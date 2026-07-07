New Jersey's Former Military Camp Is Now An Underrated State Park For Camping, Hiking, And Boating

While Cape May and other beachy spots along The Jersey Shore may have a monopoly on natural beauty, New Jersey's inland parks offer unexpected relaxation, recreation, and history. One place that consistently earns high praise from visitors but hasn't popped up on the national radar is Parvin State Park in Salem County.

Parvin State Park has gained a local following, serving as a peaceful spot for writers, a romantic proposal destination, a much-needed day trip from Philadelphia, and an ideal place for dog walks. Nestled around the banks of Parvin Lake, this 2,092-acre park features two lakes: tranquil Parvin Lake and the much smaller Thundergust Lake. Top activities include boating or kayaking, exploring the lakeside trails. Many also take advantage of the area's cabins, camp, and other Civilian Conservation Corps-era developments. Work of all sorts played an integral part in the park's history.

In 1944, Parvin State Park served as a military camp for approximately 150 German prisoners of war (POW) out of over 400,000 Axis prisoners shipped out by the U.S. during World War II. The camp's barracks sheltered these prisoners as they worked nearby at Seabrook Farms. "Like many such camps, the Parvin facility was situated in an isolated area of the state. It was enclosed by a single wire fence ten feet high, with guard towers at each corner of the square enclosure, which was illuminated at night by floodlights," per the National Guard Military Museum of New Jersey.