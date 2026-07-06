Texas' Charming Fort Worth Suburb Is A Fast-Growing City With A Historic Downtown And Lake Fun

If you head just 10 minutes southwest of the center of town, you'll find both Lake Pat and the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum. The museum honors the legacy of the Chisholm Trail and recreates what life might have been like when it was still in operation. Silhouettes of cattle drives, restored stagecoaches, and model sheriff's offices and blacksmith workshops bring history to life. Next door at Lake Pat, you can cool off from the Texas heat with swimming, paddling, boating, or fishing. Common species to find in the lake are bass, catfish, and crappie. You can even rent jet skis for a hit of adrenaline.

If you carry on for a further 10 minutes, you'll reach Texas' under-the-radar state park, Cleburne State Park. There, you will find Cedar Lake, another spot for fishing and boating. There are also numerous trails for hiking and biking here. Most of the trails are relatively short and easy-going, taking between 15 minutes and two hours. One of the most popular trails is the Fossil Ridge Loop, which is just over 4 miles long and takes you around the perimeter of the entire park. Previous visitors have enjoyed the high points that offer views over Cedar Lake, as well as the fact that the trail is well-shaded. They also warn of poison ivy, however, so make sure you know what needs to be in your first aid travel kit to treat any skin irritation.