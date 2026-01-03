Nestled Between Austin And Waco Is Texas' Affordable City With A Walkable Downtown And Restaurants

Planning the perfect, affordable trip to Temple starts with finding your way there, which fortunately shouldn't be too difficult. Located an hour north of Austin and less than 40 minutes south of Waco, an artsy, historic gem often called the "Heart of Texas," the city occupies the ideal position between two major centers. For those planning to fly into town, there's more good news: Texas is the U.S. state that has the most airports (just shy of 1,500), so you won't struggle to find an entryway. You've got regional airports like Draughons-Miller just 6 miles away, but most travelers come through either Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport or Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which are 35 and 74 miles away, respectively.

Public transportation options aren't great, and taxis can be expensive, so a rental may be your best bet. If you're coming from Killeen, you can rent a car starting at around $35 a day. Now, it's time to find your accommodation. There's a surprisingly varied selection of hotels in the city, with some charging as little as $45 a night. If you're looking for the best price-quality ratio, you can't go wrong with the Days Inn by Wyndham Temple, whose rooms frequently start at just over $55 a night. Sure, it's a simple, low-rise hotel with a modest exterior, but the helpful staff, clean rooms, and comfortable beds are more than enough to earn its great-value label.

Hampton Inn Temple is another fantastic choice. This one's a bit pricier, starting at a little over $115 a night, but hundreds of Google reviewers rave about its clean rooms, delicious breakfast buffet, and kind staff, with some even naming it the nicest mid-tier hotel in the city. Suffice it to say, value-wise, Temple delivers.