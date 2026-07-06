Massachusetts' Scenic State Park Is A Quick Boston City Break With Hiking, Fishing, And Paddling

On a calm day, the waters of Cleveland Pond can look like a mirror. Trees push right up against its edges and crisply reflect in the water. From certain parts of the shore, you can gaze across and not see a single sign of human life. The pond could be anywhere in New England, including rural Vermont or the wilds of Maine. You might pass an hour on a waterside rock and hear only crickets in summer or the honk of migrating geese in the fall. The absence of nearby hills makes the scene feel enclosed, as though the woods stretch on indefinitely. It's hard to believe this tranquil body of water is only about 7 miles south of the Boston suburb of Braintree, and it's less than 20 miles from the crowds and traffic of Downtown Boston.

Cleveland Pond is the centerpiece of Ames Nowell State Park, a roughly 600-acre public green space in the small town of Abington. Cleveland Pond takes up about 88 of those acres, making it just the right size for casual paddlers. The rest of the park is a mix of hiking trails, recreational facilities, wildlife habitats, and quiet places to cast a line. The park is open in all seasons and popular with locals, but it can feel much more remote than it is. While many visitors to Boston naturally gravitate toward the coast, Ames Nowell State Park is a freshwater escape of woods and wetlands — you could easily forget that the Atlantic Ocean is less than an hour away. Boston itself is considered one of the greenest cities in the world, but this state park truly feels like an escape from the urban jungle.