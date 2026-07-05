6 Free Things To Do In San Francisco Aside From The Golden Gate Bridge
A visit to San Francisco is arguably incomplete without stopping by the mighty Golden Gate Bridge. This structure, painted in a bold hue known as International Orange, offers visitors a postcard-worthy Bay Area adventure. Unveiled in 1937, the Golden Gate Bridge is perhaps the City by the Bay's most famous structure. Plus, there's no charge to walk or bike the Golden Gate Bridge, with one reviewer on Google calling it, "The best free attraction in town!" Indeed, no-cost activities are a hot commodity in San Francisco.
The city, which is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices, was previously named the most expensive tourist destination in California by GOBankingRates. That being said, the prices of tours and admission fees to San Francisco's attractions can easily add up. Take, for example, the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park. One adult ticket for this attraction alone can cost nearly $60 (as of this writing).
But worry not: San Francisco has plenty of free things to do aside from the Golden Gate Bridge. If you're interested in nature, history, and experiencing San Francisco's distinctive energy, be sure to stick around. With Islands' guidance, you can plan a budget-friendly itinerary for this remarkably hilly city.
Take in the view from the Hamon Observation Tower
While Golden Gate Park, San Francisco's most beloved attraction, is free, many of its places of interest charge an admission fee. This includes the de Young, a fine arts museum boasting collections of ancient art, photography, and more. However, what visitors might not realize is that they can access the de Young's Hamon Observation Tower, located on the 9th floor, for free. "If the sky is clear, you'll see the Golden Gate Bridge and even Point Bonita lighthouse," explained an individual on Google. Another wrote, "This is an absolute must if you're visiting San Francisco."
Experience the offbeat atmosphere of Musée Mécanique
Although visitors might want to skip San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf tourist trap, the Musée Mécanique, open daily, gives you a reason not to. Founded by the late Edward Galland Zelinsky, a collector and San Francisco local, it houses a wide array of working vintage arcade games. It has everything from coin-operated marionettes to peep show machines. Plus you're free to explore this warehouse-like space on Pier 45; there's no admission fee. Observing these treasures is fascinating. And as a review from Google puts it, "For a few quarters, you can play your favorite games, songs, or get your fortune read."
Visit the Cable Car Museum
While the Golden Gate Bridge's sweeping views have been crowned the most iconic in the world, San Francisco's cable cars are perhaps just as legendary. Visitors are invited to expand their knowledge about this mode of transportation at the Cable Car Museum. Located in Nob Hill, it offers a chance to view transit relics and tools, as well as a working pulley system. Admission to this attraction, which is closed on Mondays and ranked as one of San Francisco's top 10 museums on TripAdvisor, is free. Note that San Francisco City Guides also offers a free "Cable Cars: Halfway to the Stars" walking tour.
Admire San Francisco's unique beauty at Ocean Beach
Even though San Francisco is known more for its fog than its sunshine, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a day at Ocean Beach. Lined with graffitied seawalls and rugged bluffs, claim a spot on the sand and bask in its distinct urban, natural scenery. "Loved the cool breeze, calming sound of the waves, and the beautiful sunset views," penned a reviewer on Google. What's more, free seasonal fire pits, offered on a first come, first served, basis are available for beachgoers.
Explore Lands End
Lace up your hiking boots and head to Lands End, a park with waterfront trails. Notably, it's home to Sutro Baths, a historic ocean-fed pool that is one of San Francisco's most unique attractions. Free parking is available at Lands End Lookout, a visitor center with educational exhibits and a gift shop. Conveniently, there is a staircase, flanked by greenery and wildflowers, that takes you to the Sutro Ruins Trail and this landmark directly from the lot. Roam the remnants, then decide your next move. It's worth mentioning that you can hike from Lands End to Ocean Beach.
Unwind at Mission Dolores Park
Wiped out from exploring? Make your way to Mission Dolores Park. Established in 1905, this green space features paved walking paths for a leisurely stroll and grassy areas where you can sprawl out and unwind. Bring something to read or stop at nearby Dog Eared Books — The store has a box with free selections. On Google, reviewers suggest finding a spot on a hill for a better glimpse of the skyline in the distance. And if you get hungry, area eateries include Picaro, one of the tastiest restaurants to take your friends to when they visit San Francisco.