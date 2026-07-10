Florida Gulf Coast Beaches Where Sand Dollars Wash Ashore
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Discovering the perfect sand dollar on the beach is the highlight of a Florida vacation for some people. Unlike collecting seashells, however, sand dollar hunting requires an added level of responsibility. Living sand dollars are an important part of the marine ecosystem and should always be left where they are found. In Florida, removing living marine life, including sand dollars, is against the law. It is also important to check regulations in your county or municipality in case additional restrictions apply.
Fortunately, once you know what to look for, it's not hard to determine living versus dead sand dollars. Living specimens are usually purple or reddish in color and covered in tiny, fuzzy, moving spines. Dead sand dollars are smooth and white with no spines. Timing is also important when it comes to collecting Florida sand dollars. At every beach on this list, early mornings and periods of low tide generally offer the best opportunities to find sand dollars before they're picked over by other beachgoers.
To compile this guide, we used a variety of sources, including official tourism sites like Visit Florida, Visit North Captiva Island, ShellKeyPreserve.com, Pinellas.gov, and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, as well as articles posted by local hotels and vacation homes like Island Inn Sanibel, Sanibel Captiva Island Vacations, and Clausen Properties. For first-hand accounts of finding sand dollars on these beaches, we turned to Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, Facebook posts in shelling groups, and blogs including Red Around the World and Florida Rambler.
Bowman's Beach (Sanibel Island)
Of all of the beaches in the Sunshine State, Sanibel Island's Bowman's Beach is widely considered to be one of the best places to find shells and sand dollars. In fact, this serene island is the best destination for shelling in the U.S., with local realtor David L. Schuldenfrei even referring to Bowman's Beach specifically as a "potpourri of shells" on his blog. Sanibel Island has a unique east-west orientation and curved shoreline that allows Gulf Coast currents to naturally funnel shells onto its beaches. This unusual geography sets Sanibel Island apart from most of the world's barrier islands, which run vertically in a north-to-south direction.
Bowman's Beach is generally not overly crowded, making it the perfect place to enjoy the day after spending the morning shelling. People frequently have great success finding sand dollars here, with Tripadvisor reviewers gushing about their experiences. One past visitor said they found "sand dollars, lightning whelks, tulips, shark eyes, and much more." Another Tripadvisor reviewer shared that they entered the "first few feet" of the ocean and "found several sand dollars of various sizes." Another Tripadvisor traveler said they discovered over two dozen sand dollars in a single day of shelling. Bowman's Beach was even named one of the 14 best beaches on Earth by National Geographic in 2025.
After a long day on the sand, Sanibel Island visitors should consider checking out Wickie's Lighthouse Restaurant, a popular spot known for its crab cakes and cocktails. There are also plenty of great hotels on this Florida island that could pass for the Caribbean. The Island Inn, founded in 1895, is a beachfront option with amenities like bikes, kayaks, and guided beach walks. Meanwhile, the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort is a modern option with a full spa and gorgeous grounds.
Blind Pass Beach (Sanibel Island/Captiva Island)
Less than 10 minutes north of Bowman's Beach lies Blind Pass Beach, another exceptional shelling spot on the border between Sanibel Island and Captiva Island. Blind Pass Beach crosses over onto both islands, and sand dollar hunters benefit from its position between their currents. Essentially, the dual island tides pick up objects in the Gulf, wash them ashore, and repeat the process almost like an aquatic factory.
Although some would say that Blind Pass Beach is an underrated Gulf Coast spot, it can actually become quite crowded due to its reputation for fantastic shelling. Because of this, parking is at a premium. Marine treasures here, including sand dollars, often pile-up along the water's edge. It's also worth noting that Blind Pass Beach is home to many living sand dollars that you should not remove, but can photograph. One Tripadvisor visitor discovered "an amazing amount of sand dollars," pointing out that they did not take any from their habitat.
If you plan to spend a full day here, there are plenty of things to do when you're done shelling and sand dollar hunting. Blind Pass Beach is part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail, so it's an excellent overall destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Many beachgoers rent kayaks, paddle boards, or canoes, while others enjoy standing on the shore trying to spot manatees, dolphins, and other marine life.
Tigertail Beach (Marco Island)
Marco Island's Tigertail Beach is a favorite among shell collectors on the hunt for sand dollars and other types of seashells. This beach even has a section named Sand Dollar Spit, which takes its moniker from the sheer number of ocean treasures that can be found here. Visitors can find everything from sand dollars to large clam shells to olive shells and more.
