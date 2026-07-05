Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast County Gem With River Access, Wildlife, And Historic Sites

As retirement approaches, you might be thinking about potential travel destinations or even where to permanently relocate. Year-round warm weather and beaches certainly have their draw for retirees, but if you enjoy a wide variety of landscapes, wildlife, and outdoors activities, as well as four seasons with mild winters, the Pacific Northwest may be calling you. If so, consider Wahkiakum (wuh-ki-uh-kuhm) County in Washington state, just a 90-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.

Wahkiakum County gets its name from the chief of the Kathlamet tribe, Wakaiyakam, whose name meant "tall timber" in a language of the Chinook nation. Per the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce, on November 7th, 1805, Lewis and Clark "famously but prematurely celebrated the sight of the Pacific Ocean" in current day Wahkiakum County. Following their arrival, American settlers and homesteaders made their way to the county and began logging the old growth of firs, spruces, and cedars, eventually dairy farming on the cleared land. The settlers were situated on the Columbia River, where they found a plentiful stock of fish, so it is no surprise that the county still has a commercial fishing industry.

Today, this county hosts activities for those who enjoy being on the water, exploring history, and visiting quaint small towns such as Skamokawa and the county seat of Cathlamet. There are also plentiful nature trails where you can see a variety of wildlife, including elk, deer, and bald eagles.