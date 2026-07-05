Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast County Gem With River Access, Wildlife, And Historic Sites
As retirement approaches, you might be thinking about potential travel destinations or even where to permanently relocate. Year-round warm weather and beaches certainly have their draw for retirees, but if you enjoy a wide variety of landscapes, wildlife, and outdoors activities, as well as four seasons with mild winters, the Pacific Northwest may be calling you. If so, consider Wahkiakum (wuh-ki-uh-kuhm) County in Washington state, just a 90-minute drive from Portland, Oregon.
Wahkiakum County gets its name from the chief of the Kathlamet tribe, Wakaiyakam, whose name meant "tall timber" in a language of the Chinook nation. Per the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce, on November 7th, 1805, Lewis and Clark "famously but prematurely celebrated the sight of the Pacific Ocean" in current day Wahkiakum County. Following their arrival, American settlers and homesteaders made their way to the county and began logging the old growth of firs, spruces, and cedars, eventually dairy farming on the cleared land. The settlers were situated on the Columbia River, where they found a plentiful stock of fish, so it is no surprise that the county still has a commercial fishing industry.
Today, this county hosts activities for those who enjoy being on the water, exploring history, and visiting quaint small towns such as Skamokawa and the county seat of Cathlamet. There are also plentiful nature trails where you can see a variety of wildlife, including elk, deer, and bald eagles.
Explore the beautiful nature of Wahkiakum
Wahkiakum County has plenty of outdoor recreation options, both on land and water. If you're inclined to water activities, take your boat, kayak, or canoe on the Columbia River from one of the three main boat launches — the Skamokawa Slough, Elochoman Marina, or Puget Island. From the calm waters of the river, you can paddle or motor around, exploring the various islands and sloughs in the area. You can also go fishing or do some birdwatching.
If you're a nature lover, head to the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-Tailed Deer to do some hiking and wildlife spotting. As the name suggests, you can walk along the trails and possibly see the endangered Columbian white-tailed deer here. This area is made up of marshes, swamps, and wide-open pastures, making it the perfect habitat for an abundance of wildlife. Birdwatchers should look out for waterfowl, shorebirds, and even bald eagles. You may also spot creatures large and small, from elk and river otters to turtles and frogs.
If you're a fan of road cycling, you can spend the day pedaling the flat and quiet roads around Puget Island and Little Island. You can make it as long or short as you like, but a basic loop around the islands is about 20 miles. When you're done, you can also grab a brew at the seasonal Third Place beer garden located at the Puget Island Gardens nursery.
Historic gems in the smallest county in Washington
Starting on the west end of the county, you can find Pillar Rock, where Lewis and Clark made camp after (incorrectly) declaring their arrival at the Pacific Ocean. However, this is just one of eight heritage sites along the county's historic Lewis and Clark Trail. When you end at Grays River, visit the historic Grays River Covered Bridge. Built in 1905, this is one of the only covered bridges still in public use in Washington. Continue your scenic drive east along Highway 4 and consider a stop at the Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center. Here, you can learn about the history of Skamokawa and get panoramic views of the Columbia River from the belltower.
Head onwards to the county seat of Cathlamet, an idyllic town near the mouth of the Columbia River. Here, you can find the landmark Pioneer Church, built in 1895, and the Elochoman Slough Marina. At this marina, you can camp (with a tent or RV) and watch the picturesque Columbia River from your campsite. There is also a weekly street market held here in spring to late summer. Cathlamet is also the home of the Bald Eagle Days Festival. Originally named to promote the protection of the bald eagle, it has since become a two-day event. The effort worked, as the bald eagle is no longer on the endangered species list, and there are many state parks where you can spot one. If you're traveling back to Portland, consider taking the Oscar B Ferry from Puget Island, the only ferry that still travels on the lower Columbia River. Alternatively, if you would like to explore more Lewis & Clark history, you can make the one-hour drive to the historic park named Cape Disappointment.