One of the things that makes Tigertail Beach unique is that people can't directly access Sand Dollar Spit from the parking areas. Instead, they must first traverse a lagoon to reach this shell searching spot. During high tide, the water is about waist-deep, and people often choose to wade through it. Another option is to use a floatie or a kayak to reach Sand Dollar Spit. Those who don't want to brave the lagoon can walk, but be aware that it's about a 20-minute trek. People love looking for sand dollars here, with one Tripadvisor reviewer remarking that "you can find lots of sand dollars about knee to thigh deep water." Another person on Tripadvisor shared that Tigertail Beach is "sand dollar heaven." Meanwhile, another visitor noted that they "found a bunch of whole sand dollars and dried starfish too."
Tigertail Beach is an awesome destination for nature lovers. It is also part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail, and is especially known for its bird-watching tower. Marco Island as a whole is an exceptional resort destination. This spot, with its white sand beaches and pristine waters, was voted the safest Florida city of 2025. Accommodation options include The Boat House, which has an Old Florida vibe with teal and white buildings and Adirondack chairs. There is also the sleek, modern JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, known for its adults-only enclave, Paradise by Sirene.
Pass-a-Grille Beach (St. Petersburg)
Pass-a-Grille Beach, located in the St. Pete-Clearwater area, is proof that beachcombers don't have to visit Southwest Florida to have a successful sand dollar hunt. Unlike the beaches on Sanibel and Captiva, Pass-a-Grille is quite casual, and isn't a famous, world-renowned shelling beach. Yet, it has become a prime spot for those in the know to find sand dollars, sea glass, and other aquatic treasures. One thing that makes this beach unique in this popular tourist area is that it isn't overly developed, giving it a relaxed, even romantic, atmosphere.
Sand dollar hunters have happened upon huge hauls here, as evidenced in a Florida Shelling Fanatics Facebook group discussion. One Facebook user shared a photo of a dozen whole and partial sand dollars they found during a single visit to Pass-a-Grille. Another person on the Facebook thread noted that they had discovered gorgeous sea glass here. The trend continues on Tripadvisor, where someone gushed that they found "THE best sea shells EVER – got my first in a long time sand dollar, and the shells were HUGE!!"
There is but a single restaurant on the beach here, called the Paradise Grill, where many people grab a bite to eat while enjoying Pass-a-Grille's four-mile beach for the day. Visitors can expect lovely Gulf views, live street music, and fun for the whole family. There are also other options slightly off the beach like Hurricane Seafood Restaurant as well. Nearby accommodations include the Inn on the Beach, a boutique spot with modern, nautical-inspired interiors, and the Berkley Beach Club, a stunning suite-only hotel with a rooftop bar.
Barefoot Beach County Preserve (Bonita Springs)
Barefoot Beach County Preserve offers an excellent combination of two things that make southwest Florida such a popular destination: outstanding shell and sand dollar collecting, coupled with an upscale lifestyle. The majority of the people you're likely to encounter here are local residents who frequent the county-owned nature preserve, meaning it feels less touristy than many of the higher-traffic beaches in this area. In addition to shelling, stand-up paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing are all popular activities here.
On Tripadvisor, one Barefoot Beach visitor wrote that this park has "beautiful beaches, shells, sand dollars warm sand." Another reviewer said that the "water is clear and full of starfish, sand dollars, fish with rolling gulf waves to just relax and swim." In addition to adding dried sand dollars and other shells to your collection, Barefoot Beach is a great place to simply enjoy nature, especially on its 1-mile-long walking path. It's also one of the numerous Florida beaches where you can watch sea turtles hatch during nesting season.
Back in Bonita Springs itself, visitors can enjoy a variety of delicious restaurants and elegant coastal hotels. The Bohemian Restaurant, for instance, is a bold, modern spot that is featured in the 2026 Michelin Guide. Meanwhile, Petar's Restaurant tops OpenTable's Diners' Choice list for the city, offering classic steakhouse vibes with a focus on beautifully-plated meals. In regard to accommodations, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa has lush grounds and calming, minimalist rooms.
Fort De Soto Park (Tierra Verde)
Fort De Soto Park spans about 1,100 acres across five individual islands, giving seashell and sand dollar lovers plenty of space to collect seaside souvenirs. Visitors who come to this park in the St. Pete-Clearwater area frequently report finding sand dollars and other beautiful shells. One Florida local on Tripadvisor said their first trip here yielded fantastic sights: "a manatee, sand bars, sand dollars.... We will be back!" Another Tripadvisor reviewer shared that they "found tons of shells, and quite possibly the highlight of everything was the Sand Dollar population." Living sand dollars, of course, as with every beach on this list, should not be taken.
