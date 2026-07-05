Canada's 'Jewel Of The 30,000 Islands' Is A Cottage Country Great Lakes Town With Outdoor Fun And Beaches

When you think of Canada, what comes to mind? Perhaps it's endless forests, sparkling lakes, rugged shorelines, or snow-covered landscapes. Those images are well deserved. Canada is home to some of the world's most spectacular scenery, boasts more lakes than any other country, and, speaking from experience as a Canadian myself, its winters can bring truly impressive snowfall. Nestled in Ontario's renowned cottage country is the charming town of Parry Sound, known as the "Jewel of the 30,000 Islands." Surrounded by the breathtaking waters of Georgian Bay, Parry Sound offers the perfect blend of outdoor adventure, scenic beaches, and small-town charm, making it a destination worth visiting in every season.

Having spent many years riding my motorcycle up to Parry Sound, I can truthfully say it is one of the most scenic landscapes I've seen within Ontario's cottage country. As you make your way north into the natural beauty of "The Sound," you can't help but be completely in awe of the landscapes. The scenery shifts from highways lined with towering gneiss rock walls of the impressive Canadian Shield to sweeping, curvaceous roads through dense forested areas. Every mile offers another unforgettable view, making the drive to Parry Sound just as rewarding as the destination itself.

Reaching "The Sound" is easy, whether you're traveling from the south or the north. From Toronto, the fastest route is a three-hour drive north along Highway 400. If you're traveling south from Sudbury, the journey takes about two hours via Highway 69. As motorcyclists, we decided to take a longer route to Parry Sound. After traveling north on Highway 400 and crossing the Seguin River, we turned west onto Highway 124 before making our way into downtown Parry Sound. The extra time on the road gave us even more opportunities to take in the landscapes of the Canadian Shield along the way.