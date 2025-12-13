These 5 Cities Had The Highest Amount Of International Travelers In 2025

The end of a calendar year always brings a flurry of roundup lists and superlatives — from the music you listened to the most to the hours you spent learning new languages – and what the data says can be quite revealing. Travel is no exception to the data collection game, and one market research firm, Euromonitor, annually tallies global tourism numbers to reveal global insights. This year, the world's most visited cities in 2025 based on international arrivals reveal interesting trends about how people are moving across the map.

Euromonitor compiles criteria tied to tourism infrastructure, economic growth, and sustainability, narrowing to a shortlist of 100 cities. In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region saw the strongest tourism surge overall — a 10% increase — and Asian metro areas dominated the top five in terms of international visitors. Three and a half of the leading spots went to the continent (Istanbul, Turkey, which ranked fifth, uniquely straddles both Europe and Asia). The rest of the top five include Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong; London, United Kingdom; and Macao, China.

While several of these cities also appeared on the 2024 list, this year brought some changes. In 2024, Bangkok topped the rankings for most international arrivals — as in 2025 — followed by Istanbul, London, Hong Kong, and Mecca in Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Istanbul slipped to fifth, London held steady in third, while Hong Kong climbed from fourth to second. The 2025 rankings show that global travel continues to tilt toward Asia, where strong tourism infrastructure, affordability, and cultural diversity are drawing more international visitors than ever. And while Euromonitor named Paris the world's most appealing city for tourism using a separate set of criteria, the arrival data indicates that European appeal remains relevant but no longer overwhelmingly dominant.