Florida Gulf Coast Beaches Where Sand Dollars Wash Ashore

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Discovering the perfect sand dollar on the beach is the highlight of a Florida vacation for some people. Unlike collecting seashells, however, sand dollar hunting requires an added level of responsibility. Living sand dollars are an important part of the marine ecosystem and should always be left where they are found. In Florida, removing living marine life, including sand dollars, is against the law. It is also important to check regulations in your county or municipality in case additional restrictions apply.

Fortunately, once you know what to look for, it's not hard to determine living versus dead sand dollars. Living specimens are usually purple or reddish in color and covered in tiny, fuzzy, moving spines. Dead sand dollars are smooth and white with no spines. Timing is also important when it comes to collecting Florida sand dollars. At every beach on this list, early mornings and periods of low tide generally offer the best opportunities to find sand dollars before they're picked over by other beachgoers.

To compile this guide, we used a variety of sources, including official tourism sites like Visit Florida, Visit North Captiva Island, ShellKeyPreserve.com, Pinellas.gov, and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, as well as articles posted by local hotels and vacation homes like Island Inn Sanibel, Sanibel Captiva Island Vacations, and Clausen Properties. For first-hand accounts of finding sand dollars on these beaches, we turned to Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, Facebook posts in shelling groups, and blogs including Red Around the World and Florida Rambler.