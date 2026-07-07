The 7 Most Underrated Mountain Trails In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Brimming With Natural Beauty

It's often repeated that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is, to quote the USGS, "the most biologically diverse in the entire National Park system," but what does that mean to a visitor? That translates to eight types of forests covering almost 5,700 feet in elevation change, nearly 2,900 miles of streams , more than 1,500 wildflowers blooming throughout spring and summer, unique forests, cascading waterfalls, and those iconic fall foliage views that spill down the slopes. At the same time, this is the most visited national park, with more than double visitation of any other.

However, the busiest trails don't meant the best trails. Nearly 850 miles of trails spiderweb throughout Great Smoky Mountains National Park, yet crowds flock to Kuwohi, Cades Cove, and Laurel Falls. This list hunts down the trails that are almost a secret yet no less forgettable with everything from mountain summits to secret swimming holes to sweeping wildflower displays. One even means sharing the trail with more salamanders than people. Another is so secret you won't even find it on a park map. Every trail is backed by reviews from AllTrails and Google Maps.