Not Chicago, Not St. Louis: This City Ranks The Highest For Healthy Living In The Midwest

Healthy living is more than just eating your fruits and vegetables. In a world that's becoming increasingly stressful, demanding, and disconnected from our bodies, a healthy life offers a balance between good food, medical care, green spaces, and physical activity. In many cities, it can be hard to find a combination of these things, but there's one Midwestern hub that offers them all: Minneapolis.

It's no secret that Minneapolis has one of America's best park systems, which is one of the reasons WalletHub ranked it as the 13th healthiest city in the U.S. in 2026. Chicago came in at No. 20 and St. Louis at No. 30, which makes Minneapolis — despite being the home of the Juicy Lucy burger — the highest-ranked healthy city in the Midwest. This list was determined based on four categories: health care, food, fitness, and green space. Perhaps you might expect Minneapolis' ranking to be highest in green spaces, but its best score is in health care. This includes the number of doctors per capita, the cost of medical visits and medicine, mental health care resources, and the quality of public hospitals. Nationwide, Minneapolis was No. 10 in the health care category, while Chicago came in at No. 91 and St. Louis at No. 104.

This availability of healthy living makes Minneapolis one of the happiest cities in the world, too. The 2026 Happy City Index put it at No. 210 in the world and named it one of 31 Gold Cities, highlighted for their social policies. It was the only U.S. city to be included (besides New York), thanks to its focus on health, education, and outdoor spaces.