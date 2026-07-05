Under Two Hours From Dallas Is Texas' Lakeside State Park With Campsites, Fishing, And Peaceful Paddling
With diverse and walkable neighborhoods, a vibrant culture, a global food scene, and welcoming Southern charm, Dallas has a lot to offer. But sometimes, there's a real need to escape the city's hubbub for some rest and relaxation, and that applies to both residents and tourists. If you want to unwind amidst serene natural landscapes without going far from Dallas, Cooper State Park might just be the experience you need — one reviewer on Google calls it the "best secret getaway from Dallas."
This expansive park spans two separate units: Doctors Creek and South Sulphur. Both are situated on the shores of a 19,300-acre waterbody, Jim Chapman Lake, where you can paddle, go for a swim, or cast some lines to fish for a range of species. For those hoping to stay dry, not to worry: The park boasts over 3,000 acres of land with several spots for you to hike, go horseback riding, try some geocaching, or simply admire the scenery while lounging outdoors. If you plan to stay overnight, consider bringing binoculars (or even a telescope, if you can) to observe the star-filled skies that reveal themselves at nightfall.
Getting to Cooper State Park from Dallas typically takes anywhere between an hour and a half and two hours, while Fort Worth is just over two hours away. Driving from Oklahoma City takes about four hours, though — if that's where you're coming from, you might want to book some lakeside accommodations for a multi-day stay. With a daily admission fee of $5 per person and free entry for kids 12 or under (as of this publication), the state park also makes for quite the affordable nature retreat.
Enjoy a range of water-based activities at Cooper State Park
Jim Chapman Lake is a man-made reservoir that supplies water to much of northern Texas, including the picturesque city of Irving. However, that doesn't preclude it from being an ideal locale for kayakers, paddle boarders, and water skiers to enjoy peaceful waters. The park features four courtesy boat ramps along the lake's eastern shoreline, and it also offers rentable single or double kayaks for use at the lake. Once you've set afloat, follow the curves of the reservoir's shores to find serene inlets, as well as idyllic scenery of wetlands, trees, and wide coastlines in the distance. Per one Google user, the park is "peaceful even on a busy weekend;" whether you're canoeing or kayaking, you should be able to enjoy a tranquil experience on Jim Chapman Lake.
Those with a state fishing license can cast lines from their watercraft to catch a range of fish species, including white bass, crappie, blue catfish, and hybrid striped bass. You might also catch largemouth bass, but only if you're lucky — they aren't abundant in these waters. If you don't have a license, you can still fish, provided you're at the shoreline. Fish cleaning stations are available at the park, with one at Doctors Creek and three at South Sulphur. Cooper State Park also has a loaner program for all sorts of gear, including rods and reels, among other fishing essentials. Meanwhile, swimmers can take advantage of the park's designated sandy beach areas.
Once you've had your fill of the water, you can make your way to the park's screened shelters and dedicated day-use areas for all sorts of land-based activities. The park also has a dedicated basketball and volleyball court, alongside over 15 miles of marked trails for hikers, bikers, and equestrians. You can expect a range of wildlife encounters all throughout the park, too. Foxes, beavers, armadillos, bobcats, and over 200 species of birds — including several types of waterfowl — live at Cooper State Park. The park is also located in the U.S. state with the most snake species in the country, so be sure to keep an eye out while you're hiking.
Gear up for outdoor camping or rent cozy cabins at Cooper State Park
While both the park's units offer their own campgrounds, the South Sulphur Unit has around 90 campsites for individual or group use, which is more than twice the amount that Doctors Creek has. There are more than 125 sites, most of which support utility hookups and come with amenities like picnic tables and fire rings. Some spaces are also right at the lakeside, which means you can easily eat cozy campfire meals as you gaze upon views of the tranquil waters. Campers have access to communal showers and restrooms, and pets are also allowed at campsites, provided they're on a leash no greater than six feet long.
For added comfort, you can also book a night at one of 20 rustic cabins, 18 of which are at the South Sulphur Unit. All cabin options come with heating and cooling, beds, and electricity, but only 14 of the rentals — all of which are in South Sulphur — come with a bathroom and an outdoor deck. As of this writing, those cabins cost $125 nightly, while the remaining six cabins cost $60 per night. Pets aren't allowed in any of the cabins, though, and you're in charge of bringing your own linens and towels at these plushier lodgings.
Both campgrounds and cabins at Cooper State Park are open year-round, and you can make bookings via ReserveAmerica up to five months in advance to secure your stay. If you're looking for other peaceful lakeside escapes near Dallas, you can venture to Ray Roberts Lake State Park for even more camping, fishing, and hiking.