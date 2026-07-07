The 7 Most Underrated Mountain Trails In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Brimming With Natural Beauty
It's often repeated that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is, to quote the USGS, "the most biologically diverse in the entire National Park system," but what does that mean to a visitor? That translates to eight types of forests covering almost 5,700 feet in elevation change, nearly 2,900 miles of streams , more than 1,500 wildflowers blooming throughout spring and summer, unique forests, cascading waterfalls, and those iconic fall foliage views that spill down the slopes. At the same time, this is the most visited national park, with more than double visitation of any other.
However, the busiest trails don't meant the best trails. Nearly 850 miles of trails spiderweb throughout Great Smoky Mountains National Park, yet crowds flock to Kuwohi, Cades Cove, and Laurel Falls. This list hunts down the trails that are almost a secret yet no less forgettable with everything from mountain summits to secret swimming holes to sweeping wildflower displays. One even means sharing the trail with more salamanders than people. Another is so secret you won't even find it on a park map. Every trail is backed by reviews from AllTrails and Google Maps.
Up a creek without a packed trail
Located near the less-visited Greenbrier entrance to the park, Porters Creek Trail carves its way creek-side through a canopy of trees. Take the 4 mile out-and-back trek to the 40-foot tall Fern Branch Falls. Along the way, walk a rustic log bridge above the churning waters below. In March and April, hikers get wow'ed by wildflowers. Mid to late October brings a carpeted landscape of fall-colored leaves. AllTrails reviewers give it 4.6 stars and repeatedly mention wildflowers and butterflies, with one boasting, "This area is a wildflower Mecca" and another calling it a "Great trail to avoid the crowds."
Bushwhack the way to Courthouse Rock
The verdict is in on Courthouse Rock Trail, one of the 9 secret spots in the Smokies. While guilty of being unofficial and unmaintained, it gets a pardon for having a unique freestanding rock formation — a rarity in a park better known for forested layers of mountains. The trail crawls 2.3-miles from a small roadside pull-off on Newfound Gap Road. It's backcountry hiking with ducking, scrambling, and bushwhacking without being too far off the grid. The trail lands a 4.3 star rating on AllTrails, with one review boasting, "We thought the view was so great we got engaged!" Case closed!
A Storybook Forest filled with salamanders on the Spruce-Fir Nature Trail
On the way to Kuwohi, the Smokies version of Narnia sits tucked behind a pull-off most people miss. The Spruce-Fire Nature Trail is a rare high-elevation forest in the most biodiverse national park in America. Walk the less than half a mile boardwalk through the dense forest dripping with moss while salamanders scatter beneath. AllTrails reviews give it a 4.6 rating, with statements like "Our kids... felt like they were in a storybook forest," "Smelled like Christmas," and "...secluded with very little foot traffic." On Google Maps, the 4.8 star rating is backed by comments like "The most unique woods I've ever seen."
The shortest hike to see the flaming azaleas at Gregory Bald
Skip the longer (and busier) Gregory Ridge Trail, instead, go the distance on the 9 mile out-and-back Gregory Bald Trail in June to see the flaming azaleas — one of the reasons this Southern destination is known as the 'Wildflower National Park.' A thick, forested path climbs steadily up 2,300 feet of elevation. The real reward is at the top, where fiery azaleas contrast the rich green spectrum with wide views of Cades Cove below. AllTrails gives this a 4.6 star rating, with reviews noting, "Not crowded at all" and "The views were breathtaking and the flame azaleas were amazing."
Peak views from good ole' Rocky Top
The only reason you won't be singing "Good Ole' Rocky Top" during this nearly 12 mile trail is because it's strenuous. Access is via the Anthony Creek Trail, climbing nearly 3,700 feet in elevation and covering almost 13 miles out-and-back. The trail weaves through deep forest, with several stream crossings along the way. The reward for the hard hike is the panoramic view from nearly 5,500 feet high. AllTrails gives it 4.7 stars with reviewer comments like, "We saw 5 people the whole time" and "It's that 'OH MY FRICKING GOODNESS IS THIS EVEN REAL' vibe at the top."
A four-season spectacle on the Cove Hardwood Trail
Cove Hardwood is the name of the trail, but also the name of the forest around it. Biodiversity abounds here, in a forest only found in Southern Appalachia. At less than a mile round-trip from the Chimney Rocks Picnic Area, Cove Hardwood Natural Trail should be explored slowly. It's an excellent four season trail, with wildflowers in spring, brilliant green shades in summer, a rainbow of autumn colors come October, and a winter wonderland when the snow falls. Google Maps gives it a 4.7 rating, with reviews calling it a "hidden gem" and noting "we had it all to ourselves."
The Big Creek Trail with a little secret along the way
On the northeastern edge of the park, Big Creek Trail sees just a fraction of park visitors. The trail covers almost 11 miles out-and-back, with a manageable incline of about 1,300 feet . The forest wraps around while Big Creek's rushing water echoes along the way to Midnight Hole, a scenic swimming hole with clear water and forest foliage views. At the turnaround point, Mouse Creek Falls drops 40 feet. Big Creek Trail earns another 4.7 star rating on AllTrails. Reviews add notes such as, "a beautiful forest, with dripping rock faces, and dramatic cliffs" and "I ran into very few people."