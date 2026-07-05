Under Two Hours From Dallas Is Texas' Lakeside State Park With Campsites, Fishing, And Peaceful Paddling

With diverse and walkable neighborhoods, a vibrant culture, a global food scene, and welcoming Southern charm, Dallas has a lot to offer. But sometimes, there's a real need to escape the city's hubbub for some rest and relaxation, and that applies to both residents and tourists. If you want to unwind amidst serene natural landscapes without going far from Dallas, Cooper State Park might just be the experience you need — one reviewer on Google calls it the "best secret getaway from Dallas."

This expansive park spans two separate units: Doctors Creek and South Sulphur. Both are situated on the shores of a 19,300-acre waterbody, Jim Chapman Lake, where you can paddle, go for a swim, or cast some lines to fish for a range of species. For those hoping to stay dry, not to worry: The park boasts over 3,000 acres of land with several spots for you to hike, go horseback riding, try some geocaching, or simply admire the scenery while lounging outdoors. If you plan to stay overnight, consider bringing binoculars (or even a telescope, if you can) to observe the star-filled skies that reveal themselves at nightfall.

Getting to Cooper State Park from Dallas typically takes anywhere between an hour and a half and two hours, while Fort Worth is just over two hours away. Driving from Oklahoma City takes about four hours, though — if that's where you're coming from, you might want to book some lakeside accommodations for a multi-day stay. With a daily admission fee of $5 per person and free entry for kids 12 or under (as of this publication), the state park also makes for quite the affordable nature retreat.