
For thrill-seekers looking to experience the 30,000 Islands from above, a seaplane tour with Georgian Bay Airways offers a breathtaking bird's-eye view of Parry Sound. The company's popular "Fly and Dine" experience combines a scenic flight over the sparkling waters followed by a waterfront meal at Henry's Fish Restaurant. After touching down by seaplane, enjoy a creamy bowl of seafood chowder, or dig into their famous fish and chips while taking in views of the harbor. As one delighted traveler shared on Google, "A truly wonderful experience that we highly recommend."
Outdoor activities in Parry Sound, Ontario
Much like Temagami, a Northern Ontario municipality with lake fun, islands, and scenic drives, Parry Sound encourages visitors to take time to discover everything the small town has to offer. From scenic hikes and sightseeing to beach hopping along the shoreline, Parry Sound offers something for every kind of traveler. Spend your time exploring fascinating museums, relaxing in welcoming cafés, and paying tribute to hometown hockey legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
Outdoor fun is never far in Parry Sound. Located in the heart of downtown, Waubuno Beach is a family-friendly spot at the end of Prospect Street. Its sandy shore and clear, shallow water make it an appealing place to spend a sunny afternoon. As a Blue Flag Certified beach, Waubuno is recognized for its clean water, excellent facilities, and high safety standards. One visitor praises the beach on Google, mentioning that, "Whether you're looking to swim, relax, or explore, this beach is a must-visit for anyone in the area. Highly recommended!" For those looking to get their steps in, the 4-mile Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail is an out-and-back route that follows the picturesque waterfront and offers views of the Canadian Pacific Railway Trestle Bridge, which towers 105 feet above the ground. Along the trail, Centennial Beach offers a refreshing break from the summer heat with a peaceful swim.
History lovers can also check out the Museum on Tower Hill, which tells the story of the region's industrious past, providing a glimpse into the logging and shipping industries that once thrived here. The museum also plays host to rotating exhibits put on by artists and photographers. For breathtaking views, head 100 feet up the nearby Tower Hill Lookout. The climb isn't for the faint of heart, but the panoramic scenery is well worth the effort. If you're looking for more lakeside fun on your visit to Canada, check out Saugeen Shores, another gorgeous Lake Huron destination with sandy beaches and outdoor fun.