Between Austin And Dallas Is One Of The South's Best Counties To Retire With Parks And Vibrant Towns
When it comes to deciding on a place to retire, many seniors look to the sunny, bustling state of Florida. According to AARP, the Sunshine State was the top choice for retirees in 2025; however, the data also highlights Texas as the strongest runner-up. The Lone Star State has been gaining more attention in recent years as a premier retirement destination. In fact, Texas drew retirees from across the nation in 2025, with a significant number of new residents arriving from traditional retirement hubs like Florida and Arizona. While there are plenty of areas in Texas that would make for the perfect retirement destination, the charming region of Bell County offers a wide array of amenities.
Bell County sits in Central Texas, situated about an hour north of Austin and about two hours south of Dallas. The region was ranked as the American South's 8th best county to retire to in 2026 by Motley Fool, with factors such as crime, housing costs, healthcare, and overall quality of life taken into account. While Bell County is noted for its slower pace of life, affordability, and small-town Texan charm, it boasts a diverse array of cities and towns that allow seniors to enjoy retirement however they choose. Whether you want to enjoy the art scene in Salado, learn about the area's history in Belton, or explore the dozens of parks in Temple, there is a charming town waiting for you in the picturesque region.
The vibrant towns of Bell County, Texas
Each of Bell County's 13 cities and towns offer their own unique spin on Texas living. According to Niche, the city of Belton is the county's best place to retire in 2026, with one current resident describing it as "a great small town for families and older couples."This is also the place for food lovers, as Belton is home to the beloved Schoepf's Bar-B-Que, which Texas Barbecue Online Magazine awarded the top spot on their annual list of the top 50 barbecue restaurants in the state. As the county seat, Belton is also the place for history lovers. Visitors and residents can learn about the county's past at the Bell County Museum or explore one of the five historic districts that house buildings dating back to the 19th century.
Just south of Belton is Salado, an artsy village with Scottish charm. This picturesque town attracts artists and art lovers, offering retirees a cozy small-town community and endless opportunities to get involved with the creative scene. Enjoy a stroll in the stunning Salado Sculpture Garden, or visit the Tablerock Amphitheater. During the summer season, catch a performance of the iconic "Salado Legends" play, which has been recognized by the Library of Congress since 2000.
Further northwest is Killeen, Bell County's largest city. Killeen is an affordable city with walkable trails and quality healthcare, and sits just south of Fort Hood, one of the world's largest military sites. For golf lovers, the city offers three public golf courses that all sit within 15 miles of each other, and there are plenty of annual festivals to look forward to that bring a vibrant energy to the peaceful city.
Outdoor activities in Bell County, Texas
One of the biggest draws to Bell County is the access to outdoor recreation. Much of the area's outdoor adventures are anchored by Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which provide ample opportunities for fishing, boating, hiking, or simply taking in the stunning views of the water. There are plenty of parks situated along the lakes and in the surrounding towns that add even more activities to the area, making Bell County a great option for those who enjoy nature or retirees who are looking to stay active.
Belton Lake sits in the northern section of Bell County, spanning an incredible 12,300 acres with 136 miles of shoreline. On its southern side sits the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, a picturesque, 2,090-acre area with plenty of opportunities for fishing, swimming, or enjoying a stroll around the lush scenery. Along the lake's eastern side is Temple, an affordable city with a walkable downtown and one of the best cities to retire in Texas, according to Retirement Living. Temple is a haven for outdoor lovers as it is home to over 60 parks, including Temple Lake Park, where you'll find a swim beach and ample picnic sites. Stillhouse Hollow Lake sits further south, boasting about 6,400 surface acres and crystal clear water with even more opportunities to fish. To its eastern side sits Chalk Ridge Falls Park, the best park in Bell County, according to Yelp. This breathtaking hidden gem contains 2.5 miles of trails and features a small but stunning waterfall.