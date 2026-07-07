Between Green Bay And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Wildlife Area With Roaming Bison, Birdwatching, And Scenic Trails

Wisconsin is best known for cheese and Packers football, but there's much more to the Badger State. Visitors familiar with the Midwest will already be aware of Wisconsin's impressive collection of freshwater lakes, rivers, and forested parks, all rich in hiking trails and opportunities for outdoor activities. Still, Wisconsin has some other remarkable natural features that may be less well-known. One notable example is Wisconsin's Sandhill State Wildlife Area. While the name obviously conveys the presence of animals, you may be surprised to learn that this "wildlife" happens to include one mammal often thought to have disappeared from east of the Mississippi River — the iconic American bison.

This rich wildlife refuge and its surprise bison herd are located in central Wisconsin's Wood County, about two and a half hours west of Green Bay and two and a half hours east of Rochester, Minnesota. While the return of bison to part of their historic range in the Upper Midwest is reason enough to visit, Sandhill State Wildlife Area also protects an intriguing stretch of Wisconsin's geological and ecological history. The sandy hills that give the park its name tell tales of prehistoric glaciers and complex geological processes that seem worlds away from contemporary Wisconsin's quiet Midwestern charm. And while its bison may be the biggest attraction, Sandhill State Wildlife Area is also a haven for plenty of other native animal species, including a diverse population of birds. Visitors can enjoy some of the Midwest's best birdwatching from one of the park's top trails, or even a scenic driving route that protects this vital habitat while keeping its views open to visitors.