Sandwiched Between Dallas And Shreveport Is Texas' Lovely Artificial Lake For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing

When it comes to accommodation at Lake Holbrook, there are some gorgeous lakefront homes for rent — but if you're really itching to switch off and unplug during your vacation, what better way to do so than by camping? You've got two camping options here: Lake Holbrook Park — South and Lake Holbrook Park — West.

At Lake Holbrook Park — South campground, which has RV and tent sites, as well as cabins and yurts, visitors have access to picnic tables, fire pits, and restroom and shower facilities. If rolling out of bed (or sleeping bag) and getting a front-row view of the lake sounds appealing, this is the place for you: Campsites here are only about 15 feet from the shore. But know before you go — during peak seasons, this free campground can get busy, so it's recommended you book ahead to ensure you're not disappointed on arrival. Just be sure you navigate carefully on your way in, as visitors note the entrance road dips and requires slow going.

Meanwhile, Lake Holbrook Park — West campground requires a bit more effort to reach but is worth it for avid boaters and visitors looking for a more secluded campsite. It's situated on the western shore of the lake and has to be reached by boat (you can launch your boat elsewhere on the lake to arrive at this idyllic county-run campground). Here, campers have access to restrooms, picnic tables, campfires, and trash. Plus, this campsite is pet friendly. And if after visiting Lake Holbrook, you're craving a similar Texas excursion, consider Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, a lake oasis with camping, fishing, and trails.