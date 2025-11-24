Texas' State Park Under Two Hours From Dallas Is A Serene Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Your first order of business will be taking in the serene landscape. Fortunately, you'll have many ways to go about this. The Greenbelt Corridor, a 20-mile trail, offers an escape for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Connecting the Ray Roberts Dam in the park's south to Lake Lewisville, the trail starts within the park and then heads away from the lake. The Red Bud Run, a 4.5-mile easy stroll that follows the shore, is among the best in the park. Be sure you're using the right means of transportation; horses, hikers, and bikers all have designated stretches. There are also swimming areas and boat launches, leading to the lake's main source of recreation: water.

The park's eponymous lake presents a chance to while away the day in an aquatic adventure of your choice. The lakeside beach areas let visitors take a dip and perhaps cool off from the oppressive Texas heat (if that's even possible). Paddlers can take advantage of the lake's boat ramps and marina, hitting the waters for a relaxing excursion. If you didn't bring your own vessel, the Lone Star Lodge and Marina offers rentals.

The park's waters offer some adventure below the surface as well. Anglers can cast a line into the waters, where crappie, bass, and catfish await. If you're feeling particularly lucky, you can try to beat the lake's 15.18-pound largemouth bass record. Feel free to fish from the shore or pier, though getting out on the water has its own charms. The lake's Jordan Unit has a boat launch. It's also home to the aforementioned Lone Star Lodge and Marina, with boat and jet ski rentals. Those needing gear should also head to the Lake Ray Roberts Marina, which offers bait and licenses.