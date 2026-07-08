Between Austin And Dallas Is One Of The South's Best Counties To Retire With Parks And Vibrant Towns

When it comes to deciding on a place to retire, many seniors look to the sunny, bustling state of Florida. According to AARP, the Sunshine State was the top choice for retirees in 2025; however, the data also highlights Texas as the strongest runner-up. The Lone Star State has been gaining more attention in recent years as a premier retirement destination. In fact, Texas drew retirees from across the nation in 2025, with a significant number of new residents arriving from traditional retirement hubs like Florida and Arizona. While there are plenty of areas in Texas that would make for the perfect retirement destination, the charming region of Bell County offers a wide array of amenities.

Bell County sits in Central Texas, situated about an hour north of Austin and about two hours south of Dallas. The region was ranked as the American South's 8th best county to retire to in 2026 by Motley Fool, with factors such as crime, housing costs, healthcare, and overall quality of life taken into account. While Bell County is noted for its slower pace of life, affordability, and small-town Texan charm, it boasts a diverse array of cities and towns that allow seniors to enjoy retirement however they choose. Whether you want to enjoy the art scene in Salado, learn about the area's history in Belton, or explore the dozens of parks in Temple, there is a charming town waiting for you in the picturesque region.