6 Free Things To Do In San Francisco Aside From The Golden Gate Bridge

A visit to San Francisco is arguably incomplete without stopping by the mighty Golden Gate Bridge. This structure, painted in a bold hue known as International Orange, offers visitors a postcard-worthy Bay Area adventure. Unveiled in 1937, the Golden Gate Bridge is perhaps the City by the Bay's most famous structure. Plus, there's no charge to walk or bike the Golden Gate Bridge, with one reviewer on Google calling it, "The best free attraction in town!" Indeed, no-cost activities are a hot commodity in San Francisco.

The city, which is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices, was previously named the most expensive tourist destination in California by GOBankingRates. That being said, the prices of tours and admission fees to San Francisco's attractions can easily add up. Take, for example, the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park. One adult ticket for this attraction alone can cost nearly $60 (as of this writing).

But worry not: San Francisco has plenty of free things to do aside from the Golden Gate Bridge. If you're interested in nature, history, and experiencing San Francisco's distinctive energy, be sure to stick around. With Islands' guidance, you can plan a budget-friendly itinerary for this remarkably hilly city.