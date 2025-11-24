Texas' State Park Under Two Hours From Dallas Is A Serene Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And Trails
The Lone Star State's riches go beyond its legendary barbecues and mythical cowboy culture. Texas is also home to some enviable state parks, from Choke Canyon's world-class fishing, camping, and hiking to Enchanted Rock's beloved pink granite mountain. In the same vein, Ray Roberts Lake State Park offers a serene escape, situated next to a 29,000-acre lake, with camping and trails, all conveniently located under two hours from Dallas by car. One of the Trinity River's 22 reservoirs, the lake and park sit 15 miles away from Denton, the renowned dining Mecca and underrated university city.
The park's surroundings have long attracted people. Early inhabitants hunted and scavenged for food while crafting stone tools, with one notable site at Aubrey Clovis dating back approximately 13,000 years. The ebbs and flows of time saw various tribes and settlers claim the area as their homes. Today, the lake remains a vital location. Denton and Dallas use its waters, and it helps shore up against flooding. It's also an ideal getaway from Dallas, both for locals and visitors willing to make the one-hour, 15-minute drive.
You'll have to pre-plan your trip, deciding how to spend your time. Ray Roberts State Park's nearly 6,000 acres of land create a varied terrain for adventurous travelers. It's large enough to spread across nine units, with each boasting its own facilities, activities, and perks. Think of it as actually having several parks in one. If you're having a hard time choosing, head for the Johnson Branch Unit, located in the elbow-shaped lake's bend. It offers a "best of" style sampler of activities. Laced with camp sites, swimming areas, trails, and a boat launch, it also features sports facilities, including a volleyball court.
Hike, swim, or fish at Ray Roberts Lake State Park
Your first order of business will be taking in the serene landscape. Fortunately, you'll have many ways to go about this. The Greenbelt Corridor, a 20-mile trail, offers an escape for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Connecting the Ray Roberts Dam in the park's south to Lake Lewisville, the trail starts within the park and then heads away from the lake. The Red Bud Run, a 4.5-mile easy stroll that follows the shore, is among the best in the park. Be sure you're using the right means of transportation; horses, hikers, and bikers all have designated stretches. There are also swimming areas and boat launches, leading to the lake's main source of recreation: water.
The park's eponymous lake presents a chance to while away the day in an aquatic adventure of your choice. The lakeside beach areas let visitors take a dip and perhaps cool off from the oppressive Texas heat (if that's even possible). Paddlers can take advantage of the lake's boat ramps and marina, hitting the waters for a relaxing excursion. If you didn't bring your own vessel, the Lone Star Lodge and Marina offers rentals.
The park's waters offer some adventure below the surface as well. Anglers can cast a line into the waters, where crappie, bass, and catfish await. If you're feeling particularly lucky, you can try to beat the lake's 15.18-pound largemouth bass record. Feel free to fish from the shore or pier, though getting out on the water has its own charms. The lake's Jordan Unit has a boat launch. It's also home to the aforementioned Lone Star Lodge and Marina, with boat and jet ski rentals. Those needing gear should also head to the Lake Ray Roberts Marina, which offers bait and licenses.
The logistics of visiting Ray Roberts Lake State Park
Travelers within driving distance should hop in their four-wheel machine and head over to the park. Those traveling from out of town should book a flight to the nearest major airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Be sure to bring your comfiest walking shoes, as it's the longest U.S. airport to walk across. Once there, a lack of direct and quick public transit means you'll need to grab a rental car.
You'll find an embarrassment of options for overnight stays at or near the park. Sturdier types will want to camp under the stars at one of Ray Roberts's campsites. More modern sites with electric hookups cost $30, while primitive sites start at $15. Those looking for more comfortable accommodations can overnight at the Lone Star Lodge and Marina, which offers a variety of suites and rooms for up to $250 per night. Some of the rooms include a view of the lake itself. Pilot Point, a little city with a vibrant downtown, also has lodging for $125 per night.
If you're primarily visiting to reel in a keeper, the largemouth bass fishing gets hot in the spring and fall. Crappie seem to bite best in the winter. Just be sure to bring bait that's appropriate to the season and fish you're catching. That spring-fall ideal combination goes beyond fishing. Summer temperatures in the area can reach the mid-90s, so if you're not keen on sweating it out, consider visiting between March and June or late September through November for milder temperatures.