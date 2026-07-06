Sandwiched Between Dallas And Shreveport Is Texas' Lovely Artificial Lake For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
With 10 eco-regions in the state and more than 7,000 lakes, Texas is full of unique and scenic landscapes and locales for an outdoorsy vacation on the water. But the next time you're planning a trip to the eastern part of the Lone Star State, don't overlook Lake Holbrook, a 650-acre artificial lake situated in the Sabine River Basin on Keys Creek. Created in the early 1960s, the lake is well stocked with fish, has swimming areas, various amenities, and multiple campsites in proximity, making it a popular destination for visitors hoping to spend time in nature and enjoy all a lakeside life has to offer. If you're looking for a relaxing and fun getaway from Dallas or Shreveport, Louisiana, you'll want to put a pin in your map at this lovely spot.
Lake Holbrook's nearest town is Mineola, which is five miles or less than 10 minutes away. From Dallas, it's about 90 minutes by car and less than two hours from Shreveport. Lake Holbrook is an easily accessible area for time away from city hustle and bustle or as an appealing stopover if you're driving between the two metropolises, eager to break up the trip with a dose of nature. (And if you're embarking on a Texas road trip, consider purchasing this high-tech 2-In-1 car gadget for a safe and smooth ride.)
Camp out at Lake Holbrook
When it comes to accommodation at Lake Holbrook, there are some gorgeous lakefront homes for rent — but if you're really itching to switch off and unplug during your vacation, what better way to do so than by camping? You've got two camping options here: Lake Holbrook Park — South and Lake Holbrook Park — West.
At Lake Holbrook Park — South campground, which has RV and tent sites, as well as cabins and yurts, visitors have access to picnic tables, fire pits, and restroom and shower facilities. If rolling out of bed (or sleeping bag) and getting a front-row view of the lake sounds appealing, this is the place for you: Campsites here are only about 15 feet from the shore. But know before you go — during peak seasons, this free campground can get busy, so it's recommended you book ahead to ensure you're not disappointed on arrival. Just be sure you navigate carefully on your way in, as visitors note the entrance road dips and requires slow going.
Meanwhile, Lake Holbrook Park — West campground requires a bit more effort to reach but is worth it for avid boaters and visitors looking for a more secluded campsite. It's situated on the western shore of the lake and has to be reached by boat (you can launch your boat elsewhere on the lake to arrive at this idyllic county-run campground). Here, campers have access to restrooms, picnic tables, campfires, and trash. Plus, this campsite is pet friendly. And if after visiting Lake Holbrook, you're craving a similar Texas excursion, consider Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, a lake oasis with camping, fishing, and trails.
Go fishing and swimming at Lake Holbrook
Lake Holbrook is a prime spot for anything aquatic, from swimming to fishing. While it does not have any public fishing piers, the lake boasts two public-access areas with boat ramps, so you can launch your vessel and cast your line while out on the lake. Conveniently, both of these boat ramps are free to use and open all year. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, this is an excellent place to fish for largemouth bass – particularly in the winter, spring, and fall — and you'll also stand a chance of catching channel catfish, black and white crappie, and bluegill and redear sunfish. Whether you're an avid fisher or new hobbyist, you may want to come prepared with this underrated fishing tool you may not realize you need in your tackle box.
More interested in a swim than fishing outing? Lake Holbrook also features a sandy swimming beach with picnic areas, grills, and even beach volleyball. The beach is optimal for families with kids — one visitor told the Wood County Monitor, "We love the sand on this beach because our little ones can build sandcastles here." Another visitor speculated they believe the lake itself is cleaner than others nearby. While that's purely anecdotal, one thing is for certain: Picturesque and fun Lake Holbrook is well worth packing your swimsuit for.