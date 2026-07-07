New Jersey's Former Military Camp Is Now An Underrated State Park For Camping, Hiking, And Boating
While Cape May and other beachy spots along The Jersey Shore may have a monopoly on natural beauty, New Jersey's inland parks offer unexpected relaxation, recreation, and history. One place that consistently earns high praise from visitors but hasn't popped up on the national radar is Parvin State Park in Salem County.
Parvin State Park has gained a local following, serving as a peaceful spot for writers, a romantic proposal destination, a much-needed day trip from Philadelphia, and an ideal place for dog walks. Nestled around the banks of Parvin Lake, this 2,092-acre park features two lakes: tranquil Parvin Lake and the much smaller Thundergust Lake. Top activities include boating or kayaking, exploring the lakeside trails. Many also take advantage of the area's cabins, camp, and other Civilian Conservation Corps-era developments. Work of all sorts played an integral part in the park's history.
In 1944, Parvin State Park served as a military camp for approximately 150 German prisoners of war (POW) out of over 400,000 Axis prisoners shipped out by the U.S. during World War II. The camp's barracks sheltered these prisoners as they worked nearby at Seabrook Farms. "Like many such camps, the Parvin facility was situated in an isolated area of the state. It was enclosed by a single wire fence ten feet high, with guard towers at each corner of the square enclosure, which was illuminated at night by floodlights," per the National Guard Military Museum of New Jersey.
Hike through pine forests, wetlands, and lakeside scenery at Parvin State Park
Today, one of the most popular activities at Parvin State Park is low-effort hiking. You won't find steep climbs like at High Point State Park's highland escape, but the 15-mile trail network showcases oaks, pine forests, and white cedar swamps, a type of freshwater wetland dominated by stately cedars and other water-loving plants. For an easy, popular hike with lots of scenic lake views, embark on the approximately 3-mile Parvin Lake Trail, which earns 4.6 stars on AllTrails. "We did this trail in about 1.5 hrs, and that was with stopping for photos and video," per NJ Hiking.
Hikers recommend setting out in autumn when hickories, maples, and oaks turn vibrant golden, red, and orange. There are seven total trails at the park, including a perimeter trail around Thundergust Lake.
Finish your hike with a stop at Parvin Grove day-use area. Here, you'll find a sandy beach near the playground and picnic area. Featuring on-duty lifeguards, the swimming area is open seasonally. Thundergust Lake also has a day-use area, but swimming is only allowed in the Parvin Grove day-use area. Make sure you check the New Jersey State Parks' Facebook page for advisories, such as beach closures due to algae.
Explore by boat and spend the night lakeside at Parvin Lake State Park
Parvin Lake now welcomes kayaks, canoes, and electric crafts (no gas engines allowed). Paddle Guide describes Parvin Lake as "easy access and family-friendly," highlighting its calm waters and lack of loud motorboats. In the past, visitors rented kayaks directly at the lake through Ant's Canoes and Kayaks. However, the outfitter underwent an inventory reduction at the end of 2025, so it's a good idea to message ahead. As one of five lunker bass lakes in New Jersey, the lake also entices anglers to bring their fishing rods.
Some visitors are surprised by the separate launch fee ($12 to $20 per day at the time of writing, depending on whether you're a New Jersey resident). Boaters on "The Pine Barrens" page assure visitors the fee only applies to boats with a trailer, but upon contacting the lake's office, we were told the fee applies in all instances.
Those seeking an overnight escape can rent one of 18 lakeside cabins or reserve a campsite at Jaggers Point Campground. Featuring a four- or six-bunk configuration, the cabins overlook Thundergust Lake and come with electricity and running water. Along with Stokes State Forest's prettiest fall foliage destination, Parvin Lake is one of six state parks in New Jersey that offer cabins. Jaggers Point Campground, which is open between April and October, has 33 RV sites without hookups and 20 tent-only sites, earning 4.4 stars on Google Maps.