Outdoor lovers also flock to Fort De Soto Park for other activities, including nature education programs for all ages, fishing, kayaking, 11 boat launches, covered picnic shelters, and a popular campground. The camping area has 236 sites, plus various amenities for families, including washers and dryers, updated restrooms and shower facilities, a dedicated store, and playgrounds for children. The most well-known playground, though, is the pirate-themed one toward the front of the park. This is a great home base for people who want to spend multiple days searching for shells and sand dollars on the beaches here.
History buffs can also still visit the fort that gave Fort De Soto Park its name. Construction began during the Spanish-American War in 1898, and the battery portion of the structure was completed in 1900. Over the years, additional fortifications were added. Fort De Soto was short-lived as a military institution, however, and closed in 1923. Today, both guided and self-serve tours are available to visitors.
Shell Key Preserve (Tierra Verde)
Shell Key Preserve offers one of Florida's most rewarding (and remote) sand dollar hunting experiences, and once you consider its location, it's no surprise. Situated almost between Fort De Soto Park and Pass-a-Grille Beach, this island is surrounded by great shelling beaches. However, visitors can only get here by water. Private boats, kayaks, and paddleboards are all welcome. Alternatively, there is a public water shuttle that runs from the Fort DeSoto Boat Ramp in Tierra Verde to Shell Key.
Because Shell Key Preserve requires a bit more effort to get to than many other spots on this list, seashell treasure hunters are often rewarded with a greater selection of intact sand dollars. One person on Tripadvisor shared an incredible photo of six perfect sand dollars lined up on their legs while visiting here. Another Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "I was pretty happy and excited to have found 7 sand dollars!" In addition to the numerous sand dollars that wash up here, shelling enthusiasts can expect to find lightning whelks, olive shells, and fighting conchs, among other varieties.
Shell Key Preserve is part of the Pinellas County Parks system and is an important habitat for many wildlife species. Beachgoers may encounter manatees, cormorants, sea turtles, and a variety of other animals. Because Shell Key Preserve is an undeveloped island, it is important to bring everything you need for the day with you. There are no hotels, restaurants, or shops here, so make sure to pack water, sunblock, and other necessities.
Honeymoon Island State Park (Dunedin)
Honeymoon Island State Park is known for its gorgeous white-sand beaches and relaxing atmosphere, but it also happens to be an excellent place to find sand dollars. Located in Dunedin, about an hour from the Tampa metro area, Honeymoon Island has a unique backstory. Its name comes from a 1939 LIFE magazine contest in which newlyweds entered to win a two-week dream honeymoon here. Its reputation stuck, and it's been known as Honeymoon Island ever since.
Modern visitors generally have great success finding Gulf Coast shells on the beaches here. One person on Tripadvisor was mindful of local laws, sharing, "Our granddaughter found a number of sand dollars. They were alive so she put them back in the water." Another Tripadvisor traveler confirmed that "you can find amazing shells and sand dollars" at Honeymoon Island. Other shells and sea creatures, including manatees, can also be seen at this lovely location.
In addition to shelling, there are a variety of other outdoor activities at this Florida state park. Surfers, paddle boarders, and fishing fans will enjoy the water here, while those who prefer dry land can take advantage of hiking and biking trails, or simply spend the day soaking up the sun with a picnic lunch. Numerous bird species and loggerhead sea turtles also make their homes on Honeymoon Island. For those who wish to stay nearby, Dunedin offers various accommodations, including the Fenway Hotel Autograph Collection, where guests can enjoy stunning sunsets from the rooftop bar.
Venice Beach (Venice)
Venice Beach, Florida — not to be confused with the gorgeous California beach that is the most filmed in the world — has earned international acclaim as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World." Its shores are covered with fossilized teeth from species like bull sharks, great whites, lemon sharks, and even the occasional megalodon. What many people don't realize, though, is that Venice Beach is also a prime spot for sand dollar hunting.
One Tripadvisor reviewer reports finding "multiple sharks teeth and sand dollars" with little effort. And, on the Florida Shelling Fanatics Facebook page, one poster shared photos of a combined Venice and Blind Pass haul that included over a dozen whole sand dollars. Another person in the same Facebook group showed off a 7.5-inch sand dollar that they discovered in Venice Beach. When you're done shelling for the day, the Venice Fishing Pier is another popular attraction.
For those who find themselves peckish after a day on the sand, there are plenty of beachfront restaurants here. The Dockside Waterfront Grill, Sharky's on the Pier, and Pop's Sunset Grill all offer a casual, beachy atmosphere for locals and vacationers alike. In regard to lodging, the Inn at the Beach is a popular local option that offers rooms with kitchenettes for longer stays.